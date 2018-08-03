A homeless proposal
If our homeless problem is not addressed soon, it really won’t matter what attractions our city officials decide to build downtown.
Is anyone keeping track of the number of readers who’ve written in expressing their fear, disgust avoidance of our beautiful downtown?
A possible solution for our homeless problem in Colorado Springs:
1) Make panhandling/loitering/camping illegal within the city limits.
2) Have our missions and nonprofits focus on families with children and the elderly.
3) Set up work stations throughout the city where healthy individuals must “earn” their voucher for a night’s meal and lodging.
4) Establish a “next step” program for those who through their work efforts, show an honest desire to escape being on the streets. Temporary housing, counseling, and job assistance could give them that much-needed leg up.
5) Offer those uninterested in work but happy to take advantage of our local services mandatory rides to their choice of sanctuary cities.
As a caring society, we must always have a safety net for those truly in need. However, there is a distinction between being truly in need and people being too lazy to help themselves. How is it that there are cities in Colorado that have no homeless problems? Because they have laws protecting their taxpaying citizenry, and they enforce those laws.
Here’s my answer to all my friends who find these ideas uncaring.
If you feel so strongly about it, start letting 10-20 homeless individuals take up residence in your backyards or basements.
T. Elliott
Colorado Springs
Special consideration in hiring
Re: “Colorado Springs, USOC partner to find flexible jobs for athletes,” Aug. 1.
If our city government wants to support worthwhile endeavors such as Olympic competition through flexible jobs, why limit participation to athletes? Creative types — artists, musicians, dancers, actors, and writers — could benefit greatly from part-time city jobs. The economic contribution of the arts to communities is as well documented as the benefits of sports stadiums, so why not create an arts career and education hiring program to complement the Athlete Career and Education Program? Single-parents juggling child-raising and school and activity schedules could also benefit from special consideration in city hiring, so why not a Single Parent Career and Education Program?
Pardon me for being a cynic, but perhaps the reason these other groups don’t get preferential treatment is that they don’t have a lot of Olympic goodies or box seats at sporting events to dole out to politicians and their financial backers.
John B. Roberts II
Colorado Springs
Going against voters’ wishes
Surprise! People have voted down, numerous times, moving the baseball stadium from out east to downtown and yet there it goes. The claim is that it won’t cost taxpayers anything since the cost of building it has been donated. It will cost us plenty once it’s built and is losing money and our tax dollars are used to bail it out. That’s not even my point.
My point is that this is all the east side has, except the so called park in front of the Cinemark theater. All 150 square feet of it! (sarcasm). The baseball field now is so open, and free feeling, with easy access and parking. Now it’ll be in the heart of crowded, smelly and no view downtown.
We all know you favor downtown, and it has come a long way. It now has some great restaurants, and lofts. It’s a regular mini Denver.
Why take the one thing that the east side has? And why build a seven-story apartment complex blocking all views there, too? Wasn’t a law passed that only allows three stories? Was this OK’d by the same person who OK’d the really ugly apartments on Austin Bluffs near CC that now block one of the best views of the city?
There’s lots of reasons that it’s been voted down time after time. It’s not just the money aspect. Who decided to go against the voters’ wishes? You want to build things downtown, alright, fine, but leave the stadium out east!
Pat Hill
Colorado Springs
Letter was not accurate
The “Rest of the Story” letter in the Aug. 2 edition is not totally accurate. The Zuni rocket accidentally launched on the USS Forestall was from a F-4 Phantom parked on the starboard quarter of the flight deck. This is plainly seen in the flight deck TV footage. The launch was due to a power surge after the arming cables were connected and not due to pilot error. The rocket struck John McCain’s A-4 Skyhawk and exploded causing him to climb over the canopy and nose of his aircraft to escape.
He later volunteered to go to another ship and squadron as a replacement pilot where he was shot down and captured. These facts have been published and are readily available to the public.
Ethan Gibson
Colorado Springs
Mother Nature’s clothes dryer
I loved Debbie Kelley’s article on clotheslines. I have been hanging clothes outdoors for almost 50 years, and it is so much fun. I use indoor drying racks, rods, whatever, during the winter when it is really nasty, but also put clothes outside in the winter if the weather is good. I am fortunate to live where I can have a permanent line, which is really nice. When the birds come back in the spring, it is great to hear all the singing.
I thought I was one of very few who actually do this, so it was wonderful to hear that there are some more folks who use Mother Nature’s clothes dryer. So much better than the machines!
Jean White
Colorado Springs