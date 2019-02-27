Speech conveyed a positive message
Hallelujah! Colonel Mark Anarumo, in Sunday’s Gazette, has responded to an undisciplined and unscholarly attack on speaker selection for the Air Force Academy’s much heralded National Character and Leadership Symposium (NCLS) by one of his own.
Last Thursday, our Gazette gave space to an opinion that forcefully sought to silence the voice of Rodney Bullard, an invited speaker and vice president with Chick-fil-A. That opinion piece conveniently neglected to mention Bullard’s more relevant credentials: he is a USAFA graduate, a former White House Fellow and the author of a recent book on leadership.
Bullard’s talk on Friday in fact ranged from the magnificence of his hero Rosa Park’s stand against wrong to a teacher who reached out to an underperforming student. In a nutshell, Bullard’s comments were decidedly non-controversial and conveyed a positive message about making a difference in the lives of those in one’s closest proximity.
At no time did Bullard stray off topic and steer the audience into controversy. However, another academy professor, and an occasional columnist for the Gazette, could not resist stirring the pot by posing a loaded question mixed with faux praise. Bullard, in response, answered with the aplomb of a seasoned leader.
Given that Bullard’s address was entirely relevant to NCLS’s mission, perhaps Colonel Anarumo’s rebuttal was altogether too soft on Thursday’s editorial writer. With some irony, one remembers Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Silvera’s 2017 admonition: “If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, then get out.”
The NCLS “is a big deal” (as noted in the original editorial) for exactly the reasons outlined by Colonel Anarumo. I for one will be fully available to attend NCLS 2020 as it encourages participation by anyone, be it Chick-fil-A executives or dissenting professors.
Bill Turner
Colorado Springs
Appreciation for fi rst responders
Even though they have no power to strike, the Colorado Springs fire fighters want a voice — a seat at the table. They want to be able to offer input from their expertise when it comes to public saftey and their ability to respond with antiquated equipment.
Unheard of. Private industry representatives traditionally have had a voice for their interests even if it doesn’t always benefit the public good.
Mayor John Suthers claims that 85 percent of the calls are medical and not fire related. I wonder if he thinks that’s insignificant for the public good and that citizens should bear private, highly expensive ambulance costs instead. The mayor thinks that if more money is allocated for CSFD needs then less will available for other services.
Perhaps Congress should not have given massive tax breaks to the wealthy. Other truly needed services suffer. It’s OK for lobbyists to have a voice, to muscle in with money for their interests, like groups within our city are doing, but not unions?
We voters need to think about this and let our appreciation for the first responders be reflected at the polls. We count on them. Can they count on us?
Micheale Duncan
Colorado Springs
Separate boys and girls wrestling
I read in The Gazette that a high school wrestler lost out in the state finals wrestling tournament because he refused to wrestle female wrestlers.
Why does CHSAA allow girls to wrestle boys?
We have boys basketball and girls basketball, boys track and girls track, boys swimming and girls swimming, boys soccer and girls soccer and other sports as well separated into boys and girls. To allow girls to wrestle against boys is discrimination against boys. This policy must be changed to protect boys who because of their beliefs not to want to wrestle girls.
I would like to see CHSAA sued to change this policy. Girls wrestlers must be allowed to compete against girl wrestlers, not boys. If there are not enough girls to have separate teams, then so be it.
To not allow boys to advance in the state tournament and possibly forfeit a state championship is discrimination.
Donald G. Worley
Colorado Springs
Things that wouldn’t have happened
I agree with Jeff Cahill that this president is different, but not for the same reasons he does (“This president is different,” Letters, Feb 24). Let’s conduct the thought experiment Cahill suggests, that Jeb Bush, not Donald Trump had won the election. In that case, he suggests, the acrimony over Hillary Clinton’s loss wouldn’t have happened.
But, in all likelihood, the following wouldn’t have either: two Constitutional constructionists on the Supreme Court, profound tax and regulatory reform, China seriously considering abandoning their decades-long intellectual property theft and grossly imbalanced trade agreements, the abrogation of the Iran deal which put the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism in control of its nuclear destiny, Kim Jung Un making meaningful opening concessions, at least creating the possibility of a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, record-low unemployment, including Black Americans and Hispanics, 3 percent GDP, the reanimation of our military to guarantee we’re the preeminent force on the global stage, twice enforcing the gas attack red line in Syria, and arming the Ukrainians against Vladimir Putin’s depredations.
So, yes, I too find Trump’s tweeting and impetuous management style disturbing, but when compared with what he’s accomplished in just two years, it’s something I’m willing to tune out for the sake of a much stronger economic and national security future.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park