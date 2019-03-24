Taking control of the government
Lowering the voting age to 16? Eliminating the Electoral College? Packing the Supreme Court? Term limits for Supreme Court justices? Eliminating voter ID or residency requirements? Does anyone else see a trend here?
Let’s just call these ideas what they are: a blatant effort by the left to take control (they hope) of the U.S. government in perpetuity.
Thanks to our public school system, the majority of 16-year-olds don’t understand the roles of the branches of our government let alone understand or care about serious economic or policy issues. They’ll vote for whatever or whoever is “cool.”
Polls indicate most “undocumented” immigrants will vote Democrat assuming that’s how they’ll secure more entitlements. And then there is that pesky Supreme Court. Can’t pass your left-wing legislation? “Heck, let’s just pack the court with left-leaning judges to get our way.” Regarding the elimination of the Electoral College, if you agree with that then, following the same logic, you must agree that the U.S. Senate must be eliminated as well. I mean why should a state such as Wyoming with a population of 600,000 have the same power in the Senate as New York or California?
The purpose of the Senate is essentially the same as the Electoral College. Fortunately, thanks to the wisdom of our Founding Fathers, most of this lunacy would require an amendment to the Constitution. Not easy to do. That is until the left finds a way to circumvent that as well.
Edward Hoden
Monument
So much is based on emotion
Sadly, there are two things missing in today’s rhetoric, common sense and logic. So much of the rhetoric from politicians, the news media, etc., is based on emotion. By using emotion they are trying to build distrust, fear, hatred or the promise of something for free. An example is a politician promising free college education or health care. Using common sense, logic and experience I know a college education or health care is not free. Somehow, some way they will be paid for. In the case of politicians, taxes is the way it will get paid for. They will raise existing taxes, initiate a new tax or some combination of these.
Examples abound where politicians, the news media, etc. use emotion in their rhetoric to sway people. But if one uses common sense and logic, much of what is said or promised will be debunked.
C.R. Headley
Colorado Springs
Highlighting Down syndrome
In light of World Down Syndrome Day, March 21, it is of great importance to spread awareness. Down syndrome is the most common chromosomal disorder, The CDC statistics report that 1 in every 700 babies are born with Down syndrome. This is a significant group of people who many tend to overlook.
People living with Down syndrome have the same aspirations as any other person might have — such as obtaining a job. What jobs are accessible to people with Down syndrome? Surely there has to be something greater than just bagging groceries. Incorporating more career opportunities in our society for people with Down syndrome is crucial, It would not only benefit the Down syndrome community but break the stereotype of what people living with Down syndrome are capable of.
Ashleigh Garza
Manitou Springs
Where all the responsibility lies
I am not sure that our legislators approving and Gov. Jared Polis signing the National Popular Vote Law was such bright idea. Let’s look at this logically. If you are around 50 years old, there has only been two one-term presidents in your lifetime, so the odds are high that Trump will be re-elected. There have only been five times in history where a candidate won the popular vote and lost the election.
Hillary Clinton was immensely popular, but only won the popular vote by 2 percent of the people that voted. In spite of Trump’s stupid Tweets and saying really offensive things, his popularity (we don’t like to hear it) is rising, maybe only slightly, but rising. The odds are that Trump will win the popular vote in 2020.
Now, we Coloradans will probably overwhelmingly vote for the Democrat candidate, and we are not going to be pleased to see Gov. Polis hand over our nine electoral votes to Trump.
If that happens, we know exactly where all the responsibility lies.
David McCuskey
Dove Creek