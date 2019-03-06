Spend dollars where it’s needed
Have you noticed the construction of vibrant, upscale businesses; lack of Metro bus traffic; green spaces bordering high-end housing; and complete absence of homeless/panhandlers in the Briargate area? We have ourselves a Tale of Two wildly disparate Cities. Development in Interquest is facilitated by tax breaks, blight designations, and urban redevelopment funds. $16.2 million here, $1 million annual subsidy there, and you’ve got some valuable real estate. Business is booming up north, and that’s a good thing.
Unfortunately, not all parts of our city will share that economic windfall. A multimillion dollar tax incentive package, combined with urban renewal designations, and other tools would be much better utilized in the actual blighted southern parts of the city.
The city should use these types of incentives to entice viable enterprises to invest in these areas and jump-start redevelopment. South Academy Boulevard is lined with worn-out strip malls and empty storefronts. Lots of low-income apartment complexes, neglected and falling apart with rampant crime, shootings, robberies and gang activity. It’s a blow-through zone on your way to somewhere else.
This should be an up-and-coming area; it is one of the few locales in our city with moderately priced, single-family housing. Instead, deterioration and neglect are obvious. Colorado Springs, stop chasing the shiniest new thing up north. Stop ignoring the gritty reality in the south. Increase safety; create shopping venues; encourage new, modern housing options.
Spend our tax dollars to help those who are in need, not those who are not.
Judith Bennett
Colorado Springs
Imbalance of state expenditures
A $1 billion state surplus last year, CDOT funds being spent in Denver to not just rebuild an aging viaduct, certainly quite reasonable, but also to build a very nice park above it, which sounds very nice, and yet the citizens of Denver’s neglected cousin, Colorado Springs, will have to pay a toll to use the long-needed third lane to be constructed on I-25 down between Monument and Castle Rock?
There should not be a toll charged for Colorado residents to use this sorely needed third lane.
Come on local legislators, (Reps. Tony Exum, Rick Snyder, Tim Geitner, Mark Baisley, and Patrick Neville and Sens. Pete Lee, Paul Lundeen and Jim Smallwood) step up to the plate, have some gumption, and fight to rectify this imbalance of state funds expenditures.
Stephen Vitale
Colorado Springs
Find solutions to real problems
After reading recent editorials, op/ed articles and Viewpoint letters to the editor, I was struck by the narrow-mindedness of some of our city’s residents. Are bike lanes really a huge problem? As a nonbiker, I couldn’t care less. Is it a real issue that the new Scheels Sporting Goods store is receiving grant money from the city while similar stores aren’t? Did those other stores ask for them? If not, shame on them — no reparations needed.
Why aren’t we focusing on bigger issues such as some of the laws proposed by our politicians that deal with infanticide as we recently saw in New York and Virginia? I hope I don’t see the cupola of the Pioneers Museum painted in pink light anytime soon to celebrate a state law that allows for this in Colorado as they did with the Empire State building in NYC. Why aren’t we enraged by the six announced Democratic presidential candidates that recently voted against Sen. Ben Sasse’s (R-NE) bill to ban 9-month abortions? Why aren’t we outraged by the proposed Green New Deal by “progressives”? It looks to me like the proposed deal will take America back to the mid-1800s.
In addition, how do we pay for this “New Deal”? Our country has a huge debt problem now. Shall we borrow more money? Shall we print more money to make the U.S. dollar worthless? The expected costs look like a “Bad Deal” to me.
Let’s broaden our aperture and put our well-intentioned energy to good use by focusing on major issues. Let’s find solutions to real problems that will propel America to new heights and not destroy our society along the way.
Dan Burich
Colorado Springs
Support for birthing and adoption
Here’s a thought: what if Planned Parenthood closed the abortion department of their business and opened a birthing and adoption clinic instead?
They would gain support from many — though probably not everyone — and their business would probably thrive beyond their wildest dreams.
I could only hope that the popular and government support would flow.
Valerie Stevens
Colorado Springs
Liberal takeover of Colorado
Democrats in Denver and Boulder have basically given the middle finger to the voters of Colorado. Ballot initiatives voted down in the 2018 election have been totally ignored, and the will of the people is being subverted by politicians pushing a radical agenda in Denver.
What happened to working across the table? The governor promised this when he ran for office and the opposite has taken place. Since one party has taken complete control of our government, we have no checks and balances to stop an agenda which millions of Coloradans do not support. California has one-party rule, and it now has the worst quality of life in the country.
Do we want another California, New York, or Illinois where people are leaving in droves, I don’t. Before you vote R or D do your research on the candidate and find out what they stand for.
Jim Thresher
Colorado Springs