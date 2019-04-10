Understanding proper Incline manners
The arrival of warmer weather ushers in an increased volume of people climbing the Manitou Incline. This growth of eager exercisers and hikers also increases the occurrence of some of the more obnoxious behaviors I have witnessed in recent Incline treks.
Spring’s arrival presents an opportunity to outline proper Incline manners to maximize the climb enjoyment for everyone. I appreciate that a few climbers assume others want to hear blasts of their favorite music from external speakers, but some of us enjoy the mountain’s solace or bring headphones.
The social camaraderie associated with groups on the Incline is laudable, but climbing four wide prevents faster climbers from passing safely. The Incline is also not the venue for these groups to stop midclimb and sketch out their dinner plans or debate current events. To the out-of-towners who might need catch their breath, we all have felt your pain, but please rest off to the side. Your dog’s athleticism is impressive, but please consider taking your four-legged sidekick to a traditional trail.
And please don’t throw your used tissue or other trash on the ground, it’s disgusting. As the Incline continues to grow in popularity — including as a tourist excursion — is it time to start charging a fee to hike the Incline, maybe for those without a Colorado form of identification? I hear the Ruxton residents cheering.
John Mohr
Colorado Springs
Fire season at Sinton Pond
With the fire season beginning, I hope Sinton Pond clean-up is on the docket. The dead and dying trees, fallen branches and dead underbrush are a big threat to my community.
There is a lot of traffic there from hikers, bikers and homeless campers. The city should look into this before it is too late. Our senior community is right on the edge, and most of us don’t run really fast.
Bette Fall
Colorado Springs
Voted with a self i sh nature
Our recent city election regarding to Issue 1/Collective Bargaining was defeated: 57,904 voted no and 26,634 voted for it. That was a large margin of defeat.
The firefighters came to us asking for our support to pass collective bargaining for more public safety and other reasons.
We didn’t support them. When we go to them asking for support with our issues, they never let us down. Our safety means everything to them. Here was your chance to give them thanks. They rescue us from huge fires, mudslides and medical emergencies to keep our city safe.
Colorado Springs, you voted with your selfish nature! These firemen and -women are the heroes and that is the victory.
Our city owes the Fire Department a big apology.
Toni Lynn Shoop
Colorado Springs
Finding the causes of disorders
Thank you to The Gazette for taking on the issue of mental health treatment in our community. Sunday’s article was thorough and well-researched.
One aspect not addressed that I think warrants further coverage is the lack of physical and biological testing and objective data used to diagnose mental illnesses. Virtually all mental illnesses are diagnosed using the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). Unfortunately a diagnosis is based on experiences and behaviors exhibited, not biological testing of what is really going on in the body.
Mental illness is really hard to treat because we have no idea what it really is. Most of the medications prescribed require trial and error and in many cases the actual reasons why they work are unknown or based on assumptions of brain chemistry. Behavioral treatment does not address the underlying cause of the illness.
We have perpetuated the entire fields of psychiatry and psychology on very little actual biological information. Physical health and mental health don’t have parity because they are vastly different fields of study and treatment.
Advances in actually treating people and finding the causes of these disorders has been stymied by how we have subjectively diagnosed and categorized “mental illness” for over 100 years.
The faster we can start to address all illnesses as physical, biological illnesses, the faster we can actually help people get real treatment and restored health.
Michelle Linn
Colorado Springs
A right to safe streets
A big thank-you to the Colorado Springs Police Department for installing red light cameras. (“Red light cams return” — April 8 Gazette headline.)
I found it interesting that the story mentioned these cameras are controversial. Unless you are a driver who runs red lights, why would you be against this?
I continually hear people talking about their rights being violated — they never talk about the responsibility for safety that goes with those rights.
The rest of us have a right to safe streets just as much as you have a right to privacy. I frequently drive 1-25 and stay within 5 miles of the speed limit while cars zoom past me driving 80-90 mph.
We have a stop sign at our intersection, and I sit on my porch watching scofflaws who consider the stop sign to be “optional.” And I often see people thoughtlessly run through red lights risking a potential accident. Frankly, we could use more red light cameras! Thank you, CSPD!
Dave Seyfert
Colorado Springs