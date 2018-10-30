Political correctness spoiling holiday?
NBC just fired Megyn Kelly from her show because of a discussion on why dressing up for Halloween in blackface is racist. Social media is also discussing that is it OK for white children to dress us as Native Americans or as the character Black Panther. Social media debates have focused on whether political correctness is spoiling the holiday.
The article in The Gazette, not written locally, didn’t present both sides of what Megyn Kelly said on her show. She asked why it was racist if a black child wanted to do a white face for Halloween or if a white child wanted to do a black face as part of his or her costume. She talked from the perspective of both sides, and she thought it was OK if it was part of their costume.
Al Roker from NBC said that white children can dress up as Black Panther but without a black face. Roker called on Megyn Kelly to apologize to people of color nationwide, which she did. Last night on evening news ABC presented part of the story about the black face but nothing was said of the white face. To fire someone over the question of Halloween political correctness seems ridiculous. I saw the Megyn Kelly “Today” show that morning and nothing indicated anything Kelly said as racist in the discussion.
As a child, I remember dressing as a devil in this red costume and I had a dark face. Believe me there was no racism attached — just the thought of having fun and trick-or- treating with my friends. I think society needs to get a grip on Halloween and let kids be kids and not spoil the holiday for the young ones.
Kathy Fuhs
Colorado Springs
A football analogy
My wife and I enjoy watching certain football games together. Recently, I got to thinking about how being a Christian can be like being a football player. I was thinking that the football might represent God’s purpose for my life. As a “player”, I’m reminded that: sometimes I fumble the “ball” by failing to fulfill God’s purpose; sometimes the opposition seems too great for me; sometimes I get hurt; sometimes I don’t understand the “play” or my role in His plan; sometimes I break a rule, which can affect my “teammates”, too; sometimes I need to practice more instead of thinking I know it all; sometimes I need to be better prepared to face the opposition.
Most of all, I need to listen to my coach, who in this little analogy is God! He tells me to love the “players” on my team and those “players” on the opposing team. That’s hard to do sometimes.
Billy Hill
Colorado Springs
Trampling residential rights
Representative government, democracy, and the rule of law were usurped in Colorado Springs during drafting and passing a new ordinance for short-term rentals (STRs). The sole beneficiary of the ordinance was a special interest group: the 0.5 percent of homeowners who owned and operated illegal STRs before the ordinance’s passage.
What happened to the other 99.5 percent of homeowners in noncovenanted neighborhoods that abided by the zoning laws? They’re now forced to relinquish the “peaceful and quite enjoyment” of their homes in favor of having an STR as a next-door neighbor?
And, why was there an urgent need to codify a new law when existing laws protected homeowners from having neighboring homes converted into motels? Moreover, the city code always allowed a pathway for those same homes to be rezoned as Bed and Breakfast Inns simply by applying for a “use variance”. The Broadmoor hotel did this when it purchased a private residence in a residential neighborhood in 2016 and converted it into a luxury Bed and Breakfast Inn. Was this route too onerous because all neighbors had to agree to the zoning change?
Don’t be fooled. The passage of the ordinance was preordained. There was absolutely no nod to the NIMBY crowd. The City Council and the mayor had their minds made up before staging a show to feign interest and empathy to assure a “business friendly” city while trampling residential rights.
Kirk Mueller
Colorado Springs
What the real problem is
Regarding “lets step back” by Bob Armintor’s The Gazette, Oct. 26: Bob’s letter accusing President Donald Trump of a lack of leadership and seeking to further divide us, fails to see what the real problem is.
It’s difficult if not impossible for President Donald Trump to promote unity when under constant attack from Democrats and their supporting media who refuse to accept the results of his election. How is he to unite when the only objective of the other side is to destroy your presidency?
Terrence A Cook
Colorado Springs
Opens the door to untold abuse
On the surface of it, Amendment 74 looks like a good idea. Who wouldn’t want to be compensated for government-caused loss of value to property?
But in reality, Amendment 74 is a sinister attempt to do away with many of the rules and regulations that protect our waters, air and wildlife. Our state, city and county budgets are stretched thin. Sued by a private party believing their property to be devalued, lack of surplus funding will force the government agency to capitulate and repeal the regulation. This opens the door to untold abuse and amounts to nothing short of extortion.
Susan Craig
Colorado Springs
Enough blame to go around
My wife, who is the brains of our household, had an interesting viewpoint on the reason that despicable individual in Florida sent those bombs. Efforts have been made to put the blame on President Donald Trump for his words inciting to violence. Do Hilary Clinton, Maxine Waters, etc., bear responsibility for their inciting words? Could encouraging people to be threatening to others who disagree with their ideology be taken as “fighting words” by that political terrorist? If words alone caused that maniac to act as he did it seems that there is blame enough to go around.
Dik Thurston
Colorado Springs