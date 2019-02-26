Story sounded f i shy from the start
Once again, some of the media who care nothing about reporting the facts or even attempting to verify those facts are quick to believe a reported hate crime because it supports their political opinion. What was reported as gospel turns out to be not true.
Actor Jussie Smollett claimed to have been the victim of a hate crime because he is a black, gay man. He alleged two men beat him up, poured gasoline over him and put a noose around his neck in Chicago not far from his apartment. Smollett reported the two men shouted racial slurs and said this is MAGA (Make America Great Again) country. Turns out Smollett set the whole thing up paying the men with a check and refusing to give complete phone records to the police.
The story sounded fishy from the start. Charges have been filed against him by the Chicago police. It is a felony to file a false police report — not to mention the hours it took to investigate the accusations — hours that were taken from legitimate cases. He might also be guilty of a federal offense as he used the U.S. Postal Service to send himself a death threat letter.
Now that all the facts have come out the media claims it doesn’t matter if the incident is true because the tale represents what Trump supporters would do if they could. Will Trump haters stop at nothing to malign this president? And Trump supporters are supposed to be threats? Believe me when I say as the mother of a gay, adult man I condemn hate crimes toward anybody.
Kristen R. Larsen
Colorado Springs
Speaker might have useful tools
Craig Foster’s opinion column, Feb. 21, was very disturbing. Nothing like a college professor who refuses to entertain opinions which don’t agree with his own and who avoids opportunities to have his dogma challenged. It doesn’t look as if he’s open to dialogue. If Foster is going to be like that, let him do it at a college that is not funded with my tax money.
Foster’s piece is a concise summary of the intolerance of the left. Solely because the speaker, Rodney Bullard, works for Chick-fil-A he is demonized and ostracized for beliefs he may or may not share with the company’s owners. “Guilt” by association. Never mind that Chick-fil-A has an incredibly happy and satisfied workforce, that the chain employs many gay and lesbian employees and that the company started from nothing to grow countrywide providing thousands of employees with good wages and benefits. And never mind that the chain’s owner does not impose his beliefs on his workers — aside from closing Sundays as a day of rest.
Did it occur to Foster that maybe the person in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility policy at a major business might just have some useful tools and techniques on corporate management to impart to the other attendees? In his book 12 Rules For Life, Jordan Peterson’s ninth rule is “assume that the person you are listening to might know something you don’t.” Oops, I forgot for a minute that those on the left think they know everything worth knowing.
Robert Moyers
Colorado Springs
Where is all this tax money?
So the headlines proudly declare that we are No 1 in the nation in marijuana use — our use of the weed “greatly exceeds the national average”. Pretty pathetic to be proud of such a distinction, but be that as it may, that means the state must be raking in millions if not billions in taxes on the sale of marijuana.
Recently the teachers in Denver went on strike for more pay. Why? We were told that the marijuana tax money would go for better education of our schoolchildren. So where is this tax money going? Evidently, not for better pay tor teachers.
William Harris
Colorado Springs
Referendum on Electoral College
If you did not read the article “National Popular Vote Bill Targeted” in the Gazette, Friday, Feb. 22, I encourage every citizen of Colorado to direct their attention to this article.
When the Colorado Democratic Party gained control of the House and Senate, plus our governorship, I expected a turn to the left. However, I never expected them to become so radical as to give our nine Electoral College votes in Colorado to California and New York.
This bill, about to be signed by Gov. Jared Polis, is just stupid. It is to late to influence this bill; however, please note that the mayor of Monument and a Mesa County commissioner are working to get a statewide referendum in 2020, to prevent this dangerous law taking effect.
I strongly urge all citizens of Colorado to learn about the importance of the Electoral College for the smaller states in “fly over country” and sign the petition to place it on the ballot in 2020.
Dr. Robert A. Zawacki
Colorado Springs
You can’t f i ght City Hall
Can anyone do the math and determine how many miles of roads could be rebuilt; or how many roadside ditches could be mowed and cleaned up; or how many gutters cleaned with $16.2 million?
But our City Council insists we need another sporting goods store! Would be wonderful to have a clean city as we had years back. But you can’t fight City Hall.
Joan Neugebauer
Colorado Springs
Socialism just doesn’t work
The political and media discourse on socialism for this country comes 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall (Nov. 9, 1989).
This wall was built to keep East Germans from fleeing their socialist ruled country. One reason for their flight was that they wanted access to more food, clothing and consumer goods readily available on the other side of the wall but not to be found in the socialist East.
A former East German socialist party official commented months later that what happened was simple, “Socialism doesn’t work.”
Tom Menza
Colorado Springs