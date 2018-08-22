Support for a safe, bikeable city
At Bike Colorado Springs, we feel that our city should be safe to get around by bike for anyone, no matter their age. We join the Old North End Neighborhood Association in welcoming this long-awaited traffic calming project to Cascade Avenue. Planning professionals agree that this type of lane reconfiguration, commonly referred to as a road diet, is proven to improve safety for all roadway users. The addition of bike lanes to the unused roadway is not the reason for a road diet but a fortunate side effect for bike riders in our community. As a driver and a new dad that hopes to bike with his family as soon as possible; all I want is for everybody on the road with me to safely get to their destination.
I chose to live in an older neighborhood because they are better suited to getting around by bike or foot than newer parts of our city. This is true in the Old North End as well due to businesses and commercial districts being close to or mixed with residential neighborhoods. Simple changes to roadways in these neighborhoods, such as road diets and bike lanes, will allow more people to feel comfortable walking or biking around their neighborhood.
We support giving our residents the freedom to decide how they get around our city and believe in the right to safety no matter what mode of travel they use to reach their destination. Cascade Avenue is one step in a well-documented plan to improve bicycle safety throughout Colorado Springs while making bicycling, as a way to get around our city, more appealing to a broader audience. The plan I speak of, the Colorado Springs Bike Masterplan, went through a robust public process, is supported by the mayor, and was unanimously supported by our City Council, showing that support for a safe, bike-able city is alive and well in Colorado Springs.
Cully Radvillas
Colorado Springs
Springs is an ugly, weedy city
Once again Colorado Springs has a lot of money to purchase more open space. Has anyone tallied how many acres of open space designated for parks lay idle, never to be developed?
There is money for open space, but not to cut the weeds along the streets and roads and in the medians. Why in such a beautiful area is Colorado Springs a ugly weed city?
Why does no one care?
Has any city official visited other cities in Colorado or any where else in the USA?
Edmund Wall
Colorado Springs
Organization of a Space Force
Response to Saturday’s “Pro/Con” on the subject of “Is proposed Space Force necessary?”
Not necessarily, but what is necessary is an organizational structure the gives the “space” functions a systems acquisition clout similar to that enjoyed by the other four services — including membership in the Joint Chiefs of Staff. An expeditious way to do this would be to establish a U.S. Space Corps within the Department of the Air Force but not under the Air Force Chief of Staff, just as the United States Marine Corps has long benefited by being within the Department of the Navy but not under the Chief of Naval Operations.
The Marine Corps has operational headquarters outside the Pentagon, such as in Henderson Hall. The U.S. Space Corps would be headquartered here (the current U.S. Space Command with a new name) and no longer under the control of the Air Force chief of staff in the Pentagon.
A very important element of this proposal is that the U.S. Space Corps commandant have a seat at the Joint Chiefs of Staff meeting table in “the Tank,” along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Army Chief of Staff, the Air Force Chief of Staff, the chief of Naval operations, and the Marine Corps commandant.
Such an arrangement would not require establishing the huge bureaucracy of a separate Department of the Space Force, nor a separate Space Force Academy. Prospective “Space Cadets” could attend the existing Air Force Academy, just as prospective Marine officers attend the Naval Academy — realizing that upon graduation, academy cadets can elect to serve in any services they choose.
Operational control arrangements vary with time. The more pressing organizational need, however, is for an arrangement that maximizes the probability of acquiring the growing number of systems required for space defense and offense, in spite of the always ongoing requirements for upgraded Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps systems. Translation: military “space” officials and their supporting vendors need to be able to influence spending decisions and go to congressional committees without first having their requirements suppressed by officials of other services.
A U.S. Space Corps could make this possible.
James E. Strub, retired Colonel Air Force
Colorado Springs
Very helpful and kind office
A visit to the DMV or to Social Security can be onerous and panic inducing. However, the Social Security office in Colorado Springs has exceptionally kind and patient guards and clerks. My husband has Parkinson’s, and I have essential tremor. Yes, apparently we sinned in a past life and it caught up with us.
Everyone at the Social Security office was willing to assist, patient with our uncertainty and helped us leave with the documents we needed. When we got into our car we looked at each other and said “Wow, that was way easier than expected.”
I know people are quick to complain, but we should also applaud when things go well. Thanks to everyone at the Social Security office on Pikes Peak Avenue.
Kathi and Ted Rudawsky
Colorado Springs
Shame on irresponsible pet caretaker
To the young mother who left your dog in a hot car at Walmart with the Georgia plates: You seemed to not care as you returned to your car. Let me tell you what you missed while inside Walmart. It was over 80 degrees outside, cracked windows or not your dog was in distress. His barking is what got my immediate attention along with others. He was panting profusely. What broke my heart the most was seeing him trying to stick his head out the window for air and trying to cool off while whining.
Yes, I called the sheriff for help. He arrived too late to ream your sorry tush out. Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you! I hope you’ll think twice the next time about leaving your dog to suffer like he did.
Debbie Carter
Black Forest