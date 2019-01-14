Take a poll on the bike lanes
My wife and I (have lived in the Old North End for over 40 years, since 1977) are asking city leadership to consider taking a poll on the bike lanes that have been placed in the Old North End and downtown.
I have not met any of my neighbors that have been in favor of the bike lanes. There is very little use of these bike lanes. I walk my dog, ride my bike and drive in this area every day. Eliminating vehicle lanes for bike lanes is not a solution.
We have more vehicle traffic on our neighbor roads to an increasing population. We have more cars on these streets. Please take a look at the traffic on Unitah between El Paso and Cascade during the morning and afternoon commutes. Cars are blocking intersections because of backups. I have seen several narrow misses and angry drivers on this road. The bike riders on this stretch of road are on the sidewalks, many of them are CC students. What is going to happen to traffic when the CC hockey arena is open?
When I ride my bike downtown, I generally go down alleys and Weber. Placing a bike lane going north and south on Cascade is an assumption that bikers will ride to Cascade to catch the bike lanes. For me, using Cascade is out of the way to get downtown. Putting a bike lane on every street is not a solution either.
Several of my friends that do not live in the Old North End do not like the new traffic lanes going downtown. They complain about the increased traffic and the decrease of lanes for vehicles. Several of my friends also believe that this is not a biking town because of the distances most people have to travel. Seeing very few bike riders using the bike lanes (half the road) versus the hundreds of vehicles is not sound traffic management. None of these people ride their bikes to work, only recreationally on the weekends.
Lots of my friends are choosing not to go downtown because of the traffic, the parking and the homelessness. We are choosing to go elsewhere for food, entertainment and recreation.
This has been an issue since I have lived in the Old North End. What will be the new solution when the Colorado Springs leadership changes again in the new few years?
Please consider doing a poll to see what most people think about the bike lanes.
Steve and Donnie Espinoza
Colorado Springs
End the government shutdown
As a retired federal employee of 35 years and a member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, I cannot imagine being in the position of the active federal employees, either sitting at home or working, without a paycheck. I would be frustrated that our federal government has allowed this partial shutdown to happen and how it has affected their employees.
The inability of our elected leaders in Washington to keep the federal government open is appalling. I am proud of my work as a federal employee to serve the country I love. Now that the government is partially shut down, federal workers nationwide are forced to stay at home and wait for the government to reopen. These feds are no longer able to provide the services that our fellow Americans rely on.
Middle-class federal workers and their families are forced to stretch their pennies or even take other jobs until the shutdown is over. Furloughed employees are navigating this difficult time without guarantee of back pay. Even employees who aren’t furloughed will not be paid as long as the government is shut down. Bills still arrive on time, even if paychecks don’t, and many federal employees are being forced to make difficult financial decisions to make ends meet.
Our legislators in Congress need to stop playing political games with our government’s services and those who provide them. Bipartisan-supported appropriations legislation to reopen the government should not be held hostage until an agreement is reached over border security funding.
Legislators and the president must reach consensus immediately so committed federal employees across the nation and right here at home can earn their livelihoods and get back to work for our country.
Patricia Mather
Lone Tree
Diplomacy is the answer
As a longtime naturalized citizen and also as a teacher of world history, I would like to express my dismay at the idea of building a wall along the U.S./Mexican border. I know about Hadrian’s Wall built by the Romans in England, the Limes in Germany to keep the eastern Germanic tribes from infiltrating the part of northern Europe considered part of the Roman empire and the Iron Curtain, designed to separate the eastern and western parts of Europe.
The greatest wall of them all in China did not fulfill its purpose either, just brought hardship, death and destruction to the people who were forced to built it, just as all the others did.
Walls do separate people originally and bring a lot of hardship, but eventually their futility is recognized.
Diplomacy is the answer, rather than irreparably destroy the lives of so many people and of the integrity of the environment of the American Southwest. Often the miserable conditions in countries south of our borders were caused by our policies.
Gertrud (Getty) Nuhn
Colorado Springs
Why didn’t Dems pass reforms?
This is a reply to “What are the benefits of a border wall” and its typical liberal talking points.
Nathaniel Gilmore mentioned the Republicans having a majority in both houses of Congress, but you cannot pass anything in the Senate, with the exception of judges, without 60 votes. The Republicans had 50 votes, and Democrats would never agree with them on anything related to the border.
My question to Gilmore is why didn’t Democrats pass comprehensive immigration reform when they had both houses of Congress during Obama’s first term and had the 60 votes in the Senate?
The Democratic leadership have all come out and said we needed border security and a barrier and actually voted for it. They also said that illegal immigration was a serious problem.
You can love or hate President Donald Trump, but don’t come out and create facts to support your ideology.
Jim Thresher
Colorado Springs