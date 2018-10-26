Protect single-family neighborhoods
Regarding your article, “Fees, tighter rules for rentals”, (Gazette, Oct. 24), I would like to say the council’s limited action on this is why all HOAs should have, or enact, strict rules that are legally enforceable regarding STRs and AirBnB rentals. Neighborhoods without HOAs should mobilize and adopt their covenants.
I watched the council’s response online and find their lack of firm commitment to this unconscionable. Allowing STRs or AirBnBs to exist in zoned Single Family Neighborhoods with just a permit fee of a $119 dollars a year, a sales tax license, and 2 percent of each transition is minimal and doesn’t address the problems each community will have to ultimately deal with. It is a give-away of the residential character and zoning designations of our neighborhoods. Andy Pico’s anti-regulation comments and European AirBnB analogy are irrelevant to our situation (remember, for example is not proof) and if that is the best research he can come up with, he should be recalled from the council.
Frankly, like those seeking stricter controls on STRs and AirBnBs, I seek only to protect our communities, enforce our zoning laws, enforce our HOA covenants and insure our designated Single Family residential communities are free of STR rentals that could ultimately degrade the character, parking, appearance, and security. That is why I bought in a zoned Single Family Residential neighborhood in the first place. STRs and AirBnBs are simply tiny for-profit, short-term hotels in residential neighborhoods. If an owner needs money, he/she can rent long term.
I think the city is betraying all Colorado Springs residents and their neighborhoods who simply seek protections from undue business influence and unknown short-term transient renters.
Neil L. Talbott
Colorado Springs
Teachers struggle with career choice
I’ve been volunteering for Amendment 73 since March, and I know there was a great deal of effort to create a revision to taxes that makes sense and will halt the severe underfunding of our schools that started in 1982 and was greatly compounded in 2008. The “No” side calling this deceitful makes a percentage calculation, while the ballot language is a much more simple calculation. Fact is, any individuals and companies paying more just received a much larger federal tax decrease.
Why would anyone want to be a teacher in this age? I know teachers, many work multiple jobs, and all have a constant struggle with justifying their passion/career choice. Teachers here could take just about any other job and get paid more. There are so many school shootings, and we have no funds for mental health services.
This is sad that it’s so hard to get support for such an important cause. It seems to me like those funding the “No” side — their kids go to private school, so they don’t care about public school, and they don’t mind leaving the masses with inadequate education because it just that just makes their kids higher up on the curve, and the separation between the haves and the have-nots greater.
Education is the single most important factor for success in life, and all children have a moral and legal right to have a chance at success.
Hayley Young
Centennial
Center is a good alternative to Y
The Pikes Peak Y recently notified members that the Garden Ranch Y would be closed for a prolonged period. Sadly, a great third alternative was ommitted from the notice: Memorial Park Family Center. At 280 S. Union Blvd., the center is a straight 6-mile shot south on Union from the Garden Ranch site.
That is the same distance as from the Garden Ranch Y to the downtown Y without the hassle of downtown traffic. As a 5-year daily patron of the family center, I can vouch for the cleanliness of the facility, the warmth and supportive nature of the staff, and the easy access to the center. (It shares the parking lot with the war memorial.)
Anyone seeking an uncrowded venue for a workout and/or swim (solo or family) should give the Memorial Park Center a try.
Terry McIntire
Colorado Springs
The cost of silly group politics
I would like to commend you on your Oct. 18 editorial encouraging all to walk away from counterfeit Indians. I read the editorials faithfully, and I think it was one of the best- written articles I have read. I am with you on the denouncement of identity politics, so I would naturally be applauding your view. But it should be required reading for all who think that dividing the country into victim groups is helpful. Whatever side you’re on, this argument should give pause to consider the cost of silly group politics.
This should be reprinted in all genuine journalistic outposts in America — if only there were one.
Jim Brill
Colorado Springs
Let’s take a step back
In my over 80 years of witnessing and participating in the political life of this great nation, I’m sadden by the lack of actual public leadership being provide by the present occupant of the White House.
Rather than seeking to bring the nation together in facing an increasingly dangerous world, he seems to be seeking to further divide us. This stands in stark contrast to most of the other occupants who have held that office.
And, unfortunately, he seems to be glorying in the divisions he is sowing. How shameful! It is something that does not speak well of us as a nation, and can only allow for other countries/regimes to sow further divisions within our society.
As a nation of immigrants, we have always gloried in how we’ve pulled together in times of need, especially when confronted by outside forces. We are now being attacked by domestic forces possibly fueled by other nations seeking to divide us…playing right into the hands of those who do not wish us well.
Let’s take a step back and reaffirm what the American dream is all about, and relight that lamp of liberty and civility that has served us well as a nation for over 300 years.
Bob Armintor
Colorado Springs