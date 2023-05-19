Tell us more details

Mike Johnston has repeatedly said that he has identified the sites he would consider for his Tiny Home communities. When asked during the 9News debate if he would list the sites prior to the special election ballot deadline, he dodged the question by saying that he planned to have voters involved in the decision.

Kyle Clark let him off the hook with that answer. Why not agree to list them on his website? As a cornerstone of his campaign I would think he would be happy to demonstrate how thoroughly he had sussed out the plans. My guess is that he’s concerned about losing the votes of those who won’t like the details and/or hadn’t considered the impact of them on their own neighborhoods. I also assume that the city could use eminent domain to get a fair market price so sharing the selected sites wouldn’t be an economic decision. Step up, Mike! Tell us more details!

Rebecca Pennington

Denver

Volatile housing market

In recent years, domestic violence incidents and deaths have risen in Colorado, and abusers continue to find new ways to maintain power and control over their partners.

At the same time, Denver’s housing costs have continued to rise while wage growth remains stagnant, resulting in a volatile housing market. This has sparked important conversations about barriers faced by survivors of domestic violence when they try to leave an abusive relationship.

Finding safe, affordable housing is among the biggest of these barriers. Since 2018, SafeHouse Denver has offered an Extended Stay Program (ESP), which provides survivors with rent-free, fully furnished apartments in a safe environment. The program offers independent living and gives survivors extra time to find long-term housing and other necessary resources for stability.

As a student at DU Law seeking to engage with the community, I was drawn to SafeHouse’s mission, so I’ve been volunteering with them ever since. SafeHouse holds an annual food tasting fundraiser, Sampling for Hope, to support the ESP and raise awareness. As a member of the planning committee since 2019, I’m looking forward to this year’s event, which will be held on June 8 at Mile High Station. Please join us for delicious food, a silent auction and a mission-based program — all to support survivors, who deserve to know that they can feel safe from harm and know that they’re valuable to the world. Tickets can be purchased at https://p2p.onecause.com/samplingforhope2023. We hope to see you there!

Misty Schlabaugh

Denver

Do something about taxes

Simply put- property taxes are the result of multiplying AE (Assessed Evaluation) times ML (mill levy). We cannot control the value of our properties, but local governments and school boards can control the ML (Mill Levy). Let’s stop assuming that government will take the increase in AE (assessed evaluation) as a gift, but lower the ML (mill levy) to a reasonable rate of increase. Why has no one made this point in the media and just assumed that the government will keep the increase due to the increase in AE (assessed evaluation)?

Let’s blame government for the increases, not our values. We can do something about this Colorado!

Douglas Myers

Lafayette

Defund the politicians

Congratulations to Governor Polsum (Polis) He and his liberal legislators have pulled off the greatest con job on the Colorado taxpayers in the history of Colorado. Colorado is starting to look a lot like California. During the 2020 election Polsum (Polis) and the liberals were able to word an amendment to the Gallagher Act. They worded it so the Colorado taxpayer would think that they were getting something. When in fact is was a way to get to the TABOR money which is surplus money not spent by the State Colorado that is owned by the taxpayers of Colorado.

Let’s do a quick recap of what Governor Polsum (Polis) has accomplished in just four years as Governor. The only good mediocre thing he accomplished was to get the State through Covid without totally collapsing the State. Governor Polsum (Polis) has successfully run the Oil Gas Companies out of Colorado. Adding to a huge lack of occupancy in downtown Denver. Governor Polsum (Polis) and his liberals have been able to steadily increase the homeless population to grow by enabling them with give aways. Matter of fact, the Governor and Company has given the homeless over 2 billion dollars in Federal Covid money that should have gone to the taxpayers. That has accomplished nothing.

The homeless population continues to grow. Congratulations Govenor Polsum (Polis) you and your Liberals have successfully grown and bloated the Denver City and State Government to be the largest bureaucracy in Colorado’s history — mostly to support your nowhere programs. These are cradle to grave jobs with long term effects on the budget. Unionizing the State workers is a huge mistake long term.

Because of Govenor Polsum’s (Polis’s) policies successfully caused the downtown occupancy to drop to new lows. Downtown Denver is a wreck. They haven’t told us yet. I will bet 2023 and 2024 there is a budget deficit.

The new proposition the liberals are proposing will kill TABOR. TABOR is the only checks and balances left to keep these fools from steeling more of our taxpayer money.

Don’t give them any more money to waste.

I think we as taxpayers should defund the politicians, fire them and start over!

Trig Travis

Aurora