Streets downtown problematic
I have lived in downtown Colorado Springs for 41 years and am a homeowner one block from the proposed new Colorado College hockey arena. I have no problem with Colorado College being able to construct what they want on its property.
My only concern is that it seems to me that the objective of the “traffic calming” that will reduce Weber Street and other streets to one lane in each direction and the increased traffic and demand for more parking in the area are not only contradictory but incongruent.
The streets downtown are backed up with rush hour traffic, and the city is so large not every one can ride bicycles or walk to get to where they are going in a timely fashion. I think the way in which parking spaces have been put outside the bike lanes on South Weber Street to me looks absurd, and I shudder to think we are going to have that on North Weber Street soon along with the construction and vastly increased traffic and parking issues, of which there is no parking now when Colorado College is in session.
What is going to happen when all of these factors come in to play simultaneously? Maybe this should be considered before any of these plans are finalized.
Mike Dyer
Colorado Springs
Go back to the drawing board
Relocate CC hockey from the World Arena to a neighborhood?
First, the light side. How late/early were the meetings? Who forgot to bring the coffee? Who forgot to ask a bean-counter to attend?
Now the serious side. So the leadership (president and athletic director) at CC wants to exclude the local community from its number one drawing sport? CC wants to antagonize its neighbors? CC wants to increase the chances for accidents and injuries in a residential area during winter? CC wants nonstudents to park who knows where? Lastly, CC wants to cut its No. 1 revenue sport (my assumption) by over a half?
Leadership at CC, please go back to the drawing board and re-evaluate what you’re thinking.
Gordon Kaufman
Colorado Springs
Reintroduce trolleys to the city
I find the plans for Robson Arena and the new outdoor soccer stadium to be very exciting. As a lifelong resident of Colorado Springs, with more than 20 years’ employment in the public service sector, I believe both venues will complement the city’s love of sport and community. But I sympathize with the Old North End neighborhood’s concern regarding inadequate parking around CC.
I believe this is a golden opportunity to reintroduce streetcars/trolleys to our urban infrastructure. Our local trolley museum has restored cars ready for active use. A line running north could link to UCCS and the University Village area; southward, it could connect Robson Arena to downtown restaurants and venues. Let’s build on the City of Champions momentum by adding streetcars to the plan, making Colorado Springs more accessible and lively.
Stan Stevens
Colorado Springs
Arena puts new stress on North End
I’m fascinated to see we are going to have an indoor hockey arena for CC’s home games seating 3,000 coming to the Old North End. Significant size increase from the original proposal of a practice sheet seating 900 (see the Gazette, Oct 12, 2016). This, along with the rapid growth in housing density downtown and the proposed density increases in the Nevada/Cascade/Fillmore area, will place additional stress on north/south surface streets. Seems like another reason not to consider narrowing Cascade Avenue.
John Burbach
Colorado Springs
Let’s stop trying to be Denver
With all of the construction planned for Colorado Springs, why are we not focusing more on low-income housing? While I appreciate that I live in a city where we are trying to grow the economy and compete with our nearest metropolis, Denver, I don’t appreciate that the growth seems to be focused simply on capitalistic gains and not on solving some of the issues we face such as affordable housing. Providing affordable housing costs less than a day in jail or a psychiatric hospital and is even more cost effective than housing someone in temporary shelter.
The homeless situation in Colorado Springs is desperate, and with approximately 1,500 homeless in our city (Harrison, 2018, “El Paso County homeless count: Behind the numbers.”) something needs to be done. We need to stop looking to be a mini Denver and be a Colorado Springs where we can actually house those who want to live here.
Elizabeth Long
Colorado Springs
Dangers of two-lane highways
Some 29 year olds do not have good judgement, trying to pass two vehicles on a two-lane road — sheriff’s deputy or not. Kids today are so used to driving on four and six lanes that they have forgotten the dangers of two-lane highways.
This is the same as being stupid in building camp fires in our forests, in extra dry conditions with no respect for the value of life and other people’s property.
Kathy Williams
Colorado Springs
Make a better choice
Well, there seems to be a lot of disagreement about the new baseball club’s name. They do sound weak overall. It’s hard to believe they could not come up with better names than they did. I hope they can reconsider some new ones — so our great city is not embarrassed by the name chosen.
My wife has a good suggestion — The Gnarley Goats — (a lot of great mascots opportunities) to reflect our mountain goat population or — how about the Mountain (or Peak) Force — to bring in our terrain and the Air Force population. There seems to be so many other good options (Pumas, Marmots, Foxes, Bears and others) that reflect this state and local identities.
Why can’t we make a better choice?
P.J. Gardner
Colorado Springs