Taxpayers not paying to enable athletes
President Donald Trump’s idea of granting service waivers allowing academy graduates to enter professional sports needs to be emphatically rejected. The Air Force, Army, Navy, and Coast Guard academies have only one purpose — to produce the future leadership of our military forces. The taxpayers who support these institutions are not paying over $400,000 to enable a cadet to join the NFL. A would-be athlete who dreams of a professional sports career can apply to some of the many universities whose mission, in part, includes supplying players for professional sports.
The idea that waiving the active duty commitment of an academy athlete will somehow improve recruitment is ludicrous. Harvard, MIT, Cal Tech — none of whom is known as a football powerhouse — have no shortages of applicants who are discouraged because they offer no pathway to professional sports. Neither does the Air Force Academy that, each year, admits only about 1,000 of 12,000 applicants. Every would-be cadet who applies for admission should do so with the intent of entering military service with all of its risks, sacrifices, and inconveniences.
Anyone who applies with the hope that, somehow, they can have a multimillion-dollar sports career in place of that service is not the caliber of individual we should be paying for.
Steven Schwartz
Colorado Springs
Student volunteer project appreciated
On May 3, 14 freshmen students from The Classic Academy in Colorado Springs volunteered their time to clean and improve the victory gardens at Liberty Heights Senior Lifestyle Community. Their health education teacher worked alongside. They built and filled two new garden boxes, as well as a myriad other tasks, such as cleaning the other four raised beds and large pots, planting over 100 bulbs; filling the bird feeders and filling and placing 40 grow bags that will be used as planting containers.
These students were delightful to work with. Courteous and happy, they quickly formed efficient teams and not a moment was lost in confusion as they set about the tasks at hand We, the senior residents of Liberty Heights, wish to thank these student again for using they’re strong resilient young bodies to accomplish this garden project for us.
We will host a midsummer picnic for them with box lunches in the garden so they can see what we have made with the fruits of their labors.
Carol Swezey
Colorado Springs
Whether the Scriptures can be trusted
It seems to me that the division in the United Methodist Church is a lot more basic than disagreements over the status of LGBTQ people in the church. The real issue is whether the Scriptures can be trusted in their entirety to express the mind of God as He reveals it to us. If the UMC — or anyone else — believes that the answer to that question is “Yes,” then the LGBTQ issue becomes a nonissue. The Scriptures are quite clear about whether gay or lesbian people should be allowed to take leadership roles in the church or whether same-sex marriage should be honored, and there’s no getting around that.
On the other hand, if a faction of the UMC (or any other group or individual) takes the position that the answer to that question is “No,” then that faction has done a lot more than reject the “Traditional” plan of the church. It has in fact undermined the very basis of the Christian faith. If any part of the Scriptures can’t be trusted, then the validity of the whole of the Scriptures is called into question. And that means that we can’t know whether Jesus came to earth, lived a sinless life, died on the cross as a propitiation for the sins of mankind, or rose again from the dead. And as Paul the Apostle stated in 1 Corinthians 15, if Jesus isn’t resurrected, then the faith of all of those who trust in Him is empty and meaningless.
The validity of the Christian faith stands or falls on the truth of the Scriptural description of the person and work of Jesus Christ. If any church faction says or implies that the Scriptures can’t be trusted, can that faction be honestly called “Christian”?
Doris Stanford
Colorado Springs
When there’s a buck to be made
Let me get this straight: In 2006, the Colorado Legislature enacted HB 06-1175 (the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act) to, “...PROTECT NONSMOKERS FROM INVOLUNTARY EXPOSURE TO ENVIRONMENTAL TOBACCO SMOKE IN MOST INDOOR AREAS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, PUBLIC MEETINGS, FOOD SERVICE ESTABLISHMENTS, AND PLACES OF EMPLOYMENT...”.
Good. Great.
Oh, but wait. A new day has dawned in Denver: the drug-use advocates in our state government have pushed through a new law on May 2 (HB 1230) to provide for the social consumption of marijuana in (but not limited to) “tasting rooms”, hotels, restaurants, tour buses, limousines, music venues, art galleries and yoga studios.
If I read it correctly, these locales would be exempt from the provisions of the Colorado Clean Indoor Air Act. That’s right, kids. HB 1230 goes to great lengths to denounce and prevent the consumption (smoking) of tobacco products in the public square ... while promoting the social consumption (smoking) of marijuana products in that same public square, likely exposing citizens opposed to drug use, against their will.
Thank you, Colorado Legislature, for pushing aside public health concerns when there’s a buck to be made. Be proud of your accomplishment.
And, as with many of the really smart legislation activities that have occurred in Denver in the last 120 days, I am confident that HB 1230 was well — thought out, and there will be no “unintended consequences”, or lawsuits, in response to HB 1230.
Wow.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs