A flawed, yet great, people
Nike’s decision to cancel the “Betsy Ross Flag” shoe so as not to offend anyone is symbolic of the “guilt narrative” that Peggy Noonan mentioned in her piece Monday. Nike seems to believe the Betsy Ross flag is a symbol of national shame and oppression.
Obviously, our nation’s founders were flawed — if your standard is perfection. So are today’s leaders. However, our founders wrote a Constitution — remarkable in its brevity, clarity and high principals — that is the envy of the world and has been amended repeatedly to address injustices. It is flexible enough to accommodate our growth as a flawed, yet great, people.
Americans have long puzzled over how Donald Trump could have won the 2016 election. It is exactly because of things like this.
Benjamin Fromuth
Colorado Springs
Remembering the real patriots
Have you ever wondered what happened to the 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence? Five signers were captured by the British and tortured to death. Twelve had their homes ransacked and burned. Two lost their sons in the Revolutionary army. Nine of the 56 fought and died from wounds from the war.
What kind of men were they? Twenty-four were lawyers and jurists. Eleven were merchants, nine were farmers and large plantation owners; men of means and well educated but they signed the Declaration of Independence knowing full well that the penalty would be death, if they were captured.
Carter Braxton, a wealthy planter and trader saw his ships sunk by the British Navy. He sold his home to pay his debts and he died in rags.
Thomas McKeam was hounded by the British and his family had to go into hiding. Poverty was his reward. British soldiers looted the properties of Dillery, Hall, Clymer, Gwinnett, Heyward, Rutledge, and Middleton. Thomas Nelson lost his home and he died bankrupt. Francis Lewis lost his home and his wife was jailed and she died there. John Hart lost his wife and his children had to vanish.
So take a few minutes this week of the 4th of July and silently thank these patriots. These men gave up their liberties to give us ours so when someone be smirks our flag or wants to desecrate it, think of these men who lived and died for us to give us the freedoms that we have.
America isn’t perfect but from the Revolutionary War to the Iraqi War and to present day in the Middle East, many men and women have died for this country and that is why the flag of this nation should be respected.
Kathy Fuhs
Colorado Springs
More to the issue than just busing
I am surprised that the liberal media and, judging from recent polls, many citizens have made a hero of Kamala Harris for taking a cheap shot at ex-VP Joe Biden on the long-dead issue of student busing.
She would have us believe that it was solely a racial issue. To the contrary, it was a very controversial matter because parents who were not racists were rightfully concerned about the welfare and safety of their children being bused away to distant schools less easily accessible than their neighborhood schools in the event of illness or other emergencies.
Furthermore, parents who had bought homes in districts with highly-regarded schools faced the possibility that their children would be bused to schools with bad reputations because of a variety of deficiencies. Some of these early parental concerns were subsequently eased by later experiences but were not entirely eliminated. I think it is fair to say that the experiment in school busing was of definite benefit to Kamala Harris and other minority children but unfortunately has not succeeded in eliminating segregation and racism which are socio-economic problems of a magnitude hardly solvable by school busing alone. Unfortunately, the rules governing the debate of the Democratic presidential hopefuls do not allow for a meaningful dialogue on this issue or any others for that matter.
Sumio Go
Colorado Springs
Expenses would destroy the country
It’s illegal to pay people to vote. Marc Thiessen’s article on July 3, “Taxpayers are the big losers in this game,” was excellent and revealed the impossibility of the Democrats Dream Plan.
You can’t pay people to vote but you can pay them through promised benefits. Some will vote for whatever they can get free. Nothing is free. Taxpayers have to pay for what others get free.
These giveaway programs are the Democrats’ plan to win elections. I don’t think they really care about the people they promise to help. They care about capturing power for themselves in D.C. and the states.
Thiessen writes that the list below is what the giveaway programs will cost taxpayers over the next 10 years.
I’m itemizing costs because they get lost in his big article. The items below include the “Undocumented”.
1. Medicare-for-all — $32 trillion_
2. Free college-for-all — $2.2 trillion
3. Erase the existing student loan debt — $640 billion
4. Universal child care and early learning — $700 billion
5. The cost of Green climate control plans differ among Democrats — $1.7 trillion, $2 trillion, $5 trillion, $9 trillion which means they have no idea. Their average is $4.42 trillion.
6. Government -guaranteed jobs — Guaranteed $15 an hour, retirement, health benefits, and child care. 9.7 million workers — $6.8 trillion.
7. Government-provided universal basic income — Every American over the age of 18 will receive a monthly check of $1,000 — cost $28 trillion — $40 trillion.
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says “there’s plenty of money in this country. It’s just in the wrong hands. Democrats have to fix that.” Take a look above and tell me that you believe that.
The above expenses would destroy our country.
Vern Swim
Colorado Springs