Thanks for defeating Prop. 112
This is just a quick thank you to the voters of Colorado for rejecting Proposition 112. Oil and gas plays a vital role in our economy, and I think Coloradans recognized not only this fact, but that there is a better way to handle oil and gas regulation in this state.
We have served as a model for the rest of the country in leading the way on responding to citizen concerns and adjusting our rules accordingly. Proposition 112 ignored all that progress in trying to enact a ban that’s part of a larger, national keep-it-in-the-ground agenda.
I hope this election serves as a lesson that Coloradans won’t be fooled by these attempts in the future and will continue its collaborative approach when disputes do occur. Thank you, Colorado, for rejecting Proposition 112.
We also wanted to give a special thank you to the local leaders, including our Mayor John Suthers, Congressman Doug Lamborn, Sheriff Bill Elder, the majority of our local legislators, five members of City Council, four of our County Commissioners, all of our major business associations, and our outstanding local steering committee who all came together to deliver this important defeat to Proposition 112.
Thank you Colorado Springs and El Paso County for your hard work in getting the word out about Proposition 112.
William Mutch
Colorado Springs
Article focused on wrong topic
I was deeply saddened by the front page headline and article,”Hope for LGBTQ world”, written by Conrad Swanson relating to Gov. Elect Jared Polis in The Gazette Nov. 12. In our current “divided” state and country, I believe there is something which we all can agree upon. Polis is a “person.” A person’s accomplishments in life and leadership ability is what “responsible” citizens of Colorado look for in a person elected to be the Governor of our state.
A person should not be defined by his or her age, race, gender or sexual orientation. Yet, the article is focused primarily on sexual orientation.
I am a native of Colorado and have voted in the elections for 50 years. It is my hope and expectation that Gov. Polis will use his leadership abilities in supporting all of the citizens of this beautiful state of Colorado!
Debra A. Phillips
Colorado Springs
Gun sense laws do work
I am not a gun prohibitionist nor delusional about the impact stronger gun laws have in order to protect people from gun violence, in response to the letter from Alan Gottlieb, “More gun restrictions not the answer”: I am tired of sitting on the sidelines and allowing lax gun laws and loopholes to jeopardize the safety of our families resulting in this ongoing slaughter of Americans. The effects of gun violence extends far beyond the victims, as a nurse, I’ve witnessed the devastation of families and the impact on health care providers.
In Gottlieb’s letter, he noted that Gun Sense law supporters “want to simply nullify the Second Amendment by regulation.” The gun lobby has taken extreme liberties with this interpretation and uses it to malign anyone suggesting “Common-Sense” gun laws. These laws may not prevent every tragedy, but a universal background check or closing loop-holes with online gun sales have been proven to keep firearms from getting in the hands of these murderers. Gun sense laws do work, as statistics show that states with strong gun laws have significant declines in gun violence.
My father served proudly in the Army and I grew up in a home with guns. My husband served in the Air Force and is a legal gun owner.
I am not against the Second Amendment, but am against gun violence. The lives lost annually due to gun violence is not a charade, but a preventable travesty. Laws protect and benefit all Americans.
Deborah Griffin
Colorado Springs
Stop talking about impeachment
In reference to the column by Byron York, “Ominous warning for Democrats considering impeachment”:
On day one of the new Congress I would have a list of the party goals that reflects the desires of the people who elected them.
This list should be shared with the Republican Party in an let’s work together atmosphere.
If anyone is to be called before a Congressional Committee make it positive. Invite the individual and send them a List of what the Committee’s Specific Concerns are prior to their appearing before the Committee.
None of this childish having a person asked questions that they are not prepared to answer and then embarrassing them in front of a row cameras.
In this way, the individual will be prepared and the Committee will show the American people they are professional and are seeking specific information on issues of interest to the American people they work for.
Stop talking about impeachment, if and when the need for Impeachment comes, follow the Constitution and rules of law.
Not the we got you at last tactic, at every step of the process be open to public and they will remember it in the future.
In my opinion this new Congress will be judged in history not by how much their Committees found out, but by how professional they acted when in power.
Nathaniel J. Gilmore III
Colorado Springs
History will never go away
To whom it may concern: Confederate soldiers are American soldiers, whether you like it or not. In the Civil War, brother fought brother, father fought son, all due to differing allegiances.
It is the height of idiocy, to say Confederate soldiers were not Americans. They were not shipped in from Panama to fight the War of Northern aggression.
To disallow or disavow them is a travesty only equaled by the rejects in this country currently tearing down statues that hurt their feelings.
History will never go away because you wish it to, or because you tear down a statue that you don’t like.
Robert Little
Colorado Springs