Scheels doesn’t bring anything more
I don’t get it. The Sportsman’s Warehouse came and went. There’s a gigantic Bass Pro Shop on the North side of town and there’s also an REI on Woodmen.
If Scheels wants to compete in our fair city let them pay as they go. A lot of time energy and money has been wasted even discussing giving them huge incentives to come to Colorado Springs.
The competition didn’t get any handouts, why Scheels? We have plenty of sports “warehouses” here already. Scheels doesn’t bring anything more to the table than these established retailers. “Qu’ils mangent de la brioche” Just sayin...
Tony Seran
Colorado Springs
Urban renewal money
Clearly the money that would be used under the guise of urban renewal for the AFA Visitor’s Center is a misuse of funds for this purpose. Don’t mistake my view here, I am all for the visitors’ center and I truly hope it will be built but let’s not give away the farm for this unblighted project. Every developer in the future will be knocking on our door, asking for handouts, as is happening with Scheels for a reduced sales tax rate.
Urban renewal money should be spent on truly blighted areas such as North and South Nevada and the southeast part of the city. When we use that money, the tax revenue should go to projects that desperately need to be upgraded, not this sort of use that is outside the bounds of good planning. Our council members will do anything, as Yolanda Avila points out, to bow to the wants of certain developers.
Let the AFA raise more money for this beautiful and highly touted area that will include hotels, retail, and offices.
It is not right for the city to participate to such an extent.
Urban renewal for 200 acres of pristine forest and land? Hardly! Please use Urban renewal money in the right way — your good sense should be your guide — not the chance for a handout to those who can afford to build this magnificent area of which we will be proud.
Ron Rubin
Colorado Springs
More than ample room on the trails
Monday night I drove downtown to attend the Bike Lanes Forum from the Woodman/Powers northeast area.
On the way down, I counted two bicyclists and approximately 12 pedestrians using the sidewalks until I got about five blocks from the Pikes Peak Center. Then I saw about 10 bicyclists heading to the forum.
My wife and I walk and ride our bicycles for exercise and fun but when we want to get somewhere, we drive our cars. When walking and riding our bicycles, we mix well with other pedestrians and bicyclists who are also on the trails and sidewalks. There is more than ample room on the sidewalks and trails around town for both, where motorized traffic is not allowed. The forum was a waste of time. Jill Gabler is the equivalent to New York’s Congresswoman AOC. She tried to say it’s all about safety for everyone and yet she pushed for recreational marijuana which certainly is not about safety for everyone! She wants to play it both ways to serve her agenda and to heck with more than 90 percent of the city’s population.
Today, I read the Gazette’s headline on the issue with disgust! Worked-up crowd debates bike lanes! That is not what happened at all. This whole issue is about disruption of the masses for the fad of the few! Not to mention the tourists who come here and will be blindsided by our city’s shortsightedness.
Robert Koelbl
Colorado Springs
Get your heads out of your cellphones
I am surprised and concerned about the lack of response to an article last week in The Gazette about the oil and gas regulation bill going through the state Legislature. We as a state voted very strongly against those types of laws, but the Democrats are ignoring our will and doing it anyway. Maybe more people need to get their heads out of their cell phones and pay attention.
The politicians will say they need more taxes, when the oil and gas industry moves to Wyoming and other places and take the high paying jobs and the taxes the industry pays with them.
That is just like the unconstitutional Electoral College bill that passed. Maybe we need to start looking at recall as an option?
Tom Keilers
Colorado Springs
Adoption as a solution
The passage of new regulations on being able to commit infanticide on new borns has us wondering why adoption has not been mentioned.
There are so many families who would love to raise these babies. There are also many women who have had abortions, who deeply regret that act later.
Adoption would give them peace of mind that they chose life and know that they had given a precious gift to a family who want to adopt children.
Ross and Sue Gubser
Colorado Springs
Grieved in heart at this
Republicans tried to put a bill through the Senate that would have made doctors try to save the lives of babies born alive during an abortion. Senate Democrats blocked this bill.
When I read this, I literally got sick to my stomach. Any decent human being, regardless of age, political affiliation, race, religion, etc., should be grieved in heart by this.
Have we really started condoning infanticide? I honestly believe this may be the most despicable thing I have ever heard. God help us.
R.A. Parmelee
Colorado Springs