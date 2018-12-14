Proposed camp for the homeless in Colorado Springs
How about a “refugee camp” for the homeless?
For instance, Jimmy Camp Creek Park is a city owned undeveloped Regional Park east of U.S. 24 near Constitution Avenue and Highway 24. This property is 690 acres. Say 250 acres of this unused land were to be split off and enclosed.
I envision military style trenches for sanitation or actual outhouses. A water well or trucked in water might be provided. Food might be provided by Marion House, Salvation Army and the like or ultimately grown on site. Other food might be urban deer and Canada geese, both of which are a problem themselves.
Space might be provided for vehicles and campers. Tents and sleeping bags might be provided by the same civic organizations that are providing them.
Entrance into this refugee camp will be carefully monitored, and exit from the camp will be very carefully controlled.
Indigent peoples will not be allowed the freedom to roam our city and foul our parks and libraries but invited to reside in this city-provided camp or move on.
Volunteer groups might provide training to the camp residents in such areas as how to grow a vegetable garden, how to dress and butcher game and how to cook. Educational opportunities, for this group, abound.
Obviously, funding will be an issue. I believe that the various churches and service organizations collectively, along with some city funds, can do this.
Bill Allen
Colorado Springs
Solar Christmas lights
“Change the Current” is a good plan for our Utilities, but let’s go one further. Why doesn’t the utility get the big-box companies to bring in more solar Christmas lights? I buy them and now 2/3 of my decorations are solar. They use no electricity and turn themselves off and on.
The big problem is the limited availability. The utility has been pushing a change to LED light, but solar are similar and just as bright. Very few homes don’t have enough sunlight, direct or indirect, to charge up during the day. I did have to change some of the rechargeable batteries, but it’s still cheaper than the amount of electricity I would use for plug-ins.
Numerous readers harp on renewable electricity. I wonder how many of them have made the change to their decorations. It takes some searching to find them because the retailers bring so few in. With a push from Colorado Springs Utilities, this might change next year.
Eric “Denim” Peterson
Colorado Springs
Personal biases ruin holidays
I read with great interest the letter titled “Society no longer rational” by Milton E. Woodham. While I cannot speak to pedestrians being hit by automobiles, I feel I can speak to the rest of the letter. I was disheartened by the principal who banned candy canes because upside-down it is a “J”. This season is not about you, Ms. Principal. The shape of the candy cane depicts a shepherd’s staff. I’m sorry you are offended by the name of Jesus, whose birth Christians celebrate at this time of year. It is your personal bias, not your students’. I feel sorry for them that they cannot enjoy a simple treat because of your beliefs. It is not fair!
I also cannot believe that someone with too much time on their hands can read sexual exploitation into a song that has been around forever. I do see, however, that some stations are adhering to their listeners’ requests and playing the song again. At least someone is sane and rational.
I was further dismayed to see that someone chooses to see that the Charlie Brown Christmas program is racial. In what way? I’m sure Charles Schulz had no intention of his comic strip being racial. Each race is represented. Research it! I agree with Woodham when he said “Oh, give me a break!”
In summary, why must the biases of a few, ruin it for many?
Merry Christmas to all believers.
Sara Zobel
Cascade
This facade of justice
I don’t understand it. A man is tasked to find out about collusion between the Donald Trump campaign and the Russians and can’t find anything. However, he then starts arresting people using perjury traps on totally unrelated issues. Among those trapped is former Lt. General Michael Flynn. This genuine hero has been ruined financially trying to defend himself.
As an average citizen, this is quite disturbing. You work hard, participate in the election process and get trapped by a legal wretch because he did not want Trump as president. By the way, this special counsel has a team made up of lawyers who are all Democrats. Is that bias or what? Even more frightening it sends a message to anyone wanting to get involved in the process: Beware, we might come after you.
This is intimidation of the worst kind because the special counsel has unlimited financial resources whereas most of us do not. Our own tax dollars are used to put us away, and the special counsel will suffer no harm.
This facade of justice cannot continue. Regular citizens should not fear their government. Yet, legal terrorism, which is what it is, threatens to dilute any view of justice being blind. Prosecutors who veer from their charter or who lose their case should be fined to help defray the cost of the person charged. This could possibly help to stop these frivolous government paid legal assaults on average citizens and help to restore waning confidence in our once great legal system.
Larry Ross
Colorado Springs