Recent letters to the editor from Gazette readers.
Name changes a laughing stock
The five Sky Sox name change finalists:
Happy Campers, Lamb Chops, Punchy Pikas, Throttle Jockeys and Rocky Mountain Oysters.
You gotta be kidding! I didn’t know you wanted the top 5 ridiculous suggestions. I thought this was a serious name change contest. Nobody is going to be interested as it is in short season, Rookie League baseball (the most minor of minor leagues just barely above high school level baseball) with major league baseball just an hour up the road.
Now you want to make Colorado Springs the laughing stock of all professional sports with such a ridiculous name?
And how does Sox the Fox fit in with any of these ridiculous names?
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
New names aren’t appropriate
So, out of 2,000 entries these five (Happy Campers, Lamb Chops, Punchy Pikas, Throttle Jockeys, and Rocky Mountain Oysters) were the most appealing? They sound like team names for a local bar’s sandlot summer league. They are not appropriate signifiers for a league baseball team of whatever level.
Happy Campers? I think not! Sounds like a kiddie adventure at the local YMCA.
Lamb Chops? Cute. Almost as cute as the New Orleans Baby Cakes.
Punchy Pikas? How many people have seen a pica anywhere near Colorado Springs?
Throttle Jockeys? More appropriate for a high school car club.
Rocky Mountain Oysters? How fun is it going to be explaining the name to nonlocals and newcomers?
A ball club’s name should be something that inspires pride and confidence, and that will motivate the players to give their best and to excel for the fans, the team and themselves. I would like to suggest a few more appropriate names for the new Colorado Springs Rookie League team.
1. Colorado Springs Pikers: A reference to ol’ Zeb who, not unlike a rookie ball club, had his ups and downs.
2. Colorado Springs Crushers: A nod to early history when large crushing mills were constructed to process the gold coming out of Cripple Creek and hopefully what our hitters will do to the ball.
3. Colorado Springs Rangers: Relates to all the amazing parks and vistas in the Pikes Peak region.
I feel any of these names would much better represent our area and engender greater team spirit and fan support.
Mark Weingartner
Colorado Springs
‘Good government’ like cancer
Reading Stanley Supinski’s July 20 opinion piece, his closing paragraphs jumped out and hit me in the back of the head. He states that closing 10,000 positions at the DHS will save taxpayers $10 billion annually. While I didn’t take Common Core math, I did pass math in elementary school, so applying my math skills, I find that each position in costing us taxpayers $1 million. Evidently, John Lennon’s statement “Everything government runs turns to crap” is more truth than fiction. We suspected that government employees were overpaid compared with their civilian counterparts but not to this magnitude. He further points out the ineptitude and gross inefficiencies of the “good government” programs. Like a cancer, government grows and grows until it kills us.
Doug Gardner
Colorado Springs
Serious solution for serious problem
Your recent article “Study Links Air Pollution to Drop in National Park Visitors” (July 18) raises an important issue that requires attention. National parks are supposed to be special areas with unique natural, cultural, or recreation resources preserved for future generations. Sadly, as we can see from this study, they can be just as polluted as major cities. As a parent, that is extremely concerning.
Kids need to get out into the fresh air to play, so we need healthy places to do that! If we can’t trust that we’ll find clean air in a national park, then where can we? Parks should be safe places where children can hike, camp, run, play, and breathe deeply without parents worrying about air pollution and potential damage to their lungs. This is a serious issue, and it needs a serious solution.
One such solution is Gov. John Hickenlooper’s recent executive order regarding a major source of ozone pollution — motor vehicles. He committed Colorado to adopting low emission vehicle standards. That’s a major step in the right direction, and I thank the governor for tackling this issue. I hope Colorado takes additional steps to help parents ensure the respiratory health of their kids.
Jen Clanahan
Denver
In favor of Old North End changes
I live in the Old North End. I’m happy that the new striping proposed for Cascade Avenue, Wasatch Boulevard and Weber Boulevard can move forward. The last I had heard, there was a small group of neighbors who were worried that traffic on Wood Avenue would increase. Being in the neighborhood, I travel on Wood now and then. The speed limit on Wood is 25 mph, which is slower than Cascade’s 30 mph. Wood also has several stops and several “speed humps” that are really hard on a car going any faster than 20 mph. Nobody in their right mind would decide to make Wood Avenue a shortcut of choice. Nobody would choose Tejon Street either, because of a gazillion potholes, not to mention the stop signs and the 25 mph speed limit on Tejon, too.
I’m also happy that Fontanero St. can now be restriped, to make one lane in each direction, plus a turn lane down the center, as proposed. I haven’t heard anyone object to that idea, and I think it will make Fontanero a lot safer.
The articles that appeared in The Gazette covering this story implied that many people opposed the proposed changes. Those people were just the noisy ones. Lots of other folks at the (many) meetings were strongly in favor of the changes. They were the polite ones.
B.V. Jones
Colorado Springs