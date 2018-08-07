Destroying a legacy community

I am very much opposed to the concept of making North Nevada Ave. into a multimodality thruway. When you tear up the parkway to put a light rail on North Nevada you will endanger lives and destroy a community that goes back to the founding of Colorado Springs.

Since the buses are running empty up and down N. Nevada now, why is light rail needed since it will also run empty? Destroying the Old North End by splitting it with a rail line is appalling.

Children who risk life and limb crossing deadly Nevada for Steele Elementary will also have to learn how to dodge trains and multimodality buses and cyclists, that don’t have to stop because of momentum. Weber, Cascade and other useless north/south streets have zero traffic and could handle multimodality. Weber even has the Rock Island Rail lane in place waiting for re-activation.

Bad decisions will harm the city and make it less attractive to visitors.

Richard McKeown

Colorado Springs

Some questions for Democrats

“The goal of socialism is communism.” V. I. Lenin. Democrat National Committee Chair Thomas Perez recently called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a pedal-to-the-metal Socialist, “the future of the party.” Being a curious person, I have some questions for Colorado Democrats. Is that your party or theirs? Are the Venezuelan, anti-American dreams of Perez, Ocasio-Cortez, Obama, Clinton, Pelosi and right down the Democrat line, your dreams, too? Perhaps it is time to look in your mirror and ask the person you see there, “Why are you still calling yourself a Democrat? Why have you stood by in silence while they hijacked your party?

Why are you not striding into your County Clerk’s Office and changing your political affiliation to anything but megalomaniacal, deranged leftist (which is where the Democrat Party now resides)? Why are you are not leaving the party which has left you? Why are you letting this sect of crack-brained lunatics use your vote to promote their Venezuelan dreams?”

“The real lessons of what has happened there [Venezuela] should not be lost on the American people. Venezuela is an oil-rich country with some of the most fertile land in South America, and yet people are starving to death and the economy is a complete shambles. Why? Because the state controls everything.

It promised to give the people everything they needed and wanted. Instead, it took everything they had. Yet one more example of the “virtues” of socialism.” — Lewis Morris

Winston Churchill was only partially right when he opined, “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy; its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.” It is not the equal sharing of misery.

To the contrary, as noted by H. L. Mencken, it is a dreary two-class society of a ruling, self-anointed, 5-percent elite consuming 95 percent of the caviar and 100 percent of the champagne, and the ruled masses. The above named wealthy to mega-wealthy, latent Communists, the social parasites of leftist academia, and all of their brainwashed acolytes too, view themselves as being that ruling 5 percent.

They are not interested in sharing your misery. Oh no, they are interested in directing and enforcing your misery.

Alan Ainsworth

Leadville

3D guns a little short of practical

I am pretty sure that this issue is the result of a slow news day. While the government wants to prohibit weapons that are undetectable, the reality of a totally plastic weapon is a little short of practical. For instance, the manufacturing of such a weapon requires a 3D printing machine, bulk material and a lot of time. It’s cheaper and easier to buy or steal a weapon.

A totally plastic gun will have a smooth bore barrel, that is without the rifling grooves that spin the bullet for stabilization and accuracy. Useful range would be a card table. Plastic will probably not hold up to the heat of multiple rounds, limiting the amount of wobbly bullets that could be fired. Firearms manufacturers get around that by using metal barrels, but there goes the undetectable feature.

So why with so many legitimate firearms out there, any one should worry about an expensive, unreliable, plastic concoction that is just a glorified zip gun? We have some real issues that need attention and should be about the business of addressing them.

Michael S. Welsh

Colorado Springs

You do not know their stories

I am so sick of reading letters from readers of The Gazette saying that they have a proposal for those awful homeless people who should be moved out of the Springs.

Listen up, you have no idea what it is like to be homeless. Most of these people have been abandoned by their families.

I, a college graduate, came this close to homelessness and do you know why? I was a happy, content housewife and then came a knock on my door. My wonderful husband was being monitored by the police because he was suspected of making obscene phone calls to women.

I escaped to my mother’s house who got mad at me and took all my clothes and my son’s and threw them out in the street.

Have you ever tried to have a place to sleep with no money and tried to carry groceries on a bus? Try it. Try sleeping in a dump hotel where the caretaker tries to molest you. Then maybe you can see how you can become homeless.

People who write in acting like homeless people are some kind of aliens make me sick. You do not know their stories, and it is a miracle I didn’t go to drugs to end the pain of my situation.

Marilyn Karloske

Cripple Creek