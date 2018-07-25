Something wrong with justice system
I read news reports where CSPD Officer Gerald Bellow Jr. had been indicted by an El Paso County grand jury Wednesday because he acted “unlawfully” when he shot at a confirmed armed home invasion suspect in April. The fact that the suspect was armed was confirmed by him and his victims. The suspect was charged with 10 felonies including possession of weapon by previous offender. Police officers are confronted with situations requiring them to make split second decisions, without the luxury of being able to stop and look in some law book before they act.
With this lack of our support, we shouldn’t wonder why it is so hard to find enough young men and women who even want to become police officers! Officer Bellow felt he was in danger when he shot at an armed suspect. I am inclined to accept his word, the word of a 27-year police veteran, and I question the validity of the grand jury indictment, an indictment from jury members who never have, nor will ever have, to make an immediate life or death decision.
There is something horribly wrong with a justice legal system when dedicated police officers are treated like criminals. These same officers risk their lives to remove criminals from our streets. 27 years is a long time for a man to dedicate to his city and his community! Is this how we thank him for that service? And is this the message we want to send to all of our brave police officers?
Guy Grace Sr.
Colorado Springs
Tariffs aren’t the answer
Today, I saw an interview with President Trump where he mentioned increasing tariffs on China. Trump thinks that he can win this war with a country that is run by a dictator and measures its history in thousands of years. Good luck!
Already, the retaliatory tariffs on agricultural products have cost farmers hundreds of millions of dollars, mostly in states that voted for Trump.
The consequences are just being felt and will grow exponentially if the trade war continues.
This doesn’t affect only farmers and their employees. Basic laws of supply and demand will force farmers to cut back on what they plant. Producers of seed, fertilizer, and pesticides are going to lay off workers. Companies that transport, store, process, manufacture, and sell farming products will lay off workers. Producers of beef, pork, chicken, and all the corresponding industries that support them will lay off workers.
This will have a large ripple effect throughout our economy.
This isn’t the worst case scenario. Without international markets, farmers will be forced to plant only as much as the U.S. needs. What happens if a drought hits the Midwest? What happens when tornadoes and hail storms ravage Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, or any of the other farming states? At best, we would be looking at much higher food prices. We would be required to depend on other countries to supply us with food. We could be facing famine.
Tariffs are not the answer.
Laurence Wutt
Woodland Park
Airport fi re raises concerns
The fire that occurred at the Colorado Springs Airport earlier this year raises some interesting questions. Reports indicate that the fire was caused by hot works (application with a torch of roofing tar and materials) on the roof of the airport, adjacent to a large third floor conference room resulting in over $5 million dollars in damages.
If in fact “hot works” operations caused the fire, why wasn’t the contractor required to file for a hot works permit with the City Airport operations? This would have not only required notification to Airport Management of the extent and time of the work, but would have also required the contractor to have fire mitigation systems and processes in place, should a fire start.
Also, why is there no mention that the contractor will be required to pay for the damages through their insurance? In most cases, contractors are required to show evidence of liability insurance in the event of an accident caused by their work.
All of this raises concern as to who will actually pay for these damages. Will it be us, the local taxpayers? Will we see airport use fees go up? Or will it be a combination of both? I also question airport management’s oversight of this project.
Was the contractor simply turned loose to repair the roof with minimal to no oversight?
Alan Goins
Colorado Springs
Keep the playgrounds for kids
Who do we make aware of the poor decision to place a Colorado Lottery tent literally in the middle of the two playgrounds at Venezia Park this past Saturday morning?
Maybe we ask a couple of dispensaries to give out edibles or Kona Ice? Maybe add some Smirnoff Ice too to balance things out? Vape pens are colorful — maybe we get the kids asking about that after they get some scratch offs.
I have no problem with adults doing whatever they want, but let’s keep the playground for kids.
Randy Gross
Colorado Springs
Thank you Parks and Recreation
Thanks El Paso County Parks! We had a large company picnic planned at Bear Creek Park for Friday, July 20. A couple of days before, I noticed there was no volley ball net and called to ask about it.
Even though they could not guarantee a net would be up in time for us, we arrived Friday morning and there it was! The weather was perfect and we played that afternoon till about 6 p.m.; until we just wanted to drop. Thank you so much for your quick response!
Linda Wagner
Colorado Springs