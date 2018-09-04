Ruining future Colorado children
I read with interest your Aug. 31 article on Colorado’s marijuana experiment, but I believe it did not address an even deeper concern of the danger that marijuana imposes on the health of unborn children.
Bill O’Reilly’s commentary on Aug. 28 dealt with the harmful effects of pot on the brain. He quoted from a University of California San Diego study that showed, nationally, 5 percent of nursing mothers, that used pot during pregnancy, had THC in their breast milk.
Moreover, in those states that had legalized recreational marijuana, this rate increased to 20 percent for mothers on government supplemental food programs. Other studies indicate that a developing brain exposed to THC has a 450 percent increase in the risk of that person developing a psychotic illness and/or learning disability. Since THC could influence normal brain development; how much longer must we go on “pretending” we are studying the effects of this drug.
Do the folks remember how the cigarette industry marketed their product to the young. Now we have an industry that can market its product to children in the womb. Is the money that this disease brings into government coffers today really worth the possibility of ruining the lives of future Colorado children?
Tom Waters
Colorado Springs
Find a different venue to be heard
Whoa! Let me see if I have this right: in his letter to the Gazette (Gerry Brenner, “If we are the land of the free”, August 31), then these clowns who kneel and raise a fist during the national anthem are to be applauded for doing so. Really? Because it’s the “land of the free”, we allow any disparaging “protest” we want to?
How about this — let’s let these guys start burning American flags in the middle of the field. There’s really no difference, except in the degree of hatefulness and spite. And why do they overlook their ‘protestations’ long enough to bank millions and millions of dollars — simply for playing a game? I, and many thousand like me, made a career of defending our country, and yes, defending the right for people like this to protest.
But defending the symbols of our free country was always part of the job, too. So you people go ahead and protest — but find a different venue, a different time to be heard. Sure, this is one guy’s opinion — this is also one guy who has watched/attended/supported his last NFL team!
Kenneth Cummings
Colorado Springs
Wide streets are endangered
If this were the 1960s, one might think that city traffic engineers are having a bad LSD trip; perhaps these days it might be the result of a new “Rocky Mountain high”.
Despite all logic and the laws of physics, the road planners and engineers believe that narrowing streets and reducing traffic lanes will help growing numbers of cars flow faster and better.
The wide streets that Gen. William Palmer envisioned and provided are disappearing in this community. If I am in error, and they have discovered some new facts about traffic flow, this information should have been passed on to the state.
It would have saved all the study, planning and preparation for “widening the gap” on I-25; not to mention saving huge amounts of money on that project.
If traffic flows better on narrower roads, maybe we should return to the old U.S. 85-87 highway between Colorado Springs and Denver.
James L. Moore
Colorado Springs
An emotionally charged time
As a lifelong Catholic, I am shocked, horrified and embarrassed by the charges and accusations towards many of our priests and others in my church hierarchy.
I am very sorry for the damage done to the innocent victims of the abuse by those who are guilty. I pray for their healing and ask for forgiveness on behalf of all sincere Catholics.
In my 83 years of life, I have met hundreds of priests and have never encountered a single one whom I thought would be capable of such abuse.
That is not to say that it never happened as I am sure some, perhaps many, of the accusations are true.
But, an accusation does not equate to guilt. An accusation is just that, until proof is presented and judgement is made.
Every person is ultimately accountable to God for his/her action. And in a civil action, is also accountable to the law of the land. If accusations are proven, then the guilty should suffer the consequences.
I’m quite sure that some people will use this emotionally charged time to denigrate the church, forgetting the immense contribution the Catholic church has made to our American heritage. hospitals, schools, universities, Catholic Relief Service and Catholic Charities.
I would ask all to pray for all the victims of this scandal, remembering Jesus’ words in John’s gospel, “If there is one of you who has not sinned, let him be the first to throw a stone.”
Richard Monday
Colorado Springs