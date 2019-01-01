Safer driving on Cascade Avenue
I just want to share how much safer I feel driving my car down Cascade Avenue these last few months. Trying to cross the street or make left turns is better.
There is less of a need for other drivers to wait in the middle of the intersection for a chance to cross or complete their turns (a practice that is illegal in some cities and is super frustrating when these drivers, often more than one, are blocking others who have the right of way.)
With the slower pace of the vehicular traffic and the bike lane buffer, it’s also easier to watch for pedestrian traffic — especially on Tuesdays when those participating in the running club are out in droves. Thank you!
Krina Rixman
Colorado Springs
Navigating the manure on trails
My dog and I are frequent runners through the Garden of the Gods, where ankle breaking rocks typically present the biggest trail hazard.
On Sunday, however, a new menace was strewn across the trails: mounds of horse manure. I am accustomed to dodging the occasional fossilized manure pile in the Garden of the Gods, but the volume of horse feces we encountered made portions of the trail nearly unpassable, at least if one cares about the cleanliness of their shoes or paws.
As I was navigating the poop maze, I recalled the park policy requiring pet waste removal and wondered whether horses get a pass.
I feel like I have some credibility on this topic; my dog is a well-fed, 150-pound Great Dane, whose waste piles rival some horses. When he leaves a fragrant donation on the trail, I always pack it out.
Horse riders should enjoy the beauty of the Garden of the Gods’s trail network, but let’s hold them to the same standard as other animal owners to preserve the park for everyone. I’ll clean up after my horse, you do the same with yours.
John Mohr
Colorado Springs
We have a violence problem
We are dealing with a government shutdown crisis because of a wall that President Donald Trump and others believe will make America safe. As I listened to all opinions, I have looked at the horror that Americans, legal citizens, do to others: the Colorado man who killed his wife, buried her, killed his two little girls and put them in oil drums, the Colorado man who has been arrested for killing his fiance, the school, bar, music venue, synagogue, church shootings and all the crimes we read about and see on TV every day.
We have a violence problem and a mental illness problem.
The violence to some extent is a culture problem, Big, tough, it’s mine has not only been acceptable it’s been admired. Mental illness is a part of the violence, including suicide, we now live with every day.
I applaud Andrew Romanoff’s column in the Dec. 29 paper addressing suicide. The requests by Mental Health Colorado to state lawmakers are excellent, and we should be willing as taxpayers to support these. We need immigration reform but paying for a wall with questionable effectiveness is just stupid.
Addressing mental illness and all the violence, heartbreak and financial cost to our society is just smart.
Carol Cook
Colorado Springs
Happy New Year to first responders
Yesterday, we had a carbon monoxide monitor throw a temper tantrum. Rather than trust the little devil, we called 911.
The 911 operator was polite, calm and reassuring as she suggested we leave the premises while waiting for the Fire Department.
The Fire Department personnel were prompt (within 10 minutes) on arrival, checked all of our monitors. They were polite and patient, while explaining that our monitors were out of date and needed to be replaced. The Fire Department was followed by the Colorado Springs Utilities checking our monitors for gas leaks that could have been missed.
Once again, employees were prompt, courteous and extremely patient with us.
Also want to remind the readers that those pesky little monitors in our homes that are supposed to warn us of problems need to be checked and replaced on a regular basis.
Rather long letter to say thank you and Happy New Year to our emergency responders.
Tina Routhier
Colorado Springs
Hold Trump accountable for promise
After hearing Donald Trump repeatedly declare that Mexico will pay for the wall to the loud applause of his following, I am aghast that he is not being held accountable to that promise.
Trump, the dealmaker, couldn’t deliver and we are bogged down in a shutdown of our government over our funding of the wall. (Trump’s exploitation of illegal immigration as a businessman and his use of chain migration for Melania’s family should have demolished his credibility as a spokesperson on this issue anyway.)
Are the American people going to hold him accountable for breaking this promise, as they held George H. Bush accountable for his pledge to not raise taxes?
Todd Nelson
Colorado Springs