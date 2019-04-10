Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain for the afternoon. Windy. Morning high of 61F with temps falling sharply to near 40. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.