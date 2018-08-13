Remembering a remarkable leader
As one who worked to revitalize depressed Old Colorado City back in 1970s and ’80s, I was very familiar with Vice Mayor Leon Young. He brought as much interest and support to our west-side efforts to turn the run-down and vacant Colorado Avenue into a prospering historic district as he did in improving his own Hillside neighborhood. The City Council even appointed him to represent it on matters of allocating City Block Grant funds to our small-business loans. That worked, and you can see the results.
Now the City Parks Department — none of whose current staff were even employed during those years — refuses to preserve and repair the Leon Young Pavilion that celebrated his public life and work in his home neighborhood.
We westsiders were so appreciative of Young’s years of support, when he finally retired from City Council, we feted him with a carriage ride up Colorado Avenue and a large gathering — almost all white faces — in the restored Meadow Muffin’s building.
The least the City Council can do is simply exercise its fiscal authority and order the Parks Department to repair and make the Leon Young Pavilion an enduring monument to that remarkable civil leader, and a lesson for his neighborhood’s black youths.
David Hughes
Colorado Springs
Springs losing airport service
Frontier Airlines will greatly reduce service at the Colorado Springs Airport at the month’s end, and I think Mayor John Suthers and his committee have to look elsewhere for new on-time airline service.
Frontier is rated the worst discount airline in the country for on-time performance (flightstats.com), with their flights late 38 percent of the time and the average delay being 73 minutes. Their record at COS is even worse. Thursday, August 9, was typical:
Arrivals: Phoenix — 7 hours late. Las Vegas — 2:45 hours late. Atlanta — 5 hours late. Minneapolis — 1.5 hours late. Chicago — Canceled.
Departures: Atlanta — 7.5 hours late. Phoenix — 5 hours late. Minneapolis — 2 hours late.
Unfortunately, this isn’t unusual for Frontier. One result of this poor performance is that it eliminates most business travelers who must meet appointments and other deadlines. Rather than a new airline, maybe negotiations should take place with the existing major airlines to increase service.
Richard Johnson
Colorado Springs
Of, for, and by the government
Having watched the debate play out, as reported by The Gazette for more than a year regarding the widening of I-25 in the Gap region, I was amazed to read the article saying that CDOT will start construction on two lanes, one each way, after Labor Day and that they will be toll lanes. In every public forum, during every county commissioners meeting and in every article I have seen where these meetings have been discussed, the overwhelming position has been to not do toll lanes, but if toll lanes are built then CDOT should construct two lanes each way. One free and one toll.
So the best one can assume is that the citizens — taxpayers who will fund the widening — have no say in how those funds should be used, and the leaders of CDOT have the authority to overrule the citizens who pay their salaries using a specious argument regarding their experience with toll lanes on a U.S. route versus an interstate route.
A little over a month ago, we celebrated our Independence Day which recognized “When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another….” Perhaps the leadership at CDOT should remember that they serve the citizen’s needs and when the citizens, who also are tired of the I-25 delays, speak loud and clear, perhaps CDOT ought to have a referendum or an accommodation versus blowing them off and proceeding with the plan CDOT wanted all along.
Gregory S. Martin
Colorado Springs
The dismal tide is upon us
So the new dream date of the Democratic Party is the socialist, Ms. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is it? “Alexa-from-the-block,” is she?
When asked (during an on-air interview) her view on the Israel/Palestinian situation, the socialist Ocasio-Cortez could not form a coherent sentence in response, opting instead for a “giggling school girl” Minnie-Mouse-voiced answer that she “wasn’t an expert in geopolitics.”
Ordinarily, I’d give a wannabe politician a pass on responses to a somewhat sophisticated question regarding international relations (well, sophisticated to many Americans anyway, given her answer) but not today. Not this time. Why? Because this particular socialist wannabe politician is lauded as having graduated fourth in her class from Boston University, with a degree in both international relations and economics.
She didn’t just graduate — she graduated cum laude from Boston University’s College of Arts and Sciences in 2011 with a degree in international relations and Economics.
Just let that fact sink in for a minute. As I’ve said, the dismal tide is upon us.
John Erskine
Colorado Springs
Hydration therapy needs professionals
I read with alarm Jennifer Mulson’s article on Tuesday, Aug. 7. I have to say that I usually enjoy her articles. As a retired certified nurse practitioner and an active, former long-distance runner, I cannot promote this [hydration] therapy.
I believe that the risks outweigh the benefits and in medicine, that is the balance that we seek. What about infection at the IV site or in the vein, electrolyte imbalance, or many other life-threatening conditions? Individuals need to realize that overhydration can cause a condition that washes out all the sodium in their bodies.
What about medical oversight? Are these clinics registered with the State Board or the local Health Department?
Do individuals sign a release of liability? Are these “hookup hydration clinics” registered, or are they just a fad?
Hydration or lack of should be administered by professionals. Not at an “IV bar”!
Valerie Shereck
Colorado Springs