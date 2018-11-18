Thanks to a dedicated carrier
Eric Knapp has been my Gazette carrier for years — even more years for many of my neighbors. We’ve never missed a paper. He arrives before the snow plows and often has climbed two flights of stairs to put my paper in a dry place away from the wind.
Thank you, Debbie Kelly, for letting us know of the unfortunate loss of his home in the Nov. 15 paper. And Eric, you’ll find expressions of sorrow and well wishes from many of us as you deliver the paper. Thank you, sir, for your dedicated service.
Vickie Greene Urban
Colorado Springs
Palmer’s trash is more important
A few decades ago. the Colorado Springs Park Board — backed by the director of the city-owned Pioneers Museum — denied the application by researchers of the Old Colorado City Historical Society to enter the ‘cave’ in the west side Kissing Camels red rock, and document in modern ways the many known signatures, drawings, markings all done by the first explorers to the region in the 1800s. We had professional ecological advice, and offered a way and funds to reseal the cave entrance, and record the contents without disturbing them.
But among the objectors to our plan were a number of Ute Indians — or their spokesmen — who claimed that the red rock area was ‘sacred’ to many tribes. So we got a firm no, even though we know that the cave has been trespassed numerous times before and since.
Now we read in your paper — and via television, that an “archaeological” project is underway to dig up Gen. William Palmer’s trash buried in the soil on the Garden’s ground.
So much for the sacred Garden of the Gods or legitimate research of the markings made by our forebearers. I guess Gen. Palmer’s trash is more important.
David Hughes
Colorado Springs
Police presence is needed
The city has changed the speed limit in various areas by dropping the speed from 40 to 35, one example is on Centennial. I travel this frequently and have not seen increase in police patrols. The average speed ranges from 50-60, with two elementary schools, numerous cyclists and people trying to cross.
A recent welcome addition has been a four-way flashing stop sign on Centennial and Allegheny, forcing people to stop as they are driving south emerging from a steep hill at high rates of speed. This once again is a good idea but unless there is police presence, nothing will change.
I realize the police cannot be everywhere, but it would be nice if they could appear periodically.
Larry V. Guerin
Colorado Springs
‘Honesty is the only policy’
On Saturday afternoon, Nov. 10, my daughter and I shopped at the Whole Foods Market on North Academy Boulevard. Neither one of us resides in the Springs. After loading the groceries into her car and preparing to leave, she realized her purse was missing. A frantic search of both our vehicles turned up nothing. I then suggested she check with the customer service desk to see if someone might have turned it in. She returned five minutes later, relieved, with purse in hand. She had left it in the cart, and I did not notice it when I returned the cart to the collection point in the parking lot.
So to that unknown Colorado Springs shopper who obviously believes in “honesty is the only policy” we sincerely thank you. I only hope you read my letter.
John Mlinar
Colorado City
Hyperbole in labeling group
The Gazette’s editorial on the Southern Poverty Law Center addresses valid points that the group has used subjectivity in assessing criteria for what constitutes a “hate group,” that an extremist used one of SPLC’s hate labels to justify violence, and that SPLC uses this map and stories in general to raise emotion (and money).
However, the editorial uses unnecessary hyperbole in calling this a “hate group” who simply go against groups critical of the “far left.” The SPLC has several categories on its Hate Watch map, including black nationalist groups. The founder also helped bankrupt segments of the KKK and moved forward for justice despite death threats.
In addition, the editorial is narrow in its focus on the SPLC, as groups like the NRA and Planned Parenthood exaggerate fears to raise money as well. To be fair, it is always good to evaluate our motives and a group’s motives when we support a cause.
Todd Nelson
Colorado Springs
Let’s pass stronger gun laws
Once again, our country has been rocked by gun violence — the Thousand Oaks, Calif., shooting is the 307th mass shooting in 2018. Alan Gottlieb’s letter, “More gun restrictions not the answer,” repeats the tired rhetoric of the gun extremists. Gun sense laws do work, as statistics show that states with strong gun laws have significant declines in gun violence. The U.S. gun homicide rate is 25 times that of any other developed country.
There is not a perfect law that can stop every gun crime, but we must demand our lawmakers act and pass stronger gun laws — this does not include nullifying Second Amendment rights, which the gun lobbyists use as a threat to mislead the public.
We are moms, dads, grandparents, and we must act to protect our families from gun violence. We cannot wait until it is our loved one to be killed to get involved in this fight — we must act now to stop this crisis.
Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a nonpartisan grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures to protect against gun violence. There are MOMs chapters in every state and, as part of Everytown for Gun Safety, has more than 5 million supporters.
Kristen Kenzy Schneider
Colorado Springs