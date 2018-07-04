A perfect Senior Open
I’d like to say “thank you” to all the men and women who contributed their time and energies to making this year’s Senior Open at The Broadmoor a truly memorable experience. This was my first visit to a major event at The Broadmoor, and I was a little skeptical when I purchased my military voucher online, certain that there would be issues redeeming the voucher or with parking or with the shuttle service. However, I was pleasantly surprised that the entire event operated like a well-oiled machine.
I expected delays with parking at the shuttle lot but was immediately directed to my space with no wait. Since parking was restricted around The Broadmoor, I thought we’d have to wait half an hour or more for the shuttle, but there were plenty of buses available, and the wait was less than five minutes. I was sure there’d be traffic-related delays riding the bus, but CSPD officers were positioned at all choke points and kept traffic flowing smoothly. Once we arrived, I needed to exchange the voucher I purchased online for a ticket. Before I even got to the window to redeem my voucher, a very friendly lady stepped out of the office and said “I’ll take care of that,” and I had a ticket in my hand a moment later. Two minutes later, we were approaching the first tee. Restrooms were strategically positioned throughout the course, and food vendors were plentiful. When we were ready to leave, we walked straight onto the return shuttle.
Now, I can’t speak from the perspective of the players, but as a spectator, I would say the 39th Senior Open operated at near perfection. The only thing that could have made it better would have been a black bear running across the 13th fairway.
David White
Colorado Springs
Abortion has no constitutional support
Abortion is not found in the Constitution. I am not arguing that it is anti-constitutional, although in my view it is. Here, I only propose it is not found in the Constitution.
It is most likely that the framers would be aghast with the idea and deem it barbarous.
Thurgood Marshall, who wrote the 1973 majority decision in Roe v. Wade, wrote that it was found in the “penumbra” of the Constitution.
The what? Upon first hearing the term, I had no idea what a “penumbra” was. Turns out it is a “shadow.” So, abortion is in the “shadows” of the Constitution, but only the shadows? Thus, I propose, abortion is not found in the Constitution.
The question whether abortion should be legal is another debate. However, its constitutional support must be in more than just the “penumbra” of the Constitution. Where are the trees casting the “penumbra”? Roe v. Wade needs to be demonstrated by more than “shadows” of the Constitution. I certainly would not want to be convicted of a crime based on a “penumbra” of some legal code.
John Schulte
Colorado Springs
Squatters aren’t good for town
I pay property tax every year and a mortgage on my home every month plus water, electricity, etc., yet there are people who have motor homes that park on side streets and pay nothing.
These people are called squatters. You see one on the side street off Powers Boulevard down from AMR, and they have been there for months. Then there is one on Airport Creek Point that has been there for months, and now a second one has joined them.
Where do these people put their wastewater and other wastes, as they never move? You see them all over town parking for free, and nothing is done about them. There are legal campgrounds for them, but of course why go there when they can squat for free? This is not right and does not look good for tourists coming to town.
I do not understand why the laws do not apply to them.
I am sure that the people staying at the Inn off Airport Road and the people going to McDonald’s love seeing this every day. Come on. Let’s clean this up and make our areas look better.
Robert Taylor
Colorado Springs
Wind is not a cash crop
“As long as the wind blows, we’re producing energy that we’re able to profit from. It is our new cash crop.” Those are the words of Jan and Virgil Kochis, who have turned to wind turbines that have breathed “new economic life” into eastern Colorado.
But what if the wind doesn’t blow? What is the economic fallout when backup systems have to throttle up to meet energy demands? In natural gas plants, the fuel savings amounts to about 2 cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity. If you take away the subsidies, it costs about 7 cents per kilowatt-hour. So 5 cents per kilowatt-hour is the subsidy that you and I pay for generating electricity by wind. If the wind resource is poor, the cost is even higher.
These subsidies for wind are funded from a 30 percent corporate tax credit for construction costs. Who pays for that?
Another subsidy is the state “renewable portfolio standards” that require the purchase of wind or solar energy. These standards aid wind and solar developers to obtain long-term purchase agreements. The utility then is required to accept all wind or solar electricity offered and pay a premium price. And guess who pays cover that cost?
We are constantly fed misinformation claiming that wind and solar is competitive with fossil fuels. But how can it be competitive when it can’t even replace fossil fuels and only serves as a supplement source of power that reduces consumption from the fossil-fuel plants?
If you justify the subsidy as an expense to reduce CO2 emissions, you’ll find that it costs more than $100 per metric ton of CO2 emissions.
A better way to reduce emissions for less is to offer carbon offsets which are offered at $10 per metric ton.
Stephen Smith
Colorado Springs