Thankful for voters’ support
I am a teacher (Computer Lab/Reading) at Roosevelt Charter Academy in Colorado Springs School District 11. The mill levy override funds are going toward increasing security and building a much-needed expansion to our building. The building expansion will include new classrooms to replace the aging portables and will greatly improve the climate and security of the school.
The students at my school have same educational standards and take many of the same tests as the traditional public school students in the district. The community surrounding the school supports the school and the district — they showed their support by voting. They were responsible for the outcome of the of the mill levy override for the district. Currently the leadership at Roosevelt is working closely with financial consultants to ensure our spending of the MLO funds is aligned with other initiatives and daily operating costs.
I would like to thank the voters in Colorado Springs School District 11 for taking an interest in the future of the students and schools.
LynDel Randash
Colorado Springs
Being part of the solution
I was pleased to read the letter to the editor from Victor Mitchell about the Extreme Risk Bill HB-1177 and the op-ed by Margaret Sabin, President of Children’s Hospital, discussing missed opportunities and solutions available for our crisis locally on completed suicides, especially adolescents. For those listening to Governor John Hickenlooper in a Town Hall discussion, there was appropriate dialogue about the link of suicide urges and mass shootings. So we have to seriously decide: if we as citizens place Amendent 2 before the Right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Do we fully understand the misery and hopelessness in suicidality? This means we understand suicidology and the seven systems closest to young people — families, medical/psychiatry, social media, education, DHS/CPS, judicial/ law enforcement and faith-based.
Research shows that students K-12 responded to surveys regarding ethics and winning: all students agreed winning was essential at any and all costs. So as we prioritize morality, societal values, and purpose/ connectedness/ meaning of life concerns as well as strategies for building resiliency and capacity for sacred transcendence in youth, let’s also thank authors of letters, op-eds, community presentations, and others who are eloquently making an effort to be part of the solution.
Michele Betts Schultz
Colorado Springs
Bike lane poorly implemented
Gael Bennett in her letter of March 22 said “What the city is doing (on Cascade) is not safe for anyone.” I’ll second that opinion.
Last weekend, we were with guests from out of town and were going to a memorial service at Swan Funeral Home on Cascade. On the way there, our driver found himself behind a large truck in the right lane of Cascade at the intersection with Bijou. This is where the repurposed bike lane begins.
The truck shifted to the left as it crossed the intersection, but our driver held his lane and proceeded straight across as is normal at most intersections. It turns out that the body of the truck had obscured the markings for the bike lane, and our driver drove for about a half a block in the bike lane before realizing the problem, clearing traffic, and correcting it. This is not safe.
Earlier after the recent snow storm, I had watched a video clip posted on line that showed a vehicle driving fully in the bike lane on Cascade. A light covering of snow obscured the bike lane markings and the driver was apparently unaware that he/she belonged further to the left. This also is not safe. In my opinion, the bike lane on Cascade is poorly implemented and is an accident waiting to happen.
Charles Rollman
Colorado Springs
TABOR has been a good thing
Here we go again. Just when you thought the Democrat legislators under the Golden Dome in Denver were done messing with you, they roll out a new piece of legislation in SB19-1258. House sponsorship 28 Democrats, Senate sponsorship 8 Democrats as you can see a very partisan bill. They wish to put on the ballot in November a “money grab” initiative from the Taxpayers Bill of Rights, it would require voter approval the keep “annually” (this means forever people) any state spending revenue in excess of the constitutional spending limits under TABOR.
The bill would require access money gathered to be allocated for public schools, higher education, and roads bridges and transportation. The Taxpayer Bill of Rights would still require voters to approve any state/local tax increases, the surplus on hand today requires state legislators to put on the ballot approval of retaining or returning funds.
The Democrat legislators need to hear from the voters! Living in Colorado under the Taxpayer Bill of Rights has been a good thing not a bad thing. Elected officials have a spending problem not a tax problem, we need to ask for a forensic audit of our state expenditures before approving retaining or increasing taxation.
Rob Blancken
Colorado Springs
Fuzzy lines coming into focus
Wow! We would like to address this to Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Pete Lee and the rest of the progressives, but that would most likely be a waste of pixels.
We are not conspiracists but we have a theory about the recently passed SB-42, calling for Colorado’s Electoral vote to go to the most popular kid on the stump.
We have absolutely no evidence about what we are thinking, but there seems to be some currently fuzzy lines starting to come into focus.
Possibly starting with former Gov. John Hickenlooper signing Executive order B2018006, aligning Colorado’s vehicle air quality standards to California, and now the progression to remove the independence of Colorado’s Electorate, we are in danger of eliminating the very definition of border. This coincides quite nicely with the progressive movement’s insistence on open national borders, a stateless world, free movement. Quite utopian.
This what our founders believed would happen if we formed a democracy.
It makes us sad that the Democrats seem to be oblivious to the overreach they are doing, when they have to realize they will not have power indefinitely, and payback is not always pleasant.
Doug and Pat Haug
Colorado Springs