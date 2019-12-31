Speeding our way through life
As we recently reached a death toll of 600 traffic fatalities for 2018, it bears reflection on our driving and the pace of our lives. Driving gives us an outlet to “let it roll”, and it appears that there is never enough time to do what we want or get to where we want to go. We think this allows us to multitask so we talk on our dumb phones while driving, all the while looking for the opportunity to switch lanes and pass cars/trucks/anything in our way, just to gain a couple of seconds toward our destination.
What this driving behavior does for us is add to the negative stressors in our lives. When we push our speed limits, we do not allow our brain to function optimally, and, in addition, we are more likely to be guided by emotion rather than rational thought (which can lead to road rage). This is what negative stress does — it minimizes our ability to think clearly.
The answer is simple — slow down! For those who believe that speed limits are merely a guide, not a law, and choose to speed their way through life, well, you are doing exactly that — speeding your way though life toward an early death.
John E. Anderson
Monument
Shades of gray on abuse
This holiday season finds many rolling their eyes over criticism of lyrics in the 1944 song, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” especially the line — “...what’s in this drink?” For decades, we thought vodka? Gin? Also, recent statistics indicate there is a growing concern that #MeToo is overreaching.
Amid this criticism, we must not forget the good that has come from the #MeToo movement. State laws are changing, including limiting nondisclosure agreements that keep victims silent. Business leaders are clearly stating that abusive behavior will not be tolerated in their workplaces.
Let’s not lose the opportunity for profound reform. Let’s advocate for women and men to join together to treat each other with dignity and respect. But let’s get some perspective.
Let’s consider Dante’s “Inferno.” It describes Dante’s journey through hell, nine circles of torment for sinners who have yielded to “bestial appetites” that promote an understanding of distinctions in wickedness.
The depths of hell should rightly be the fate of individuals like Dr. Larry Nassar. Jail. But, what about Louis CK? Or, the recently deceased George H.W. Bush, who reportedly groped women while in his wheelchair?
Yes, fire bosses who prey on their employees. But consider varying punishments for distinctions in wickedness. Deny millions in severance packages. Take Viagra from oldies. Demand sinners wear a large button emblazoned with a scarlet A for abuser, aggressor, and a word that ends in “hole.”
And, without question, prohibit abusers from running for Congress, being elected president, or being confirmed as a Supreme Court justice for life.
Barbara Wolpoff, Boulder
Marilee Menard, Westminster
Thoughts on the shutdown
I think its the seventh day now. Got up this morning and the paper was here (as always) the coffee maker still works.
The car started OK, and the shelves were all full at the grocery store. Maybe some great disaster will befall us in the next week or so, but for now life seems normal. We don’t go to the national parks in winter but if we needed some snow fun, all the ski resorts are open and during very well — thank you!
Regarding the shutdown, I hope things will get settled because folks might start to question the very size and scope of government and that might not be good for Democrats and some Republicans also. If people start to ask themselves: Why do we need so much government and so many hundreds of thousands of government employees in the first place.
This could lead to people reading the Constitution and discovering the true legitimate role of our republic. (Please note that I do not use the term democracy as our founders detested the very word.) Just five short years ago, all 54 Senate Democrats voted in favor of $40 billion for border security and now they won’t agree on $2 billion! Strange isn’t it? Five years ago, the president’s name was Obama. Today, the president’s name is Trump and that’s the difference.
As 2020 draws near, please remember that a young California police officer (who waited his turn to become an American citizen) will be laid to rest because he was murdered by an illegal who should never have been here! If walls don’t work, why do Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama have them encircling their homes?
Len Bentley
Colorado Springs
Questioning Elway’s judgement
This is an open letter to the Bowlen trustees: John Elway selected four quarterbacks, and all have failed. Elway selected at least three coaches, and all have failed. Before you let Elway fire the current coach and current quarterback, may I suggest you fire Elway. His judgment is in question.
Don Bunce
Colorado Springs
GoFundMe page for NFL star?
I found a tidbit of information in Friday’s Sports section of The Gazette. It seems that Phillip Lindsay, the star running back of the Broncos, is slated to have surgery on his wrist and needs three to four months of rehab.
Also mentioned was the fact that a GoFundMe page is set up to raise money for him.
According to Spotrac.com, Lindsay signed a three-year rookie walk on contract for $1,725,000 which averages out to be $575,000 per year.
Why would he need a GoFundMe page, making that much money? His medical expenses are covered. Why?
It doesn’t make sense.
Mike Karn
Colorado Springs