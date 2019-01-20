Start enforcing the laws
Compassion and empathy are admiral human qualities. However, when these feelings result in enabling behavior, you’re not helping anyone.
The downtown library has become a day sleeping lounge. The street has human waste and other trash left everywhere. Taxpayers who fund the library can’t even find a place to sit.
The City Council has failed to deal with the problem. Its solution has been issuing citations. Cleaning up their camps and watching them move 10 feet and pitch their tents again.
I’m sure the homeless will pay those citation fines. These people don’t care about our environment or community.
Incarceration and daily work release program so they can pick up their feces and garbage is a better idea. Citations, picking up their trash and constant City Council enabling isn’t working. Start enforcing the laws on the books. Providing social workers to direct them to more free stuff does nothing but keep them here.
Mike Strickland
Colorado Springs
Progress at the libraries
Congratulations to John Spears, CEO and chief librarian, his staff and board of directors for working through a partial solution to the problems outside and inside the four district libraries: Penrose, Old Colorado City, East and 21C.
Working with the police and providing signage with a week’s notice before enforcement and providing additional storage bins outside helped with a peaceful transition. Limiting personal belongings inside will also help with access to materials.
As reported in the Gazette on Wednesday, librarian Spears said, “We don’t want to make things more difficult for people, it’s being done so that we can make sure that just like any other resource we have, that it can be used equally by everyone.”
Thanks to all who helped make a difficult situation better.
Mollie Williams
Colorado Springs
Utopian views on bike lanes
Even an hour after reading Becky Elder’s post about the future of bike lanes in our city, I find myself still spinning with warm and fuzzy feelings. All that’s missing from this naive, Pollyanna vision of the future are little, pink unicorns, lining the streets and neighing their approval as each bike rider pass by on their way to work, or play, or the grocery store, or restaurants downtown.
Although I doubt the mythical critters will be quite as enthusiastic when the temperature drops below freezing.
This utopian view, while dripping with righteous goodness, is about as realistic as hoping for a return of the horse and buggy.
And, if she seriously believes that riding down a street with cars speeding by next to you is safer because of lines on the road, then someone needs to explain, they’re painted lines, not guardrails. They won’t keep drunk, stoned, distracted or careless drivers from wandering into your presumed safe zone and really spoiling your day.
Here’s my prediction: The masses will get out of their cars and seek other means of transportation once the country runs out of petroleum and then electricity for Prius, charging stations.
That’s not likely to happen any time soon and besides, how would millennials and Gen Zs ever be able to ride a bike safely with only one hand and their faces buried in their iPhones?
Albert Elliott
Colorado Springs
Why not use the Greenway trail?
I don’t have a dog in the bike lane fight, as I am a runner; however I do not understand why a bicycle rider would not prefer to ride on the Greenway trail that runs parallel to Cascade and Nevada, just two blocks to the west.
Not only is it safer and well-maintained, but much more scenic.
I seldom see cyclists on the trail; perhaps signs directing the few cyclists to the trail would benefit them and allow the street to return to normal traffic flow.
Jack Ramsey
Colorado Springs
One voice can move the Earth
As a concerned, well-educated citizen I would like to offer a compromise to the long debate that is costing 800,000 citizens their living wage.
Here are two solutions.
1.) Trump wants a wall; well he’s a multibillionaire so why doesn’t he just pay for it himself?
Nobody in the country wants it, but if he wants it that badly why should the American taxpayers foot the bill? Besides, historically walls don’t work. There’s always a way around them.
2.) There is an alternative that I have proposed to Trump, congressmen, senators and even as a petition online — a canal!
Think about it for a minute, a canal 1 mile wide and 100 to 150 feet deep running from San Diego to Brownsville, Texas, and think of the benefits from a canal:
A.) Jobs — tens of thousands of jobs on both sides of the border for at least 7 to 10 years.
B.) By the time it’s 10 miles inland, from both ends, tourism, trade, desalinated water for farming, and increased commerce and let private industry, that will benefit, help pay for it.
These are but a few benefits that are possible, but people have to listen to a better alternative from someone who does not have billions of dollars and political influence. It is said that one voice can move the Earth, are they wrong?
Mark R. Gaebler
Colorado Springs