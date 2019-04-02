Raising the federal minimum wage
Lloyd Corder’s opinion piece on raising the current minimum wage to $15 offered many arguments by economists against such a move. Jobs would be lost, businesses would close and young adults would be unable to find work. These scare tactics don’t preclude the argument that employees deserve to be paid a living wage and that taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to subsidize private business in the form of corporate welfare when hard working Americans aren’t making enough to support themselves or their families.
The Federal minimum wage was set at $7.25 per hour in 2009. To equal the purchasing power of the minimum wage at its peak in 1968 today’s minimum wage would have to be increased to $10.69. Based on inflation alone today’s minimum wage should be adjusted to $8.50 per hour. The current minimum wage is only one-third that of the average non-farm private sector hourly wage. What this means is that those Americans working at minimum wage jobs struggle to get by.
In 2016 The Economic Policy Institute presented testimony to Congress that 53 percent of workers earning less than $12 per hour depend on government assistance such as Food Stamps, Medicaid, refundable tax credits, and housing and energy assistance to get by. The current Federal minimum wage doesn’t even boost a single adult with a child above the poverty line and, using the living wage calculator developed by MIT, falls well short of providing a living wage anywhere in the U.S.
The fear that this would affect young adults’ ability to get a starter job is also not founded on reality. More than 90 percent of workers affected by a minimum wage increase are 20 years or older. American consumers represent over 70 percent of our economy. Think how robust our economy would become by raising the Federal minimum wage.
Dave Lovell
Colorado Springs
Bike lanes on Cascade Avenue
I have read several of the letters to the editor in The Gazette stating differences of opinions about the bike lanes on Cascade Avenue. In addition, I have safely driven through the Cascade Avenue intersection with Bijou Street many times to access Boulder Street and to access Penrose Hospital. I live on a busy street in a residential area of southwest Colorado Springs marked with bike lanes on both sides of the street. Market participants recognize that heavy traffic and vehicles traveling at excessive speeds are adverse market value influences for residential properties subject to the traffic.
I have had no problem crossing Bijou Street and driving on Cascade Avenue with the bike lanes in place. Further, my opinion is that the bike lanes are neither a “festering wound in the city’s side” nor “an accident waiting to happen” as one particularly angry individual opposed to the bike lanes stated.
Alternative routes are available for drivers who are unwilling to tolerate and are unable drive safely on Cascade Avenue with the bike lanes. Tejon Street, Nevada Avenue, Weber Street, and Wahsatch Avenue provide good alternative routes for those drivers infuriated by the bike lanes on Cascade Avenue.
Capable, alert, and reasonably observant drivers in control of their vehicles and traveling at or below the posted speed limit can easily and safely traverse the Cascade Avenue intersection with Bijou Street to access other parts of the city of Colorado Springs.
Carl E. Hegewald
Colorado Springs
Government has wronged the voters
I read the article on Conservation Easements in Sunday’s Gazette. It got me to thinking of how state and local governments have wronged the people they govern and continue to do so.
It makes me furious to see what the state has done to the Conservation Easement landowners. The landowners put their faith in the state, they were lied too and they were exposed to severe financial consequences. I know fixes are proposed but given the current Legislature, I don’t trust the government to do the right thing.
El Paso County asked us to let them keep $10 million of a tax refund to go toward an additional lane on I-25. They failed to mention the fact the extra lane would be a toll road.
I believe had most voters known that fact, they would have voted to keep the money for themselves.
This past election state voters voted by a 58 percent majority to continue to let the oil and gas industry be regulated by the state and not local governments. The first thing this newly elected all Democrat controlled Legislature has done is thumb their collective noses at the populace and pass a bill to let local governments control the oil and gas industry. No wonder voters don’t trust local and state government to do the right thing. I know I do not.
Mitchell Baldwin
Peyton
Closing the gap on wealth disparity
I read with some amusement Peter Bourgeois’ claim that Bernie Sanders was “wealthy” because his net worth is around $2 million. Really, that’s all? I understand that many still think $1 or $2 million is a lot of money, especially since, as Bourgeois points out, that is quite a bit more than the average American has.
But ask any reputable investment counselor and they will confirm that retiring in your 60s with “only” $1 million net worth may keep you relatively comfortable, if you expect to go on living another couple of decades or so and can supplement this with a basic pension.
Closing the gap on wealth disparity in the U.S. means more individuals are able to reach that $1 or $2 million mark of net worth.
Lorena Wilder
Peyton