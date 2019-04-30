Springs no longer affordable
I love Colorado Springs, but the cost of living here is driving middle class people like me out. In 2017 rent for my 1 bedroom apartment was $670/month, in August it will increase to $800/month. My utility bill for June 2018 was $91, this month it is $112. My use of H20/Gas/Elect has not increased, in fact I am very conservative. The utility company has raised their rates.
My employer is offering early retirement. If I am eligible (I’m 61) I will accept and move to Grand Junction, where living is affordable.
Susan Haines
Colorado Springs
Criminals may have more rights
On April 16 KOAA 5 news investigates aired the story about squatter Jack Cole. This guy had moved into a dead woman’s house.
Before I begin my rant I’d like to point out District Attorney Dan May’s home page mission statement; “The mission of the 4th Judicial district attorneys office is to administer justice,advocate for victims,and partner with law enforcement and the citizens of this community in the deterrence and prevention of crime.” Wow what a load of crap!
The DA and CSPD should be ashamed of themselves the way they handled this. The mother of the dead woman called repeatedly and you passed the buck between your two agencies and you found no crime being committed? Seriously you found no crime!
My question for all involved is what if this were you and your house? It is truly sad when criminals have more rights than the productive, honest hardworking citizens.
James Asbury
Pueblo
Packing an emergency go bag
Back in October, my apartment was evacuated for a standoff with police by a neighbor directly above me. After reading your article about a shooting and fire that have put many residents of Colorado Springs out of their own homes, I would like to believe there would be some assistance in writing an article about having a go-bag at the average person’s disposal. Perhaps an info-graphic detailing a list of possible essentials that could get a family by more readily, and perhaps even comfortably while being able to lighten the load of the Red Cross who are caring for the affected individuals.
Such contents of a personal bag should be kept in a car or alternate location to remain unaffected by disasters of the home, and could contain many things to suit a families various needs but as an Eagle Scout my mind returns to the 10 essentials. My example list, and what I keep in my vehicle is a modified version and contains the following:
1 weeks worth of dog food, water and non-perishable food
1 weeks worth of spare clothes of each family member, including winter gear and rain gear
2 First-Aid kits, a multitool and a Colorado map and medication for my wife and dogs
1 large flashlight, a spare phone battery charging kit, and miscellaneous car tools
Michael Allen Ruff
Colorado Springs
A wake up call for voters
Now that the radical left-wing progressives have taken over our state, Katy bar the door. Politicians that have run as moderates, to include our governor, are anything but. What happened to working across the table, listening to opposing points of view, and listening to the people who elected them?
The agenda being pushed by politicians in Denver and Boulder are very similar to left-wing Democrats in San Francisco and Sacramento. Now that California has the worst quality of life in the country, is that what we want for Colorado? Homelessness is totally out of control, taxes are out of control, housing is unaffordable, the cost of gas is much higher, and left wing progressives refuse to listen to anyone.
One party rule is better known as Socialism/Communism and that is where Colorado is headed unless the common sense voters, who believe in representative government, take control back from these extremists. A two or three party system has checks and balances which do not exist in Colorado today. This should be a wake up call to every freedom loving voter in this country.
Jim Thresher
Colorado Springs
New rental rules have consequences
Concerning rent control and other mandated rental rules: It is laughable how some people think rent control helps provide low-cost housing. It has been proven over and over again that this is not true. Maybe it helps in the short term, but that is all. Anyone who supports the idea should do a search for “consequences of rent control.”
And this new rule that changes the three-day notice to 10 or 14 days — none of the articles mention that this is just the time frame to start the eviction process, and has nothing to do with how long it actually takes to evict. It is just another rule that will encourage investors to get out of low cost housing, since that is where you generally have more problems with tenants paying their rent on time (or at all).
I have some low-cost housing that my tenants love, because I am an excellent landlord. They tend to stay a long time. But these rule changes, if passed, would probably make me get out of the rental business when current tenants leave. Not only because of the additional hassle, but because these are sound-bite rules that people support without ever taking the time or energy to figure out the true consequences. And I don’t want to feed the monster.
Sharon Blanding
Colorado Springs
Getting our news through a fi lter?
A busy week in the news, however some things don’t seem to be available! Why is the bond for the truck driver from that I-70 crash so high? Doesn’t he have ties to this country or is it that he might slip across the border and be gone? Was that truck subjected to a safety inspection before getting on the highway or was it missed because of a slipshod system? Was the truck and driver a product of the NAFTA accord that gives a pass to incoming trucks and drivers? The public deserves to know.
The California synagogue shooting was interrupted by an off-duty border patrol officer, a man with a gun. Without that there was nothing to stop that shooter from cleaning house with his weapon. Why isn’t that getting some air time?
Are we getting our news through a filter that leaves out issues that don’t fit the agenda of certain parties; is our access to the news that affect all of us to be the victims of inconvenient facts?
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs