Second home lost to fire
We lost a second home in the Spring fire, down in LaVeta, A 140-acre ranch with a house, cabin and two creeks that we bought in 1982. Our house burned last Friday night; we drove down there Saturday morning. There was no one on our road.
The forest around it is a charred, burned site now. The LaVeta firefighters did not even go down our road, CR 442 to save our house or any of our neighbors’. One neighbor caught them sleeping and napping on rocks and in truck beds. There are about 25 houses on this road. They were told there were not enough homes there to save. Some made it.
These small volunteer firefighters all over Colorado in small towns are hard-working and appreciated, but they cannot do the job. They are undermanned, not well-trained, incapable of stopping these fires, and there is no water. Something has to change. The supertanker sits on a runway owned by a company waiting on the Forest Service to sign off on releasing it. This is a fact.
We could not get fire insurance, and neither could some of our neighbors. We were told by several companies we were too far from the fire station (10 miles), we didn’t have water (we have 2 creeks), and we were in a high-risk canyon. The premiums for this fire insurance are astronomical in cost. We are 69, and 72-years old, we have three sons and five grandchildren. I hope one day they can rebuild and put a fire sprinkler system in from the creek to save anything they build.
Ellen & Larry Booth
LaVeta
Treasonous Jane Fonda
David Ramsey’s article (July Fourth Gazette) draws the wrong conclusion. Jane Fonda had every right to express her opinion but she went far beyond that and the difference is significant, even today. To those of us serving in Vietnam, the front page picture of Jane Fonda on the cover of the military newspaper Stars & Stripes was like a kick in the gut. The picture showed a smiling Jane Fonda in Hanoi, wearing a North Vietnamese army helmet and looking through the sights of a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun!
The anti-American propaganda value of her behavior was immense. Jane Fonda gave “aid and comfort” to our enemy in a time of war and deserved to be tried for treason.
Robert Vegvary
Colorado Springs
Lying with statistics is fun
I love to bike; I actually own two. I keep one in my office for lunchtime rides, and I have one in my home for weekend rides. I’ve been riding here since 1989. Without government assistance. Being a longtime resident of Colorado Springs, I find it fascinating what our city leaders have been doing regarding bikes the last four years.
Now I read we had record participants in Bike to Work Day. I have historically participated in BTWD in the past. Not recently though. Regarding the record participation, they say it was 0.29 percent participation. Does that mean 99.71 percent of the city residents did not participate? Using my trustee calculator (calculators do not lie) of our 427,416 residents, 1,240 people participated, meaning 426,176 did not.
It seems the past few years, the city has an unquenchable appetite to promote bicycling. To the level that they are taking away automobile travel lanes. What is driving this? Seeing the numbers above, and it has been alleged that of that 1,240 it included children and city employees (on paid time?), it does not appear to me this is what the citizens want.
All this reminds me of my first year of undergraduate school, in my first day of Statistics 101. The professor started the semester with the following statement “Never forget, lying with statistics is fun.”
Larry Stein
Colorado Springs
Thoughtful and informed solutions
Re: Joe Barrera’s opinion June 22.
I have yet to hear from any of our political leaders anything more germane to the ‘immigration debacle’, as Barrera calls it, than his outline for a solution to our immigration issues. Note: he calls for assisting other countries with their internal issues that cause people to flee their homelands.
Monies spent on his solutions would strengthen not only the U.S. but strengthen the humanitarian crisis in other countries as well; a win-win for humanity vs. the investment of military might and personnel we have relied on historically.
Other countries have viable guestworker programs, and it is time for division and debate to cease: It is time for our leaders to sit down at the table together and be about governance, not mid-term elections and their ‘political legacies’. Even at the height of the civil rights struggle in this country, our senators were able to work across political divides for the good of the country.
Please send Barrera’s op/ed piece to your lawmakers and suggest they come up with creative, practicable solutions.
We have solved great challenges in our nation’s past, and working together, we can do so now. It takes a decision to engage with civility, with respect for each other as a person first, an ideology last. Let each of us make that determination, and be the change we wish to see. Peace.
Rev. Deborah Tinsley
Colorado Springs
Dangerous to walk in this city
Dear UCCS and ENT:
You have built some beautiful buildings along North Nevada Avenue. The Arts Center is very remarkable with the art displayed from local artists. How about spending some of that money on finishing the sidewalk from Garden of the Gods Road to where the walk ends just north of the new ENT Service Center?
People who still have to walk in this area would really appreciate the sidewalk vs. walking on slippery straw that is there now and having to walk into traffic to get past the drainage rocks. There is no sidewalk on the other side of the street either, which is amazing to me that the city has not taken better care of Nevada Avenue.
On the other side of the street, you take your chances of getting hit by the traffic traveling off-road to avoid Nevada Avenue.
It is just plain dangerous to still have to walk in this city! Please help.
Signed: Still walking in Colorado Springs.
Fran Byczynski
Colorado Springs