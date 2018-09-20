Saying ‘Thank you for your service’
My vacation to Colorado with my dad was a truly remarkable experience of respect to people whom have served in the Armed Forces. Since President Donald Trump became our leader in North America; we as a country have become more patriotic and respect has been given back to the military and police officers. You see my Dad is a Korean War veteran and has been wearing his hat with pride. We came to Colorado on Saturday, Sept. 8, and so many people personally came up and shook his hand and said “Thank you for your service.” We went to a Wendy’s on route to Colorado Springs and as we were leaving; the manager stepped out from behind the register and held open the door and said to my Dad “Thank you for your service.” We went to a Olive Garden in Colorado Springs and the waitress said to my Dad “Thank you for your service” and even wrote it on the receipt. A total stranger, a young man, came around the back of my dad when we were eating and hugged him and said “ Thank you for your service.“ When we went to eat a restaurant in Frisco, male and females came and said “Thank you for your service.” When we were at a Denny’s in Golden; the night before we were leaving to go back home a stranger and his wife paid for our meal and said “Thank you for your service”. We are at the airport waiting for a flight to come back to South Florida and a Navy Veteran said “Thank you for your service” and proceeded to spend a half-hour talking to my Dad about his life experiences and shared stories.
President Trump gave me real pride to be an American!
I plan to “Pay it Forward” when I see a veteran of the Armed Forces or police. We need to Thank you all for your service!
Mitchell Ball
Hallandale Beach, Fla.
An unexpected thank you
Today (Sept. 18) I was waiting for a friend at the Black-eyed Pea restaurant on N. Academy. As I waited a group of Colorado Springs police (SWAT team) came in for lunch. I was thinking of how to help my friend and simply watched the officers sit down. I served in the military for almost 30 years and could feel their professionalism and dedication and knew they would leave the restaurant and possibly face life-threatening challenges while they protected us.
I’ve been in their shoes where obeying orders and fulfilling the mission came before family and self interests. I decided to say thank you and let them know I would cover their lunch tab. I made sure their waitress knew and directed her to give me their bill. As the officers left, they came over to say thank you. I simply said than you in return. After they left, the waitress informed me that they had paid my and my friend’s lunch bill. Sometimes trying to do a good deed has very unexpected results.
For all CSPD people: Thank you for your dedication and selfless support for all of us. I will not forget this reverse surprise and do my best to make your job easier (especially the way I drive). I will also find a way to pass on your unexpected gift to someone who needs a hand.
Bill Mulcahy
Colorado Springs
Quickly implement great ideas
I was delighted to read your timely and informative article introducing the new CEO of the Colorado Springs Utilities Board. Aram Benyamin’s statement that renewables and storage are the trends of the future gives us hope that the Utilities Board will move forward with these clean technologies as soon as possible.
His assertion that the coal-fired Martin Drake Power Plant may well close significantly sooner than the promised date of 2035 gives us reason to believe that the air in Colorado Springs will become cleaner faster than previously thought, which is something we can all applaud. Let’s hope that he and the Board can implement these great ideas as soon as humanly possible.
Susan Permut
Colorado Springs
Traf fi c volume driven to other streets
Regarding the Sept. 19 The Gazette’s Viewpoint: “Bike lanes impede city’s traffic flow”. Well said! I cannot agree with you more.
So William Boddington wrote “The bike lanes have driven (traffic) volume to other streets...” I hate to say it, sir, but that’s NIMBY. As Kathleen Krager’s bike lane plan continues from street to street to street, and traffic volume is driven to other streets, eventually there will be no other streets to drive traffic volume to. Then what will she do? Resign and move on and implement her plan elsewhere with the same results?
By the way I was on one of those other streets recently, an East-West street, one without the — formerly — wide lanes and beautiful downtown mediums, but one with a new bike lane and a new turn lane. Guess where the solitary bicycle was traveling. Not in the bike lane, but straight down the turn lane. He was moving really fast while the motor vehicles were fighting the slow traffic jam. If a car was driving down the turn lane, that would be a traffic violation. But bicyclists can do whatever they want without any fear of consequences or repercussions.
Marge Baker
Colorado Springs
Please ban smoking downtown
If you walk along Tejon Street you might think every other person in Colorado Springs is a chain smoker. The air and optics are horrible for this fine city. I’m disgusted that our beautiful downtown and mountain setting is blurred by the haze of smoke in the air. The concrete landscape beds at each corner are defacto ash trays. We pay someone whose job it is to pick up hundreds of littered butts daily. If you wanted to take a seat, your company would most likely include a smoker or two.
Smoking also spills over into Acacia Park, where it is illegal to light up. In addition, most bars along the core stretch of Tejon allow smoking on their outdoor patios. As a non-smoker, you would never be able to enjoy an outdoor drink or bite to eat without the stench of cigarettes. While you can avoid going to these places, you can’t avoid overflow of smoke as it billows out onto the street.
As someone who leans libertarian, I believe in personal freedoms and choices, but not when it affects my right to toxic-free air. As someone who works and patronizes downtown, smoke is impossible to avoid and therefore should be banned in the pedestrian heart of our city. Fort Collins, Golden and Denver’s 16th Street Mall have all banned smoking — for the health of Colorado Springs, I hope we follow suit.
Ben Foster
Colorado Springs