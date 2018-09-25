Solutions to parking challenges
I read with interest the article from The Gazette outlining the presentation by city officials to the State Economic Development Commission regarding the City for Champions downtown sports and events center. Of particular interest was the proposed new Colorado College Arena and concerns expressed by residents living in the surrounding area related to the parking challenge.
I am excited about the proposal and the potential benefits for our great city. I would hope that Colorado Springs officials, Colorado College representatives and surrounding residents can come up with a realistic solution to the parking issue. They must all recognize that they have skin in this game if they want to move forward. I don’t believe simply pointing to surrounding parking options when those options are 10-12 blocks away is the proper solution especially when events are let out late at night or during inclement weather.
I believe the city and Colorado College officials need to come up with a viable shuttle service that can route attendees to and from these events. My wife and I have attended concerts at Chautauqua Park in Boulder for several years now where on-site parking is extremely limited. For two hours prior to the event and one hour after the event, Boulder provides a free shuttle bus service that makes a loop throughout the city arriving at each stop every 15 minutes. This can be done in Colorado Springs as well and, if properly designed, will benefit CC neighbors, local business (downtown restaurants & bars), and attendees.
It’s time for CC and Colorado Springs to develop, present, and commit to a meaningful solution to the parking challenge presented by the proposed City for Champions sports and events centers.
David Lovell
Colorado Springs
Nothing surprising in this town
I see the city officials are proud of the construction in the downtown area, but they are out of touch with anything outside downtown such as Rockrimmon. I am here to tell them there is no Colorado Springs Technological Center on the north side of Rockrimmon and Delmonico and hasn’t been for over 20 years yet the dilapidated and unsightly sign that reads “Colorado Springs Technological Center” is still there seen daily by out-of-town visitors staying at the Marriott.
Was this approved by the city’s sign enforcement specialist and members of the planning department? Apparently, it was forgotten about and is up there with the huge statue downtown in the middle of Platte and Nevada next to the sign that reads “Do not Block Intersection”.
Nothing surprises me in this town anymore from the lack of police presence on the street to the convoluted left turn at Union and Woodmen to the increased numbers of serious accidents on Academy.
Driving in this city is pretty much a free- for-all and will be until the city officials stop making excuses and increase the number of police on the street to keep up with the increasing population.
David Tindal
Colorado Springs
Give them a safe place to race
Regarding the street racing: The real key is finding a place to race, the city needs a drag strip on the outskirts of town, someplace closer than Pueblo or PPIR. In Sacramento, I spent every Wednesday night at the drag strip, raced my car, bought horrible food. Will never forget those days.
Today kids just don’t have a place to race. The road to the track in Pueblo is so bad that the kid lowered Hondas etc., just can’t get there, at least the last time I went. People began racing cars the moment that there were two cars in a town — they won’t stop. Let’s give them a safe place to do it.
Hans Sjödin
Colorado Springs
Springs has become another Boulder
Don’t pat yourself on the back too hard Mayor John Suthers. In the last few years, we pay the highest taxes in Colorado, the Springs pays more attention to bike paths than they do to our city streets. A normal senior citizen couldn’t afford to leave here with the higher cost of living. If your jobs were so great, why are the homeless camps still growing? And it’s funny the city doesn’t do anything to help place the homeless in jobs — they keep moving them so the public doesn’t see them. Colorado Springs has become another Boulder or a small city in California.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
An early Halloween?
It looks like Halloween has already arrived. Indeed, it has looked that way for years — all year.
How’s that, you ask? Take a ride around the Springs and you will be “greeted” on nearly every street by bare, twisted, ugly spooky “Halloweenish” branches draped over the streets, ready to fall on your car, or maybe even your head if you dare walk under their twisted arms. Boo.
Jan Zeis
Colorado Springs
Need for clean-car standards
Recently I attended the Colorado Springs drive and ride event for National Drive Electric Week. It was exciting to see how many people in our community are enthusiastic about electric vehicles and their potential to clean up our air and combat climate change.
This summer, I have been deeply saddened by the smog that has loomed over our city. Because of our dirty transportation sector, catching a clear view of the mountains has become a rarity on a hot summer afternoon. We need Colorado to adopt clean-car standards so that the cars we drive do not destroy the open spaces that we love.
Coloradans deserve cleaner cars and have a right to clean air. That’s why the Air Quality Control Commission needs to vote to adopt clean-car standards in our state.
Alana Aamodt
Colorado Springs