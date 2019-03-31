Some things never change
I always enjoy the old “A Look Back” photographs. Today’s (March 28) was particularly interesting. The 1927 photo shows an old car going up one side of Cascade Avenue, while a horse and buggy are going the other way across the median. The text states that Cascade was unpaved.
If you look closely, you can see a lone cyclist about a hundred yards ahead of the car. I wasn’t able to make out the bicycle lanes scratched in the dirt! Some things never change.
Robert Bee
Colorado Springs
Sidewalk self-healing program
Almost four years ago, a public meeting was held for our neighborhood by city personel. The subject matter was about new sidewalks that going to be put in within the next two or three months.
This was welcome news for most of us as we have highly deteriorated sections of sidewalks in the 3100 block of Jon Street. Moreover, there were two residents who were wheel chair bound. They have since passed away!
In the years since that meeting, we have seen new sidewalks appear throughout our area as well as other nearby areas — without attention given to our block!
Several residents have inquired and complained about this situation to no avail. There are many seniors in our neighborhood, and walking on these sidewalks presents the opportunity for injury if you don’t use extreme caution when trying to traverse the deteriorated sections.
It appears that the city put our street on the new Sidewalk Self Healing Program. News Flash — It doesn’t work!
I have suggested (to neighbors) that we petition the city to designate our sidewalks as bike lanes. Folks have to walk in the street anyway, and on the upside once they achieve bike lane status, magic money will appear for new concrete and the former sidewalks (now bike lanes) will be new once more, albeit with lane paint on both sides!
I know a few voters who will not be in favor of tax increases in the future. You can guess where they live!
Len Bentley
Colorado Springs
Sending our water north to developers
Why is our city sending our most precious resource (water) to the rich northern developers? Every year, an additional 8,000 people move to Colorado Springs. That is 80,000 in 10 years.
Where are we going to get the water, especially if we are sending it to other regions? The city’s documents say we are going to be hard-pressed when we go into another drought and will experience more water restrictions. 2018 was the fourth worst drought in the Colorado Springs area.
Look at pictures of Rampart Reservoir. It is terribly low, and I do not think it’s all from a broken pipe.
Water is just too high for a lot of people to water their vegetation. If we have plenty of water to give away, why not lower our rates? People watering a lawn will be paying an additional $200 to $350 more a year when the new hikes come into effect. How much of the millions of dollars raised from the new rate hike includes money for infrastructure to send our water up north?
Why don’t the northern developers pay for their infrastructure?
Who is benefiting from this other than the rich northern developers? The good citizens of Colorado Springs are getting sacked but who is getting benefits from the rich northern developers?
Why is the City Council and the city mayor not protecting our interests?
Phil Peloquin
Colorado Springs
How the votes should be counted
Regarding the controversy over Senate Bill 19-042 (Popular Vote Compact): When I hear the expression, “tyranny of the majority”, it strikes me as nonsequitur. Majority rule has always been seen as the most equitable way for a society to govern itself. By default, there will be a minority that won’t be happy with the outcome of a vote.
To have it otherwise would constitute a tyranny of the minority, such as a monarchy or an oligarchy.
The conflicting views about how the votes for the office of POTUS should be counted boil down to whether you see the USA as one united nation, or as a confederation of 50 semi-independent states. While the latter was the predominant view at the time of the nation’s founding, the view that the USA is one united nation has become the more commonly accepted view.
The idea that the weight of votes should be based on a geographic area, vs. the number of people voting, is based on self-interest and unwillingness to abide by majority rule.
If the Electoral College system is the best way to elect a president, I wonder if those in support of it would think it appropriate to extend the concept to the state level.
Should the votes of the people in rural Colorado counties count more heavily than those in Front Range counties when electing our governor?
Charles Loeffler
Monument
Great disparity of wealth
I have heard Bernie Sanders preaching against the great disparity of wealth between the rich and the poor in this country. So I looked him up on the internet and found that his “net worth” is $2 million. That’s quite a bit more than the average American has in the bank. I have not heard of Sanders giving money to the poor, to reduce that great disparity of wealth.
Peter J. Bourgeois
Fountain