Flawed fee collection system
I think the Colorado Springs stormwater fee is needed, but the method of collecting/paying the fee appears to be very inefficient. I pay all my bills online automatically and would have expected to do so with this monthly expense as well; however, I have chosen instead to revert to the antiquated “snail-mail” method for just this one monthly five dollar expense.
When I received my first statement, I immediately went online to set up the paperless automatic payment option. To my dismay, the charge for paying online was $3.95 for a $5 fee. I thought “Wow!” Whoever set this up must be getting a “kickback” from somebody. The company CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) collecting the online fees seems to be on the up-and-up, but this doesn’t look like an good payment method for residents or the City.
The city mails statements to residents each month, whereas most enterprises today encourage a paperless billing alternative and provide consumers an incentive to do so.
None of the other online payments that I make charge a “processing fee” like this, so I am simply not going to pay my fee online and will mail a five dollar check to the city each month until the decision-makers wise up and change this system.
Jim Merrick
Colorado Springs
Players should protest on own time
The NFL protests controversy just does not seem to go away. Let’s clear up the confusion and cut to the crux of the issue. This is really quite simple. NFL players on the field are paid employees wearing the uniforms of their various teams. There are already rules that prohibit players from displaying unauthorized patches or stickers on their game uniforms. The players certainly have full rights to express political opinions and/or protest whenever they wish on their own time — but not on the job.
The same prohibitions exist for uniformed employees in law enforcement, fire departments, the military and even the UPS guys, etc.
Let’s stop coddling these spoiled, egotistical and overpaid athletes!
Robert Vegvary
Colorado Springs
Call it sociology or socialism
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was created in 1988 by Maurice Strong, a billionaire and confessed Socialist, as part of a larger scheme giving the United Nations (U.N.) authority to tax industries in developed nations and redistribute billions of dollars to underdeveloped nations. Strong later resigned for his part in the Oil for Food Program, another billion dollar U.N. ripoff.
The IPCC is controlled by political hacks, politicians and bureaucrats who reshape science for their own agenda about climate change. Former Canadian Environment Minister Christine Stewart: “No matter if the science is all phony, there are collateral environmental benefits. Climate change provides the greatest chance to bring justice and equality to the world.” Call it sociology or socialism, but not science.
Stanley Easterwood
Fountain
Proposals are just noise
Walter Williams, in his Aug. 21 column, says that a bad man Donald Trump, can be a good president. He cites the tax cuts as an example, but Trump’s tariffs have already cost the middle class more than their tax cuts by inflating consumer costs on everything they buy. And the corporate tax cuts are mostly nullified by corporate stock buybacks instead of going toward wage increases.
Williams also cites the EPA regulation rollbacks, but various courts have rejected Trump’s policies on water regulation, on the use of chlorpyrifos pesticide, on the Keystone Pipeline and on industrial stormwater discharges. Proposals aren’t policies, they’re just noise.
Trump’s summit with Kim Jong Un is just noise. The North Koreans haven’t and won’t stop producing nuclear weapons and missiles.
To touch on another point, our major banks’ criminal conduct caused the Great Recession of 2008 and for Williams to point out the weakening of Dodd-Frank as an improvement is nonsense.
Robert Hoff
Colorado Springs
Pregnant women need to be educated
The letter on THC and breast milk raises several interesting points. Ninety-five percent of nursing mothers who had used pot during pregnancy did not have THC in their breast milk. That indicates that 95 percent of those women understood that they should not use pot while nursing.
Since we do not know when they stopped using pot during their pregnancy, they hopefully understood the message not to use any drug — pot, alcohol, opioids, cocaine, or many other prescription/ non-prescription drugs (even tobacco) during pregnancy and nursing unless allowed by obstetrician. One cannot assume that over the counter drugs and prescription drugs are safe to use during pregnancy.
The UCSD studies, however, apparently showed that only 80 percent of nursing mothers on government assistance programs changed their behavior. The real message is that there needs to be better pre- and post-natal care for mothers who qualify for the government assistance programs. All pregnant women need to be educated on the potential dangers of drug use during and after pregnancy — especially opioids, methamphetamines, cocaine, and alcohol which are the major contributors to adverse effects in fetal and infant development (NIH research on drug use during pregnancy). For those “other studies”, which are not referenced and therefore not reliable, be careful about cause and effect.
Marijuana use by teens is no more detrimental than alcohol use, and it has been shown that both drug use and IQ loss are caused by other third factors such as genetics and environment. (NIH, USC, and University of Minnesota).
Betty Fannin
Colorado Springs