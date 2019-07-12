Restore the wolves to the Rockies
I have been kissed by a wolf. I was at the Cliff Dwellings in Manitou Springs where Colorado Wolf Adventures brings wolves for people to interact with one Saturday a month during the summer. I started learning about wolves and became aware that they were exterminated in the West in the mid twentieth century. They have since been reintroduced in Yellowstone and found to be very helpful in restoring the ecosystem in the park.
The Trump administration wants to take away protections from gray wolves before they have been allowed to return to their historical range in the West.
I feel very strongly that wolves are apex predators and essential to the health of the Rockies and the rest of the West. They are as much a part of the landscape as the bears, deer and elk and deserve a chance to recover and contribute to the beauty and health of the Rocky Mountains.
Susan Permut
Monument
A wrong battle for the city
The recent article “Colorado Springs officials call ‘densification’ fears overblown” stated that almost ten years after approval of an ADU ordinance, the city of Denver is approving ADUs at a rate of only about 40 to 50 per year. The article then repeats the point, previously argued by Peter Wyscocki, that residents should not be worried because the numbers of ADUs are likely to be so low that few will be impacted.
I did a little math on this subject. The Census Bureau reports that there were 287,262 households living in the city of Denver in 2013-2017. Dividing the number of households into the 50 unit per year rate of ADU approval, I conclude that ADUs contribute an additional 0.017% to the stock of living units each year in Denver. Extrapolating to ten years, ADUs will increase the living unit supply in Denver by only 0.17% over a decade. This is a pitifully small number.
However, I find the argument that the impact of ADUs will be small does not comfort me. Another way to view the same point is that anyone currently in a single family zone might be suddenly impacted by an ADU. I certainly wouldn’t want an ADU created next door to me after I chose not to live in a multi-family zoned area.
Given the apparent overwhelming opposition to ADU’s in single family neighborhoods, for each ADU that is approved by the city there will likely be a handful of neighbors (and possibly many more) who will be upset by it.
While the impact of a small number of ADU’s may not be significant overall, I’d bet that the immediate neighbors of ADUs will view it very differently; the approximate doubling of people and vehicles and noise at an adjacent property absolutely will significantly and negatively affect them.
I don’t understand why this issue is still before the Council. For a measly 0.17% increase in living units over ten years, the city doesn’t gain enough from ADUs to justify alienating so many of its citizens.
It’s usually good advice to pick battles wisely. This is without doubt a wrong battle for the city to pick.
Charles Rollman
Colorado Springs
Creating a ‘nanny state’
Just when you think you have heard it all, along comes the Democratic list of hopefuls for the 2020 elections. These folks are, for lack of a better term, crazy! They want to increase taxes while paying off everyone’s college loans. Biden would cancel the Trump tax cuts. Democrats will never admit that money spent by the government comes from us!
President Donald Trump’s policies have given us a growing economy. Democratic policies will reverse all of this. Their policies will create a “nanny state” which will make us paupers. They hate corporations while taking their millions. They say the corporations “need to pay their fair share” disregarding free market principles. For example, corporations would fail to exist if they just buried their money. They make money by reinvesting money to make more money. That money creates more jobs,
increases tax revenues and encourages innovation by employees.
Some estimate that college loans now exceed credit card debt. No one forced students to borrow money. Now, Sanders wants
us to pay their bills with taxpayer’s money! He wants to charge a corporate fee to pay off these loans. He doesn’t think it will bother taxpayers, forgetting that the money belongs to stockholders, not the government! He thinks people are stupid. Bernie is
basically teaching financial irresponsibility. That idea combined with the worthless degrees these kids are getting portends a dark future for us.
So, Democrats want to increase taxes and payoff student loans using corporate monies. Socialism is running amuck among this bunch. Over the years, our schools have so conditioned students to accept this stuff that it seems normal to them. If citizens
vote these people back into power, America as many know it will cease to exist.
Donald Garrison
Colorado Springs
One thing that keeps me laughing
Could Nancy Pelosi get any more devisive for America? ‘Make America white again’? Where does she come up with this stuff? It makes AOC sound mainstream, quite a lofty goal.
How she gets reelected is equally stunning. The giveaways being offered are another stunner. Too bad it’s unaffordable and creates a class of government dependents. Why work when college pays so well?
The one thing that keeps me laughing through all this is Bernie Sanders. Next time you watch him and listen to him talk, imagine him as Doc from Back to the Future. It really fits. Should he win the nomination I hope his running mate is named Marty.
Dale Gray
Colorado Springs