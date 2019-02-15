Safety for pedestrians, cyclists
Pedestrians and bicyclists shouldn’t wear black or dark colored clothing if they are out after dark. I don’t go out after dark unless I have to. I drive a car when I need to. But if the pedestrians are going be walking and crossing streets and make the choice to wear dark clothing, maybe they should get some reflector tape to put on their jackets. And bicyclists, if they have to ride at night, get a head light and tail light for your bike.
I remember I was driving home from Palmer Park and Academy and it was after 10 p.m. because I was coming from my job. I was on Yampa, and on Bennet I saw a reflector from a bicyclist’s wheel and if it weren’t for the reflector I would have hit the bicyclist because the person didn’t stop at the stop sign on Bennet and I slammed on my brakes and that saved me from hitting the bicyclist.
The pedestrians and bicyclists also need to cross in crosswalks and press the buttons so you have more time to get across the street and also cyclists need to follow the rules and not run stop signs or red lights.
Jenny Fuller
Colorado Springs
Power must come from some place
I believe ML Cavanaugh’s opinion in Sundays paper (A child’s-eye view of the air pollution at Martin Drake) missed a real educational moment for his children.
When they asked if the billowing white smoke is bad for the air, he simply should have told the truth and said, “No, that’s water vapor from the cooling tower at the power plant. The same thing clouds are made from.”
The pollution from a power plant comes out of the round tall stack next to the building.
If she says she can’t see anything coming out of the stack, you could tell her the pollutants are too small to see with the naked eye, but they are still there. You could then explain that the power plant spent $200 million putting in scrubbers to remove more of the pollution.
Then you might have said we still need this power plant until we find an alternate source of power 24/7/365.
Explain to them that wind and solar are helping produce electricity, but we don’t have a way to store the power for nights, cloudy days or when the wind just doesn’t blow hard enough. For now, you can teach your children to conserve electricity, recycle, reduce and reuse. Plant some trees. Get a great education. Maybe they will find our next reliable energy source. You can close Martin Drake, but the power it produces must come from some place. Today, we still need it.
Paul Stellick
Colorado Springs
Concerned about the impact of coal
Thank you for publishing Lt. Col. ML Cavanaugh’s op-ed last week on the need for closure of the Martin Drake power plant.
As a local mother of two young children, I am increasingly concerned about the public health impacts of what is one of the last coal plants in the country to remain operating in an urban area. It’s no surprise that with a downtown coal plant, the Colorado Springs area is expected to be unable to meet air quality standards this year because of nitrogen oxide pollution caused by the Drake coal plant, Nixon coal plant and cars on the highway.
This impacts me and my family directly as nitrogen oxide, a component of ozone, exacerbates lung conditions like asthma, which I, my 66-year-old mother in law, and 2-year-old son have.
In addition to health, I’m also concerned about the impact of coal on my family’s electricity bills. It’s no secret that renewable energy and storage is cheaper than coal. I’m worried that Colorado Springs ratepayers like me are getting left behind while the rest of the state (and country) moves on the cleaner, cheaper electricity sources.
As Colorado Springs Utilities puts together an energy vision for the city this spring, I hope that it includes the retirement of Drake along with ambitious renewable energy goals that will benefit my family and my children’s future.
Lindsay Facknitz
Colorado Springs
A working model of socialism
I must address the column from Paul Prentice preaching the evil of socialism.
What frightens Prentice the most is rule by despots, those who inflicted the murder of millions in the name of misplaced nationalism, racism, hatred of others, religious intolerance and seizure of land resources. This cannot be blamed on socialism, which is not a “deadly ideology” but merely an economic system. Global ideology has moved on to plutocracies — rule by the wealthy for their benefit. Is this capitalistic economic system more benign?
There is no better example of a working socialist system then our military.
Our city supports five bases and is home to many retirees of the U.S. military. In this demographic we see universal health care for all, subsidized food and subsidized family housing, and comfortable and generous retirement pensions. These are specific traits that define socialism.
If people living under so much government control and largesse can find peace and happiness, and this is working, would they not want to bring others under a similar umbrella? It is a working model of socialism at its best. And the medical cost is but a fraction, 10 percent, of a $686 billion military budget.
Would this not be “socialism with a human face”?
Robert Houdek
Colorado Springs
A brighter tax picture
Thomas Davis of Monument proposed that taxpayers compare their form 1040 from 2018 with 2017 (Your Viewpoint, Feb. 12). I had just completed my taxes, so I decided to accept the challenge.
The result: In 2017, my federal income tax was approximately 16.6 percent of my taxable income; in 2018, it was approximately 15.9 percent. Thanks, Thomas, for brightening my day!
Roberta Clark
Colorado Springs
Correction
The Gazette’s Feb. 10 lead editorial inadvertently misstated the mayor’s compensation, which has been raised. The salary is $103,370. The Gazette regrets the error.