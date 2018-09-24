Racing cars weaving in traff i c
The Gazette and the other local news outlets have been telling us about the racing up and down Academy Boulevard bringing death and destruction to all involved by the young guns in their quick vehicles.
Yesterday I drove down Powers from Woodmen to Galley. I witnessed no less than five small vehicles jockeying back and forth through the regularly heavy traffic. Going from 60 to 70 mph plus in their dance of high pitched daring do, they employed all lanes, turn lanes included, in their efforts to be first to reach the next inevitable red light.
Maybe they think someone will be watching for them now on Academy so they have moved east.
We will try to get out of their way. They are on a mission.
Michael Pattison
Black Forest
In favor of bike lanes
Thank you for the bike lanes on Cascade through the Old North End. I’m enthusiastically in favor. Traffic is, more consistently, moving at the 30-mph posted. And bikes are using the lanes all day long—many more bikes than we saw on Cascade prior to the lane installation. It’s much easier and safer to cross Cascade now.
I’ve driven through the college on Cascade multiple times and found that the reduced number of crosswalks has made the student flow more efficient, and it’s actually much easier to get through that stretch in a car than it was before.
I think the bike lanes are wonderful.
Megan Robbins
Colorado Springs
Respect elderly rights
One of reasons I moved to Colorado Springs in 1981 was because the city roads were wide and safe to drive. I am all for the use of bicycles. I rode a bicycle to work in Dayton, Ohio, for several years in the 1950s. I have been in Amsterdam where there are several times as many bicycles as automobiles. They have separate pathways for automobiles, bicycles and pedestrians, which is much safer.
I am appalled to read in the Sept. 19 Gazette editorial that travel mode shifting is encouraging people not to use single-occupant vehicles and instead walk, bike, carpool and use public transit instead. This forces the elderly to remain in their homes because the elderly cannot walk but a few blocks, no longer have the coordination to safely ride a bike, find it difficult to find people to carpool with, and are not capable of walking several blocks to/from public transit.
The City Council and the Planning Commission have some compassion for the elderly in that they voted down replacing car lanes with bike lanes. However, the traffic manager says “I don’t need their approval, I am just going to do it.” I would like to know who the traffic manager works for to be given such power.
Since the elderly are “encouraged” to do things that they are not capable of doing, they will be forced to move to another city where there is compassion for their needs.
Fred Nelson
Colorado Springs
Roads were built for cars
The round of road striping is very counterproductive and ultimately dangerous. Roads were built for cars, trails for bikes and sidewalks for pedestrians. When any two ways intersect, there are rules for right of way to protect everyone. We should enforce those rules — speed limits, yielding, etc. Putting bike lanes in traffic lanes combines two very different ways of travel. Speed and size differentials add significantly to the problem.
Instead of spending money that we don’t have on goofy purple and blue neighborhood bikes, we could have spent the money on upgrading bike trails to keep them separate from roads. The current north/south trail offers continuous access from Palmer Lake to the Fountain/Widefield area. East/west connectors would have been a way to help commuters and keep them safely removed from cars.
Furthermore, the bike lanes on Cascade severely limit car maneuverability. There is no place for a car to go except into a bike lane. Some people have their children who are just learning to ride wobbling all over the lane. That is a terrible situation for all involved.
We don’t have traffic engineering but we do have social and lifestyle engineering derived from a collaboration of the city traffic planner, the city council and the president of the college.
Lastly, if someone tells you that there is “grant” money for a specific project, just remember that it is your money being spent by someone other than you for something that you didn’t want.
Katherine Deignan
Colorado Springs
A confusing sign forest
Recently traffic authorities in Germany have moved to reduce “der Schilderwald.” Literally “the sign forest,” referring to the jumble of multiple traffic signs at many places on German streets and highways.
Engineers have come to realize that the mass of signs, each intended to be helpful on its own, actually can lead to more accidents as drivers struggle to deal with an information overload.
After a few drives down Cascade Avenue, I sympathize with the German motorists. Our Traffic Department seems intent on creating a “lane-marking forest” in Colorado Springs. Whatever the potential benefits of the new road diet measures may be, the forest of confusing lane markings is counterproductive.
I’ve made a right turn from northbound Cascade onto Platte on three occasions and never done it the same way twice. If the locals are confused, what happens to visitors who encounter this for the first time? Watch for TV news stories about tourists who got lost in the woods — in downtown Colorado Springs!
David Ament
Colorado Springs