We stand up for Pittsburgh
Communities of faith must stand up for our brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh. We must send a clear message to all that intolerance and violence are abhorrent and evil in the sight of God. Hate crimes and murder must be denounced, and we must come together as a show of support. Family, an Interfaith Hospitality Network, offers this show of unity with Pittsburgh Tree of Life Temple along with our own Family Promise Network partners, Temple Beit Torah and Temple Shalom.
Silence is a sin of omission and condones these acts. We cannot wait for the leaders of our nation to speak out; we must take our own initiative to speak the truth and act to protect those who are vulnerable. Here in Colorado Springs a network of churches and congregations of diverse faiths may be found working side by side, elbow to elbow, serving the larger community. Family Promise, an Interfaith Hospitality Network, enjoys the collegial support of nearly two dozen communities of faith that help homeless families with children find stability and hope, and we invite more congregations to join our cause. When we as people of faith find positive ways to work together on issues of mutual concern, we build bridges of peace, understanding, acceptance, and love. We discover humanity, compassion, and caring for one another.
Dave Somers
Colorado Springs
Streets that are safe for all
It’s disheartening to read letters from all of these people saying that they never see any bicycles on Cascade, because I see cyclists nearly every time I’m on it! A man was recently killed riding his bike at Weber and Dale (streets with no bike lanes).
Like all of these letter writers, I’m sure the driver involved in this horrible accident didn’t see the cyclist. The bikes lanes on Cascade have created a street that is safe for all modes of transportation. We need more streets like this.
Brian Hofflander
Colorado Springs
Valid questions about bike lanes
Katharine Deignan’s letter brings forth a legitimate question for our mayor and those bike riding, city council members who support the “Master Bike Plan”. What is the financial contribution that bicyclists make in support of this ridiculous and costly undertaking? None, you say? Why not?
While the city officials have obviously had no problem surrendering the “exclusive use” of half our roadways to bicyclists, how in any way does the “Master Plan” hold them accountable for that privilege? It doesn’t, you say?
Are they required to license their bicycles? Why not? When I was a kid, we had to license our bikes. It’s a great deterrent to theft and registered serial numbers can often aid in their recovery.
Shouldn’t their bicycles require license plates that are visible to our police and intersection cameras? And, shouldn’t they, like our automobiles and motorcycles, be ticketed for running red lights, illegal turns and speeding?
Two weeks ago, my wife and I came within a whisker of being t-boned by a speeding bicyclist running a red light at Cascade and Platte. This begs the question, are bicyclists required to carry insurance? Why not? Many of their bikes cost in excess of $5K. Had the fool slammed into the side of my car and survived, what guarantee does the Master Plan offer that my damages would be recoverable? None, you say?
Seems like a lot for licensed, insured motorist to sacrifice while those who benefit pay nothing. These are valid questions to those of us who find this project at best, a seriously misguided folly, implemented by a bicycle enthusiast’s personal agenda.
Albert Elliott
Colorado Springs
Prop. 110 not a good investment
The Pikes Peak Association of REALTORS (PPAR) has long been a major supporter of road and transportation improvements in our region. We believe good roads and infrastructure are important for our economy, quality of life, and for homeowners’ property values. But Proposition 110 on this year’s ballot — a statewide sales tax for road improvements — is not a good investment for the Pikes Peak region.
Our local PPRTA sales tax collects $50 million per year for our region’s transportation needs. Proposition 110 would add another .62 percent to our sales tax rate, making it almost 9 percent overall, but would only provide $18 million per year for local projects. With a sales tax rate close to 9 percent, we think it would be difficult to get voters to renew our local transportation tax in a few years, and that $50 million would go away — costing us $30 million per year for critical infrastructure improvements.
Who wins if 110 passes? Denver. The Denver Chamber of Commerce spawned this issue and Denver would receive the bulk of the funds to fix their local roads. Our region was proactive in passing our PPRTA program and all of that money stays local. Let’s not risk our current successful program by supporting an issue that would give us a lot less money than what we pay into it.
PPAR does support Proposition 109, a measure that would provide additional money for state highway improvements using existing funds — no tax increase and no harm to our local program. And the ballot language outlines the 66 projects the state would complete (110 offers no firm list of projects).
Nick Sabatello
Colorado Springs
Correction
The print edition of the lead editorial Oct. 30 misidentified a regent leaving the University of Colorado Board of Regents. Stephen Ludwig will complete his term this year and voters will select a replacement Nov. 6. The Gazette regrets the error.