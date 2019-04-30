Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning changing to rain showers for the afternoon. High 56F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 39F. N winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.