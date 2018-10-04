Seeing what they want to see
Councilperson Jill Gaebler writes in her Oct. 2 Gazette column, “Implementing and connecting safe bike routes on our roads substantially increases the number of people who will ride their bikes.” Bike advocates seem to believe, like our current President, that repeating an unsupported assertion over and over will somehow make it true. Gaebler offers no support for her assertion.
Perhaps she doesn’t do so because the facts support the opposite conclusion. A recent article in Reason (http://reason.com/blog/2018/09/27/after-millions-of-dollars-spent-and-hund) provides the following information: “Despite spending millions of dollars on hundreds of miles of bikeways, American cities are seeing a big drop in the number of people who pedal their way to work. That’s according to the latest American Community Survey (a smaller, more detailed version of the U.S. Census), which found declining bike ridership across most American cities last year.”
This suggests to me that those of Gaebler’s persuasion are seeing what they want to see, as we all tend to do, and resolutely not seeing what the rest of us are seeing: a massive waste of tax money that is not accomplishing its purpose, or indeed any purpose except to make driving in this city even more difficult.
Does Gaebler have facts with which to refute the American Community Survey’s conclusions?
Malcolm McCollum
Colorado Springs
Whether the citizens like it or not
City Councilwoman Jill Gaebler says “we must continue to listen to the voices of all our citizens.” She claims “most voters” know bikes make cities better. She tweets “Cities receive input through public processes and create plans based on what they hear” saying that’s “good government.”
But The Gazette polled readers on whether they hate or love the new bike lanes and 50 percent plus said “hate.” We have opposed road narrowing — especially road narrowing on behalf of Colorado College in the Old North End neighborhood in 2007, 2008, 2013, 2016, and still today. When Kathleen Krager announced she would unilaterally narrow ONEN roads, we asked her to abide by the ONEN Master Plan, which specifies the Planning Commission gets to vote on road changes. The city fought us, and during the injunction hearing, Mayor John Suthers said Krager is free to disregard master plans and paint the streets however she likes at her discretion. So that “public process” Gaebler touts as “good government”? Suthers said the city can just ignore it if they don’t like it.
What does Gaebler have to say about this problem? She dismisses The Gazette poll as “badly flawed,” and to the rest she is remarkably silent. Jill Gaebler fights for bike lanes on behalf of “all our citizens” — whether the citizens like it or not.
If like me you have a problem with this, find us at RestoreOurRoads.com.
Edward Snyder
Colorado Springs
CEO’s salary is shameful
Any sane person should be asking, “Why?” Why is the city of Colorado Springs nearly doubling the salary of the GM of the Supply Department, soon to be the CEO? How can anyone justify $480,000 per year for the CEO of a public utility, a governmental agency? At a time when recent changes are sure to trigger higher utility rates; when homelessness is rampant; when road construction seems to be going berserk and makes no sense; when high tech has fled the Springs — this is a shameful move by the Utilities Board.
Surely the city (and the Utilities organization overall) has far higher priorities to spend money on compared to such an exorbitant salary. When I heard the initial story on the radio, I thought, “they’ve GOT to be kidding”. Then I saw it in print this morning. This is beyond ludicrous.
Bruce Barrell
Colorado Springs
Hoping for change in District 20
Regarding the pending retirement of Dr. Mark Hatchell, Superintendent of Academy School District 20, I would like to offer a few thoughts:
For the past many years, numerous teachers and students attending Academy School District 20 have experienced a culture of oppression and hatred.
As a former student of Academy District 20, I believe that this culture is chiefly imposed by Superintendent Dr. Hatchell’s apathy regarding site-based management policies, Board of Education Oversight, and personal views regarding minority students.
Good teachers have been forced out of the district over petty power-grabs at the school administration level, and Dr. Hatchell has done nothing to prevent these ultimate disservices to our students during his tenure with the district. With that being said, I hope the next superintendent does away with policies of total site-based management and fosters a culture where the Board of Education has some actual, meaningful oversight over happenings in schools.
I hope the next superintendent desires to enforce anti-bullying policies and ensure that all students are respected, valued, and appreciated at school, regardless of race, religion, socio-economic background, sexual orientation, gender identity, or legal status.
I hope the next superintendent holds school administrators accountable for their wrongdoings, misdeeds, failures to act, and poor judgment.
I hope the next superintendent supports teachers in their mission to educate and lifts them up, not puts them down.
I hope the next superintendent puts kids and teachers first, and workplace politics last.
Sam Huntington
Colorado Springs
Why is the ACLU involved?
I’ve recently been seeing an ad on TV urging Sen. Cory Gardner to vote down Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. It seems strange to me that the ad is being paid for by the ACLU. I always thought that they were supposed to be upholding the rights of people who are being abused by the system. All I hear about the “charges” against Kavanaugh are that they are totally unsubstantiated and they should be dropped. There is no evidence and even Dr. Ford’s own friends have no recollection of anything like that ever happening.
Why isn’t the American Civil Liberties Union protecting his rights against these so called charges?
Steven Rauch
Colorado Springs