Shoveling sand against the tide
So we can abolish the Columbus Day celebration as well as change the name of the Washington Redskins to “Deadskins”. Then rename the Chiefs, Cleveland Indians and the Atlanta Braves. After that we can await the positive cataclysmic change to the lives of our native American populace, which will be nothing.
Just like when the Stanford Indians changed their name to “The Cardinal” the only change was a name.
On the reservations there will still be alcohol abuse, domestic violence, rape, diabetes, drug abuse and all the other ills that they have become victims to.
Kind of like shoveling sand against the tide.
Harold Eidson
Colorado Springs
Victim’s family speaks out
On July 21, 2018 our son and brother Brandon Watkins, 33, was suddenly and unjustly taken from us at his home in Colorado Springs. Brandon was born in November, 1984 in Red Bank, N.J., and grew up in Millstone, N.J., as a devoted son, brother, and patriot. After graduating Allentown High School in 2003, Brandon attended culinary school and began his career as a chef. From January 2010 to March 2016, Brandon honorably served our country as an E-5 Sergeant in the United States Army including two deployment tours in the Middle East. After his career in the military, Brandon followed his passion for personal fitness and training, and in July, 2018 he earned an Associate’s degree in personal training.
Brandon loved life. He gave his all in everything that he did, most of all loving his family and friends. Brandon was an incredibly funny, strong, and beautiful person who made an impact on the lives of those he loved. The tragedy of Brandon being taken too soon brings heartache to all of those he loved and sadness to all of those who missed the opportunity of knowing him. There will never be another soul like Brandon’s, which is why his loved ones are dedicated to keeping his memory alive.
Our family, Suzanne, Brandon’s mother, Roger, Brandon’s father, Sean, Brandon’s brother, and Erika, Brandon’s sister, were informed of the devastating news that the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office of Colorado has decided to not file charges against Brandon’s murderer, Jacqueline Souza. The DA will announce their decision in your courtroom on Oct. 19.
Please understand that Brandon was a loving, caring, compassionate man who loved life, his family, and his dog. He served his country with honor and distinction. The night of the murder his fiancée changed her story three times before she was arrested on second-degree murder charges. We feel the DA is not taking the facts of the Colorado Springs police report into more careful consideration, as well as the coroner’s report. Initially when we called the DA’s office for answers the DA’s office said they never heard of Brandon’s name. This doesn’t give us much confidence in the justice system.
As well, the DA has been uncooperative with our family as to why they came to this decision not to file charges against Brandon’s murderer. This is a travesty to our family, to our country, to our democracy, to the American justice system and to the decency of human kind. We can’t bring Brandon back to life, but we can ensure the memory of his life was given the proper justice he deserved.
This case should go to trial, and the facts of the case should be heard by a jury of our country’s citizens.
Suzanne, Roger, Sean, and Erika Watkins
New Jersey
Foolishness should be discontinued
If the latest effort to torpedo Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination doesn’t motivate lax Republicans to get involved, I don’t know what else will. This despicable act sinks to a new low. From now on, I expect Republicans to go back to any Democrat’s kindergarten years in an effort to find the truth about any Democrat nominee whether for the court or for dog catcher.
We are in a war and Republicans need to realize that fact. The way Republicans have been fighting is inept and needs some type of upgrade. This mess is analogous to someone using Marques of Queensbury rules going against a Mike Tyson type fighter. Tyson will bite, gouge and do whatever he has to do to win. Meanwhile, old Republicans continue to give these political reprobates the benefit of the doubt. This foolishness should be discontinued forthwith.
Democrats need to be put on notice that from now on we will fight by their rules. We will give not quarter and ask none. As long as we are in charge, we will use the same tactics they use from now on. We are in a fight for the very hearts, souls and existence of our Republic and anyone with a week heart need not apply to be a Republican.
These Democratic wretched politicians do great harm to our government. They are not statesmen, they are the vile viruses bent on destroying our great nation. If we don’t regain control of our country, America as we know it will cease to exist.
You’d better stop watching Lawrence Welk reruns and get into the fight!
Buck Snodgrass
Colorado Springs
What the Democratic Party has become
As with the election victory of Donald Trump, the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is yet another watershed event in the history of our Constitutional Republic. The Senators on whom Judge Kavanaugh’s fate depended refused to allow mob rule nor the unconscionable smears of a superbly qualified and morally upright man to prevail.
Unfortunately, the depraved inquisition of Judge Kavanaugh, orchestrated by a sleazy and unprincipled coterie of Senate Democrats, has defiled and embarrassed the nation. Regardless of one’s political ideology, scurrilous Democrats have undeniably stooped to a new and shocking level of vileness, deceit, and depravity.
Come November, I hope all Americans will see the Democratic Party for the despicable and virulently anti-American organization it has become, and vote accordingly. It is now a radical party that cares more for illegal immigrants, recalcitrant refugees, abolition of the 2nd amendment, and abortion on demand than it does for the rights of loyal, law abiding, tax-paying American citizens.
John Fracassini
Fountain