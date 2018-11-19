Help should always be appreciated
We recently came out of a restaurant when it was freezing and after dark. A group of women were attempting to push their car across Nevada Avenue. Two of my young male friends and another man ran across Nevada, in the dark, to help, only to be greeted with calls of “No Men”.
I was appalled. Someone was offering help. Not accepting help because it is a man offering it is obnoxious. How much damage does this do to civility in our society? The next time these men see someone in trouble, will they hesitate? Would we have wanted Todd Beamer to hesitate on 9/11? How about the men who jumped in to help victims during the San Bernardino shooting?
Over the years, I have seen numerous cars that needed to be pushed and I’m always amazed at how fast men watching the situation all jump to help. That these women read anything into the offer of assistance, other than an offer of help, speaks volumes about the women.
This attitude is not shared by all women. I have been helped numerous times over the years by men and women, friends and strangers. I have always greatly appreciated the help!
Amy Willard
Colorado Springs
Let the democratic process work
I would not support firing Robert Mueller. To date, with more to come, there have been 187 charges filed. An additional 32 against Rick Gates, the deputy campaign manager under Paul Manafort were dropped in exchange for his cooperation as a witness, and he is still talking. The nearly 30 persons and entities charged to date include many Russians, and whether they can ever be prosecuted, the indictments as spelled out in July paint a clear picture of Russian interference.
More importantly perhaps are the six guilty pleas of Americans leading to more cooperation and insight into the inner workings of the campaign, and the immediate aftermath in the case of Mike Flynn, Trump’s first national security adviser.
Then, of course, after being convicted on eight charges, Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager for a time has switched to cooperating. We are told the fall campaign became a dead time for further headlines, so as to not interfere with the elections and that democratic process.
To fire Mueller as more indictments are coming would be to end this process necessary for a democracy to demonstrate that for all its possible faults it is still a slow, deliberative and ultimately course correcting form of government, better able to respond to the needs of the many than other forms of government in the world.
Mark Buchanan
Colorado Springs
Negative coverage of Trump
I read with interest Ernest Luning’s article about independent voters rejecting the GOP in record numbers in the last election. I propose that the reason this occurred was the media’s overwhelming negative coverage of Donald Trump. From several studies, including one by Harvard University, negative coverage of Trump by a vast majority of media outlets was over 90 percent.
While I understand that frequently his tweeting is over the top, he has achieved many things during his two years in office. These are rarely covered in the mainstream media. In fact, they look for ways to give him negative coverage. As a silly example, in today’s Washington Post, Trump is being criticized as a racist for nominating Elvis Presley for the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Do you think they would criticize Obama for that?
Michael Nussbaum
Colorado Springs
Oppose EPA rollbacks
On Nov. 14 the Environmental Protection Agency held public hearings in Denver regarding the Trump administration’s proposed rollback of the EPA’s New Source Performance Standards. These were put in place to protect Americans from harmful methane pollution. I was there as a member of the environmental advocacy group Defend Our Future and like so many other individuals from across the country in attendance, I testified against this proposal.
Weakening methane safeguards will be harmful to the health of everyone, but especially for those families and individuals who live in close proximity to oil and gas facilities. More methane emissions will also contribute to a worsening climate crises.
The mastermind behind these rollbacks, acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, is an ex-coal lobbyist whose values clearly do not align with the EPA’s mission to responsibility protect the health and safety of families. We have seen time and time again how selfishly dead set the Trump administration is on eliminating the legacy and positive strides the previous administration made in cleaning up our air and combating climate change. If Wheeler and Trump succeed, the health of families across not only Colorado but our nation will suffer.
Sarah Winebrenner
Denver
Democracy at its f i nest
Re: “Washington Post exposes giant, well-funded hate group”. I don’t understand.
Morris Dees, the leader of the Southern Poverty Law Center since 1971, has helped poor people (mostly black) receive the rights that they are denied.
This is the opposite of hate. The is democracy at its finest.
Jan Chappell
Colorado Springs
Looking at voter suppression
I am sick of the terms “Fake News” and Voter Suppression / Disenfranchisement”. However, I’ll restrict my comments to the latter. It seems as though these criticisms are only leveled at red states, and by Democrats. I read a study recently that touted that those without a valid, acceptable voter ID numbered about 3 million in the U.S. Current U.S. population is 326 million, so 3 million represents less than 1 percent of the total.
Now that I’ve framed the numerical scope of the “problem”, lets delve deeper. Blue states never allege “voter suppression”, why, because they are blue states and therefore always reflect the will of “all the people”. Let’s look at one of the biggest blue states — New York. In their 2018 primary election, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez won NY’s 14th congressional district. Voter turnout in her blue state, blue district was only 12 percent! Clear evidence of voter suppression; call the Feds, file a lawsuit! The NYC area did far better at 14 percent.
Chicago/Cook County experienced voter suppression to a far lesser degree as they were able to attract 30 percent of registered voters. I will acknowledge that there may be some voter suppression somewhere (among the less than the less than 1 percent without voter IDs) however, I would hasten to ask Democrats to help Republicans root out voter fraud in every state. Not interested? Democrats are more interested in voter suppression among the voter fraud population!
Russell Sanderson
Colorado Springs