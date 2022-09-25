Tay Anderson’s self-indulgence
I read with utmost joy in today’s Gazette the Opinion article by Jimmy Sengenberger about the latest exploits of Tay Anderson, AKA Auontai Anderson, and his encounter with a Denver police officer.
Once again, Anderson is showing his self-indulgence by accusing one of our esteemed police officers, who, by the way, was just doing his job, of targeting a Black man and also making false accusations about the verbal statements of the police officer.
To add to his stupidity, Anderson further makes a statement about “not wanting to get shot” by the officer.
According to the Opinion article, after review of the body-cam footage, and statements from the accused officer, DPD found that the officer was polite and courteous throughout the encounter, while Mr. Anderson was indignant and disrespectful toward someone who was doing his duty to keep the public, and especially in this case, school children, safe.
Then...to further escalate his stupidity, Anderson contacts the chief of police directly to voice his complaint.
In my personal opinion, I feel that this further exposes Anderson as the one who is truly a racist and a bigot.
When is the City of Denver, and more importantly, the Denver Public School Board, going to do something to get this ignorant and self-centered man out of the public eye?
Tom Guenther
Denver
TABOR has to be protected
Coloradans are starting to receive their Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) refunds.
This couldn’t come at a better time as inflation continues to rage, driving up the prices of every day goods including gasoline and food.
As is usually the case, attempts are made to dip into those extra funds that rightfully, and legally, belong to the taxpayers. Luckily, TABOR requires any attempts to use those funds for state projects to be put on the ballot for the people to vote on.
This is a great safeguard to ensure the taxpayers are firmly in control of what our government spends our money on.
While the goals of using excess tax payments may be well-intended, taking refunds already promised to Colorado taxpayers isn’t the right way to do it.
TABOR is in place so that Coloradans receive back the money they overpaid in taxes, not to exist as a slush fund for lawmakers to work outside the state budget.
TABOR has to be upheld and protected so that Coloradans can thrive and our state can grow.
Nate Banks
Westminster