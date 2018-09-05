Putting everyone in harm’s way
Well now that we’ve made the world safe for college students so they can cross the street without having to look up from their phones, have made the streets safe for bicycles with striping and lane changes for bicycle “safety”, are the police going to start writing tickets for bicycles running red lights? Are we going to start registering and plating bicycles so the police and red light cameras can hold them accountable and help them pay for all these changes so they can ride their bicycles wherever they want four months out of the year?
We’ve striped E. Bijou so it’s impossible to park a full sized car inside the lines and yet in the years since it was done I’ve only seen a handful of bicycles going up or down the street.
You can’t make the world safe for everyone all the time. It’s putting everyone in harm’s way to accommodate a few who want to try an alternate mode of transport a few months out of the year.
Steven Rauch
Colorado Springs
Somebody needs to do the math
I complained a few weeks ago how cumbersome and painful it was trying to pay my stormwater bill, I mean the fee, I mean the tax that isn’t a tax. Here is an update of my continuing efforts to be a loyal citizen:
Those of us who do not pay our water bills through CSU but through an HOA or some other method do not have the joy of having the monthly bill/fee/tax included on their CSU bills, and must try to set it up on line with a very unfriendly website or give up in despair and call the number on the bill/fee/tax form for further information. Just so you know, the phone is answered by someone in Denver who thinks we have a “drop box” here to put a check in if all else fails. After many false starts, I finally determined that the city has hired an accounting firm on S. Tejon to do the collection for this program.
By the way, there are 7,000 accounts like mine that do not pay through CSU and I hope they are having better luck than I am. I finally found the secret office on Tejon on August 16 and personally paid with a check for the months of July and August. This Saturday I got another bill for July and August which stated I was already in arrears for July. This worthy enterprise and collection program is not starting off well. How hard can it be? And do the math — by the time the city pays this firm, wastes more postage and paper on these bills and rebilling accounts that have already paid, and pays the credit card fees for those of us who are really annoyed and will use their AMEX cards just because they can, what is left of that $5?
Somebody in our village needs to do their homework before they foist this insanity on an unsuspecting public.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs
America is a land of opportunity
Gerry Brenner’s Aug. 31 letter offers no information about the origin of NFL players kneeling when the national anthem is played or their justification for doing so.
In a preseason NFL game Aug. 14, 2016, Colin Kaepernick remained seated when the anthem was played and after millions of fans objected, he knelt on the field when the Anthem was played at the next game. When asked why, he said. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”
Kaepernick is wrong and America really is a land of opportunity for peoples of any race, color, creed or national origin. According to Professor Henry Louis Gates of Harvard University, only about 388,000 black slaves were shipped to the USA. Augmented by black immigrants from around the world, today the African-American population is over 43 million and is the most vibrant, productive, creative and successful group of blacks on this planet. All the American black achievements would take hundreds of books to document, but I will mention a few to demonstrate the fallacy of the NFL protesters.
According to Walter E. Williams, a black economist at George Mason, 96 percent of all black wealth in the world is in the USA. According to Forbes, 7 of the 10 black billionaires in the world are in America.
How Gerry can support the misguided antics of NFL players who are some of the best paid employees in the country is hard to comprehend.It’s also difficult for me to understand why NFL players are trying to kill the football goose that has been laying clutches of golden eggs for so many years.
Sam Taylor
Colorado Springs
Fulfill the campaign promises
I watched in disgust last weekend as Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and Mike Pence eulogized John McCain at the Capitol, a war hero, outstanding member of Congress and well-deserved recipient of every accolade.
My disgust came from the hypocrisy of the aforementioned speakers, all elected and sworn to uphold the Constitution who enable the present occupant of the White House, a man who continually trashes all his “perceived” enemies which means anyone refusing to believe all of his over 4,000 documented lies since in office, who calls the Mueller probe a “Witch Hunt, “Illegal” “Democratic conspiracy” despite the fact of five guilty pleas, everyone of them connected to Trump, 17 indictments, who calls the media, Fake News, Enemy of the People, straight out of the playbook of a dictator.
Pence, a self-proclaimed Evangelical who has never called his boss out on his sexual affairs and paying off some of the women, even had the audacity to invoke Trump’s name during his eulogy, the man who refused to acknowledge McCain’s heroic service to his country and had to be shamed into lowering the White House flag to half mast in honor of Sen. McCain. I call on all of the above to fulfill the promise they made when they were elected and put their country first.
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs
Catering to kooks creates chaos
Southwest Airlines recently quit catering. Their newly implemented policy, a dog or a cat with a note from a licensed professional, is a reasonable solution to an out of control problem. It protects the truly needy while providing relief for the rest of us.
Society could learn a valuable lesson from Southwest. The truly needy can be served with reasonable solutions, but catering to kooks creates chaos.
Bruce Foster
Colorado Springs