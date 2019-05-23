Simple compliance works best
In response to the article from The Associated Press that appeared in the Saturday Gazette on May 18, “Officer quits after confronting “black man” picking up trash.”
Not only is the article racist by showing the happy, smiling picture of this “innocent” black man with a camera (maybe identifying him as a journalist), but it outlines the evil of an angry “white” officer harassing an innocent man.
The encounter supposedly took over 8 minutes to unfold. As the son of a 35-year veteran police officer who dedicated his life to law enforcement, serving his community, and protecting his neighbors, I was always taught to obey the reasonable request of an officer when asked.
Did anyone wonder if the “white” officer was really doing anything wrong?
Seems to me the article states that the situation escalated when the student ID didn’t have anything more than the victim’s picture and name, and when asked for his date of birth to confirm his identity, and address, the man declined and began walking away. By asking the young man to put down a potential weapon, and sit down, was the officers request really that unreasonable?
What is the big objection to following the simple orders of an officer who is doing his job?
“Victims” cry racism when simple compliance works best.
Society has been taught that defiance works and the police officer is always wrong. Even a stick with a claw can be a deadly weapon.
Tom Antkow
Colorado Springs
Pete Lee has f i xed everything
After reading Pete Lee’s guest column, I believe we can now disband all Colorado government. Pete has fixed everything! He even pats himself on the back as he proclaims all that he has accomplished.
Wow, we need more politicians like Pete! Oh, never mind. Washington is full of Petes.
Jay Barnwell
Colorado Springs
Lowering the cost of college tuition
Women’s/ethnic studies may sound very nice and placates those who place feelings above all else. However, the unintended circumstances of these classes, coupled with legions of kids running around being paid to ensure that the campus is green, and the myriad of the other student ‘workers’ the school pays, is that our tuition costs are exorbitant.
If we eliminated some of this extraneous stuff and reduced the cost of tuition by $10,000, it will certainly help out middle-class and lower-class families.
Imagine lowering the cost of education, government, taxes, etc. then, everyone gets a break, and we don’t need another unfunded liability over which we incessantly argue.
Imagine that.
Matt Dagostino
Colorado Springs
An under-reported story
Last Friday, an egregious assault on personal, parental and religious freedoms occurred when every Democratic representative voted for or sponsored H.R. 5, ensuring its passage by the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Orwellian-named “Equality Act” would result in massive changes to federal civil rights laws to mandate wide-ranging, special privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity. It would affect not just public accommodations but also privately owned facilities, education, housing, health care and sports.
A few examples: No longer could employers, churches and schools have separate bathrooms and showers for biological men and women. Businesses would have to provide artistic and other services celebrating same-sex marriages against their religious beliefs or close down. Current policies that help achieve equality for women in business, such as federal business loans, would be emasculated. Shelters that help battered women heal from abuse by men would be forced to allow biological men into their showers and sleeping quarters.
Schools would have to allow biological males to compete in female sports.
Virtually all major conservative organizations opposed H.R. 5. Its draconian provisions, if publicized, would also have been opposed by most Americans. Yet, H.R. 5 has been widely underreported by the media. Is it any wonder that many Americans believe the media has a liberal, “progressive” bias?
Douglas Barth
Colorado Springs
Division over abortion continues
Regarding “The division between men, women” letter: The division Robert Koelbl speaks of is not between men and women, rather it is between those of us who are pro-choice and those who are forced-birth.
Being pro-choice means I want your wife/daughters to have the choice of saying “no” or “yes” to abortion. That’s how choice works. Those of us who are pro-choice understand that the contents of the uterus of other women are none of our business.
We further understand that our religious beliefs must never impinge upon the religious or nonreligious beliefs of anyone else, and certainly must not be a basis for any law our government enacts.
According to the Bible, life begins at birth — when a baby draws its first breath. He is mistaken to think that abortion “has become the birth control method of choice.” On average, women pay $504 for an early medication abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute. I do not know any woman who can afford that. He is also ignorant of the fact that beliefs about the death penalty are drawn not along political lines, but along lines of personal belief systems.
I am a Democrat who firmly believes in the death penalty in cases that are without question of guilt such as those of James Holmes, Robert Dear and Nikolas Cruz. His idea that babies are being killed “out of the womb” only serves to point out how he has been duped by the radical right.
Liz Wilcox
Colorado Springs