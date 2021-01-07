Support for police offi
cers
This is to all of the police officers. I thank you and honor you for the work you do. I respect you, and most Americans feel the same way. We are grateful for how you put yourselves in harm’s way every day to keep us safe. You do a job that most would not have the courage to do, especially all those cowards who are screaming, “defund the police.” Hold your heads high and don’t let this idiocy hurt you. We believe you are heroes.
R.A. Parmelee
Colorado Springs
Hypocrisy of the ruling class
COVID-19 is a deadly pandemic, cannot be stopped, and will likely kill us all — but not to worry, citizens! We have the most conscientious, science-based public servants across this great country, taking the steps necessary to save us.
Here’s a few examples of what “leadership” looks like in today’s America:
Los Angeles County officials ordered the closing of outdoor dining in the county ...but allowed a film-making company to erect a near-identical outdoor dining tent (for catered food for a film crew) next door to the identical establishment they had just ordered closed.
The mayor of Denver tweeted for everyone to stay home/not travel during Thanksgiving, to slow the spread of COVID19...tweeting that admonition from the tarmac at Denver International Airport, as he prepared for takeoff to fly to Mississippi for Thanksgiving with his family. The mayor of Austin, Texas, echoed the same heartfelt concerns, with a video ... while he was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on a holiday with family and friends.
The mayors of Chicago and San Francisco, the speaker of the House of Representatives, the governor of California, other public servants (the list goes on) have participated in the same egregious do-as-I-say-not-as-I-do activities, with impunity. To add insult to injury, they beg forgiveness for a “lapse in judgment.”
And yet, the members of the ruling class are stunned, angered and yes, threatening when “the great unwashed” violate the stringent, life-saving measures that they have ordered ... just as the ruling class does, every day.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Taking things too seriously
Maybe Phillip Rice and Theresa Brown need to get a sense of humor, (Wednesday’s letters to the editor in The Gazette). Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s attempt to lighten up the pall of the gloom over this country by opening the new Congress with a prayer ending with Amen and Awoman, certainly fell flat with these two. With so much devastation being wrought, writing letters referring to the etymology of a particular word used in jest and a tirade of “Stand up for Freedom” quite frankly, I found it funny and a bit of lightness that we all could use at this moment, this is just taking things too seriously. There is so much more wrong with this country that needs to addressed and hopefully will be on Jan. 20. Let’s all pause and bring a smile to our faces when someone puns.
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs
Flouting due process
As a registered Republican, I am appalled by the behavior of Republican members of Congress who wish to gang up and object to the certification of the Electoral College results. After 59 attempts in court, President Donald Trump and his team failed to find legal standing for their complaints about the way votes were collected and counted. Yet, Rep. Doug Lamborn and his reckless colleagues choose to denigrate the American electorate, their elected officials and the American judicial system.
This decision reflects poor judgment and sets a bad example of how to complain about something that you feel is not right. If you don’t like mail-in ballots, then pass a law. If you feel an electoral process is poorly run, then pass a law. Frankly, I would like to see that. I don’t want to see adults making gestures that are flouting due process and the rule of law.
Please do the job that you were elected to perform.
Dr. Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
Trust in the election process
In a statement explaining why he would contest the vote count in the presidential election, Rep. Doug Lamborn declared “Congress must closely and thoroughly examine the allegations of voter fraud and take appropriate steps to restore trust in the election process.”
Lamborn would do well to remember that the man he seeks to abet in overturning the election, one Donald Trump, is singularly responsible for a nearly yearlong effort to undermine trust in our election process.
Lamborn would do well to remember that he, just recently, swore once again to uphold the Constitution of the United States, not subvert it. He should heed the words of Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio:
“Over the course of my public service career, I have taken the same oath on numerous occasions, swearing to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. I plan on honoring that oath by supporting the state certifications and the will of the people.”
Bill Beagle
Monument