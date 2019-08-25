Remembering a ‘City of Parks’
Many thanks for the fine article by Evan Ochsner on the 100th anniversary of Patty Jewett as a municipal golf course.
Many of us remember in 1998 the other 100th anniversary of the golf course, before it was donated to the city of Colorado Springs. In honor of that event, Nancy Lewis, former Colorado Springs Parks director, spearheaded a significant restoration that preserved the architectural and historic character, which so many of us love today. It’s worth noting that most of our significant historic parks were gifts to the citizens and not the result of tax dollars. Palmer’s 1907 extraordinary gift of many of our historic parks resulted in Colorado Springs being called “City of Parks” for many decades.
In remembering the generosity of those who came before us, W. J. Palmer, William Jewett, Nancy Lewis, we should all support the use of the TABOR refund to care for those parks. And we should help a major tree-planting effort in honor of our 150th anniversary in 2021.
The tree canopy study, again generously donated by Lyda Hill to the citizens, showed we have a deficit of trees, which contributes to the heat island effect we are experiencing this summer when it is so much hotter in the downtown area than outlying areas with fewer rooftops and pavement.
Judith Rice-Jones
Colorado Springs
Not that diffi
cult to vote
I have a question about politicians constantly stating that “the people elected me” or “I speak for the American people” or “the American people want.”
What people? How many? Who says? Where are they from? Who actually voted for them anyway?
Do most of the elected politicians really speak for you? Most don’t speak for me.
I can speak for myself by actually casting my vote. Can you?
If you don’t take time to vote for who you want, you really don’t have anything to complain about.
Unfortunately, according to Pew Research the United States ranks 26th in the free world in the dismal percentage of those registered to vote actually take the time to cast a ballot.
What about you?
Since Obama was “elected”, adult children, most uninformed and inexperienced in life, usually barely out of high school and college are being led to the voting booth by those who wish to “fundamentally transform America”. Sound familiar?
NO vote, no voice!
Is it really that difficult to put a stamp on an envelope or drive (or have someone transport you) a few miles to cast your vote and voice?
Just over 137.5 million people told the Census they voted in 2016, somewhat higher than the actual number of votes tallied — nearly 136.8 million, according to figures compiled by the Office of the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, though that figure includes more than 170,000 blank, spoiled or otherwise null ballots.
Tom Antkow
Colorado Springs
We can do something about gunsIt is the guns, stupid.
Hello Dayton, hello El Paso, hello Columbine High School, hello San Bernardino, hello Sandy Hook Elementary School, hello Las Vegas, hello Fort Hood, hello Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, hello Orlando, hello University of Texas. Unfortunately, the “hellos” could go on and on. Two things are consistent throughout these and many unnoted situations: white males and guns.
White males; what can we say? Can’t dance, can’t jump; statistically, evidently, can sure get upset and shoot people. All kinds of people getting shot by all kinds of white males with guns. We’ve tried psychology to figure this out but not much luck. White guys are going to get upset about all kinds of things, some we can’t even speculate on.
Maybe, then, we can take responsibility for doing something about something we can actually do something about: the number and kinds of guns that America produces and markets here and around the world. Along with that, the production and marketing of a gun-forward consciousness in popular culture and government is a good discussion point in terms of effects on kids and all of us.
Fact is, it’s only the guns — numbers and types — that we might have a material effect on. Political will on the part of us the voters and the people we put into office can affect the production of ordnance, attitudes and shooting people dead in the street.
Rocky Hill
Denver
Sign nothing more than entertainmentIn response to Barry Fagin’s column expressing his concerns regarding the “Big Foot” sign on the Pikes Peak Highway, I suggest that he is overthinking the intent of the sign.
I drive the highway at least once a year and chuckle each time I see it. The sign is nothing more than a source of entertainment for the many thousands of tourists who drive the road each year.
Robert Burdekin
Colorado Springs