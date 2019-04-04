Punishing current, future athletes
Two recent articles about athletes suing the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) because they were terribly mistreated by Dr. Larry Nassar brings to mind some interesting points.
The USOC is a nonprofit organization and that means to me that whatever monies they have or may raise must be used for their mission.
The mission of the USOC as I understand it is to support the current and future athletes directly or indirectly.
Any lawsuit involves lawyers for both sides and as this is a national level dispute, I suspect we are talking about a large number of lawyers and their substantial fees and expenses.
If in the end the USOC is found liable and penalized, where can the money come from that they will have to pay? Because of their status as a nonprofit, the only thing that can happen is to reduce the benefits of current and future athletes.
Dr. Nassar did terrible things and is being punished for his actions. What I don’t understand is how punishing current and future athletes can help his victims. Will that really make them feel better?
Neal Johnson
Colorado Springs
Onus is on the judges now
The recent passage of the Red Flag legislation has put the onus on our judges to do the right thing regarding gun confiscation. If they only take guns from real nut-jobs, it may help stop some of the gun violence. But, if you try to take guns from someone who spanks their son or yells at kids to get off his lawn, you are going to get some irresponsible gun owners who are going to resist and demand that law enforcement “take the guns from their cold dead hands.”
The “cold dead hands” gun owners are going to give the gun control crowd just what they want; a shoot out with law enforcement and gun owners both killed.
The responsible gun owners on the other hand are going to allow law enforcement to unlawfully confiscate their guns, except for those unregistered ones that they hide or give to their buddies for safe keeping. Then, they are going to get themselves a good lawyer and sue the hell out of the county, the judge, the sheriff, and their neighbor for illegally taking their property without due process.
It’s up to the judges; if they only tag the nuts, they might prevent some violence. But, rather than taking their guns, why don’t the judges put the nuts somewhere that they can get help for their anger?
Rip Blaisdell
Teller County
High prices taking a toll
Just got our 18-year-old vehicle registration in the mail. Much to our surprise it is $37.00 higher than last year.
I called to say they made a mistake and the excuse was they have re-examined their calculations and now it is a correct amount. I don’t believe it!
The state wants more money so they found a way to gouge us again. We’re seniors and all these higher prices lately on everything is taking a toll.
No wonder there are so many homeless people.
It’s only going to get worse people. Maybe your news people can investigate.
Donna Adams
Colorado Springs
Disappointing state of denial
I appreciated the perspective of Jake Fox’s editorial “Climate Change and national security” in outlining the likely role of climate change in causing world conflict and community threats and his disappointment that Rep. Doug Lamborn and other Republicans fail to see climate change as a national security concern.
While I am skeptical of some of the liberal ideas like the Green New Deal, I am disappointed in the state of denial on this issue by many Republicans.
The Republican Party that led the charge for cleaner air and water, protection against the ozone layer, and protection of endangered species has morphed into one of flagrant disrespect for the virtual scientific consensus in human-caused global warming.
Todd Nelson
Colorado Springs
Rebuttals of an argument
In reading Charles Loeffler’s letter “How votes should be counted” in the March 31 Gazette I would like to respectfully offer some rebuttals to his arguments.
“Majority rule has always been seen as the most equitable way for a society to govern itself.” It may be equitable, but is it just? I quote James Madison in Federalist No. 10: “democracies have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property”
“whether you see the USA as one united nation or as a confederation of 50 semi-independent states. — the view that the USA is one united nation has become the more commonly accepted view.” I don’t know the source for his assertion, but taken to its logical conclusion we should just eliminate state boundaries and state governments for a one size fits all government. Of course it would follow that we should eliminate the Senate since the smaller states have more voting power there.
Also “self-interest and unwillingness to abide by majority rule.” I would suggest that his rationale is self-interest and unwillingness to abide by constitutional rule.
There is nothing in the Constitution regarding the popular vote for president.
If the roles were switched and Hillary won the Electorial College and Trump the popular vote, I doubt this conversation would be happening at all.
Ralph Brands
Colorado Springs