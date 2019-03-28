Questions on construction project
Re: Construction project on East Pikes Peak between downtown and Union Blvd. This project started last summer and isn’t finished. What aggravates me and others in the area, is that all the traffic meant for the above street comes down our formerly quiet High Street.
As I’m lining up my car to park next to the curb during rush hour, there are five-plus vehicles behind me on their way home. I have to time my jump to assess how close I am to gaps in the traffic.
So we need answers to:
Who from City Hall decided to start this project?
Who hired this company?
Why are they taking so long?
Why aren’t they given a deadline and fined for going over that deadline?
Why isn’t traffic routed to East Platte instead of our High St.?
John G. Wood
Colorado Springs
Crying about the drought
Watch out taxpayers, this morning’s news showed how Colorado Springs Utilities was complaining about lack of water. Really, after spending hundreds of millions on a pipeline to help on the water during drought years?
Why not build a lake in the mountains to hold water and add a super large lake out east where the water from Pueblo is coming into our town? Not too long ago the utilities placed a system on how the public pays for lack of water. This system was unfair then but they use this system today, even though we have water from another source. So now Utilities is crying about drought. Really. I can help with that, no new building permits — for 10 years. Drop the way we the public pays for its water.
Doug Evans
Colorado Springs
Destroyed by a temporary lapse
Guns in the hands of an individual who is having mental issues is a public safety issue. The right to have a gun needs to be balanced by the harm it can do in the hands of a troubled individual. Suicide is more likely to occur if a gun is readily available.
The red flag law being debated enables there to be a pause, a time to reflect before an action is taken by a troubled individual that cannot be undone.
Who is going to take the responsibility for the injury or death of people who have been recognized as being a danger to themselves or others? Is the sheriff, or the county commissioners, going to be held responsible for the actions of an individual known to be a danger? Where is the line drawn between public safety and the individual right to own a gun?
Let us be realistic and give life a chance to continue and not be destroyed by a temporary lapse.
Anna T. Lopez
Colorado Springs
Figuring out illegal immigration
As late as 1961, trying to escape from East Germany to West Germany would get you three years in jail. Trying to scale the Berlin Wall would get you shot. I know, I was there. The communists strictly controlled “immigration” and their “border”.
The U.S. hasn’t figured it out yet.
In an attempt to be compassionate and generous, we are being bullied and now look like fools.
In many ways the USA is a superpower, but a weakling when it comes to dealing with trespassers on our property.
We allow disrespect of our flag, our laws, our brethren, our way of life, our borders.
We lack the gumption to counter violence with muscle, to include capital punishment.
Fines, parole, sanctuary cities and open borders, do not deter heinous felons and terrorists.
Who’s to blame? We are. We elect politicians obsessed with re-election, power and money
What’s the fix? Courts must dish out proper punishment promptly for illegal behavior.
Legislators must have term limits and obey every law they enact.
Only U.S. citizens/voters can contribute to political campaigns ($5,000 max),
Immediately expel those who break and enter our homeland. Deter illegal entry with electrified border walls and rubber bullets.
News of such measures will spread like wildfire.
These fixes are not cruel. They’re fair, business-like and protect law-abiding Americans.
Jim Lucas
Colorado Springs
Drastic steps to f i ght climate change
If there really is climate change, “people” are causing it. The only way to decrease damage to the environment is to decrease the number of people contributing to it. If Jared Polis is serious about making Colorado a leader in fighting climate change, he needs to immediately discourage people and industries from moving to Colorado.
We can’t be a leader in the fight against climate change and, at the same time, a leader in fostering population and industry growth. Which will it be?
If Polis really wants to show he’s serious about fighting climate change, here are some drastic steps:
• Stop gas and oil production in the state and use our tax dollars to relocate the newly unemployed families out of the state.
• Prohibit the state from purchasing a vehicle that uses fossil fuel (buses, snowplows, etc.)
• Close Colorado’s doors to relocation of any company that uses fossil fuels.
• Prohibit existing companies from expanding if there’s a net increase in fossil-fuel use.
• Reduce carbon dioxide and increase oxygen production the natural way by replanting every Colorado forest damaged by fire and insect infestation.
If not, Polis is paying lip service to the climate-change proponents who, like him, aren’t really serious about “solving” the problem.
William Smith
Colorado Springs