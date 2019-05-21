Set up good school rules
We have no answer to school homicides and suicides. Or do we? If I, a retired public high school teacher, give you the answer, would you join me to ask schools to do it?
At Columbine High School, rival cliques had formed based on clothing. The students in the black trench coats and the student athletes in their pristine university baseball caps disdained each other. Why didn’t the adults simply set up and stand behind a good school rule that no hats nor coats will be worn inside the school? The older student shooter at Highlands Ranch STEM School had long, multi-colored hair. This invites ridicule. The adults should agree and explain to the students that true freedom of expression comes from learning to speak and write well. Learn, and then express your opinion.
Many students experience cyber-bullying. The principals and the teachers should persuade the parents of the value of a good rule against cell phone use in school, understanding that leaving students alone on the internet — like leaving them unsupervised in the classroom--invites bullying.
A young elementary principal told me that parents these days aren’t very interested in having school rules. A good principal must get the parents to the school to explain why good rules protect students. And to explain how good school-wide adult procedures do, too.
Procedure number one: the principal is in the hallways and the classrooms all day upholding the good school-wide rules and communicating supportively and cheerfully with the teachers and volunteer parents and community members so that the adults are together in knowing everything going on in the school. Number two: for every student--especially secondary--there is a home room teacher who is in close continuing touch with the student’s parent.
Good rules show the respect of the adults for the abilities of the students and the respect of the adults for education itself. Students feel this.
James Sayler
Colorado Springs
Changes in our schools
We do have a choice on how to keep our kids safe in school, and it is ironically lifted up by two opinion pieces in the Gazette May 19. Mike
Rosen wants us to consider a “massively expensive” police presence in every school. Joe Barrera would like us to consider smaller sized schools with more individual attention and a different approach then the current regimented system we all know.
In Joe’s schools, the teachers would have time for the kids, would know the kids; the teachers would work together as cohorts, and the kids individual learning styles would be appreciated.
Which do you choose?
Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Story was not authentic
Your paper printed an article that was picked up from AP (no byline) out of Dallas in the Sunday, May 12 edition.
Headline: “Texas boys ranch moves forward as more men discuss abuse.”
I was at Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch from 1949-1957 and I am writing from my own life at the ranch.
We did not have the environment was noted in that article. No one that I know from the ranch would say there is any authenticity in this story!
Arthur E. Martin
Fountain
Time to open our eyes
In response to Cheri Ofner’s letter Wednesday May 15, “We have a heart problem”. She hit right on the mark, Amen!
We have so successfully taken religion out of our lives, and then we are shocked at the disregard for life that is happening now! But the experts will say there is no correlation between the two. It might be time to open our eyes!
Jim Koppen
Colorado Springs
Abortion doesn’t solve suffering
In response to the article, “Female lawmakers speak up about rapes” May 19, edition I have this to say: I cannot even begin to imagine the horrific anguish women telling their stories of rape have suffered. In their forth coming stories before various legislatures the women urged lawmakers to add exceptions for rape and incest. Some women had had abortions due to pregnancy resulting from rape.
My heart goes out to them. They are trying to help.
However, to abort a baby who was conceived from a rape is not the answer. Abortion will not solve the emotional trauma or even help avoid it.
Abortion only compounds the problem. Now the post abortive woman still contends with the shame of rape, but also feels guilty about her abortion.
It isn’t the child’s fault it was the result of a rape.
That heinous crime is on the conscience of the rapist and should be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law.
At least if a woman who had suffered rape and conceived a child would have the consolation of knowing she did the right thing by carrying the child to term and giving birth.
Then the result of all her suffering would be perhaps healing and purposeful by giving life in such horrible circumstances. Having an abortion to deal with the situation only results in two victims.
Kristen Larsen
Colorado Springs